Saturday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 29)

Boys
Regular season
Bishop Miege 49, Blue Valley 41
Hoisington 62, Hesston 53
KC (Mo.) University Academy 58, Wichita Defenders 48
Leavenworth Immaculata 38, Pleasant Ridge 36
Paola 51, Eudora 39
Lyon County at Emporia
Burlingame 58, Lebo 43 (Champ)
Olpe 43, Waverly 30 (3rd)
Madison 52, Southern Coffey County 47 (5th)
SPIAA at Dodge City
South Gray 57, Ashland 43(Champ)
South Central 68, Kiowa County 62 (OT) (3rd)
Hodgeman County 61, Minneola 44
Girls
Regular season
Hesston 51, Hoisington 28
KC (Mo.) University Academy 52, Wichita Defenders 34
Berean Academy
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Berean Academy 26 (Champ)
Word of Life 50, Bluestem 16 (3rd)
Trinity Academy 46, Burrton 29 (5th)
Douglass 45, Goessel 42 (7th)
El Dorado
Gardner-Edgerton 55, Wichita East 29 (Champ)
Collegiate 46, Augusta 37 (3rd)
Circle 46, El Doardo 45 (5th)
Emporia
Olathe East 52, Emporia 37 (Champ)
SM East 52, Topeka 49(3rd)
Hutchinson 52, Great Bend 37(5th)
Junction City 42, Derby 39 (7th)
Haven
Cheney 40, Haven 30 (Champ)
Moundridge 38, Conway Springs 33 (3rd)
Nickerson 40, Kingman 35 (5th)
Ulysses 48, Halstead 41 (7th)
Hiawatha
Rock Creek 57, Marysville 42 (Champ)
Nemaha Valley 44, Falls City, Neb. 24 (3rd)
Hiawatha 40, Troy 30 (5th)
Horton 51, Jackson Heights 45 (7th)
Jefferson North
Jefferson North 59, Atchison County 42 (Champ)
Oskaloosa 45, Valley Falls 26 (3rd)
Jefferson West 39, Perry Lecompton 31 (5th)
McLouth 55, Maranatha Academy 29 (7th)
Lawrence Free State
Blue Valley 60, Lawrence Free State 45 (Champ)
Shawnee Heights 48, Wichita Northwest 42(3rd)
Bishop Carroll 39, Manhattan 38 (5th)
Highland Park 57, Leavenworth 50 (7th)
Louisburg
Lenexa St. James 46, Harrisonville, Mo. 42 (Champ)
Louisburg 45, SM North 41 (3rd)
Osawatomie 55, Belton, Mo. 32 (5th)
KC Turner 52, KC Harmon 33 (7th)
Lyon County at Emporia
Olpe 58, Waverly 29 (Champ)
Burlingame 54, Southern Coffey County 40 (3rd)
Lebo 37, Madison 29 (5th)
McPherson
Olathe South 63, McPherson 60 (Champ)
Goddard 40, Beloit 33 (3rd)
Hays 32, Andale 26 (5th)
Valley Center 37, Buhler 34(7th)
Mulvane
Wichita Southeast 48, Clearwater 38 (Champ)
Wellington 48, Mulvane 39 (3rd)
Garden Plain 43, Campus 35 (5th)
Maize South 28, Arkansas City 22 (7th)
Newton
Newton 61, Olathe Northwest 38 (Champ)
Bishop Miege 46, Garden City 30 (3rd)
Dodge City 46, Kapaun Mount Carmel 39(5th)
Andover Central 58, Rose Hill 48 (7th)
Pratt
Wichita Heights 73, Pratt 22 (Champ)
St. John 40, Medicine Lodge 32 (3rd)
Larned 51, Chaparral 46 (5th)
Wichita West 49, Wichita South 46 (7th)
Pratt Skyline
Norwich 32, South Barber 21 (Champ)
Kinsley 52, Macksville 46 (3rd)
Pratt Skyline 39, Pretty Prairie 18 (5th)
Cunningham 38, Attica 29 (7th)
Sedgwick
Remington 51, Sedgwick 41 (Champ)
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Belle Plaine 21 (3rd)
Inman 51, Independent 29 (5th)
Canton-Galva 44, Fairfield 37(7th)
SPIAA at Dodge City
South Central 54, Spearville 46 (Champ)
Bucklin 56, Hodgeman County 48 (3rd)
Minneola 51, Kiowa County 34
Pawnee Heights 47, Ashland 44
Topeka
Maize 51, Washburn Rural 48 (OT) (Champ)
Topeka Seaman 60, KC Sumner 49 (3rd)
Wichita North 42, Olathe North 29 (5th)
Lawrence 45, Topeka West 25 (7th)
Wellsville
Spring Hill 57, Baldwin 54 (Champ)
Bonner Springs 56, St. Marys 55 (3rd)
KC Piper 29, KC Christian 28 (5th)
Anderson County vs. Wellsville (7th)
