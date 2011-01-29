NEWTON: Newton avenges loss to Miege

NEWTON — Kate Lehman remembered last season's loss. She specifically remembered how Bishop Miege's dynamic forward Shandelyn Stewart torched Newton.

So yes, Newton's 48-38 win over Bishop Miege on Friday night in the semifinals of the Newton Invitational tasted a little sweeter than most victories.

"We lost to them last year by a substantial amount," Lehman said. "So it felt really good to beat them by a substantial amount this year. It was revenge, payback or whatever you want to call it."

Lehman had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks (three on Stewart) in the win over Bishop Miege, the No. 8 team in the girls rankings. The No. 6 Railroaders trailed briefly against Miege in the first quarter but regained the lead early in the second quarter and maintained it throughout.

Miege stayed within striking distance, but Newton went on a two-minute, 9-2 run in the fourth quarter that began with a Lehman layup for a 34-28 lead and ended with a Lehman hook shot with 4:05 left to increase Newton's lead to 41-30.

Newton (11-1) would hold off Miege (10-2) thanks to clutch free-throw shooting by junior point guard Maddie Pendry (12 points). The last ranked team Newton played was McPherson on Jan. 18. Newton had a lead against the Bullpups in the fourth quarter but lost because of missed free throws.

"It hurt us because McPherson is a big rival," Pendry said. "But Bishop Miege is ranked over us. It was a big game to come out and win. We just had to prove ourselves to everyone in the state that we are here to play and we can take anyone on."

Newton's length on defense, anchored by 6-foot-4 Lehman, forced Miege to get its offense from someone other than Stewart in the paint. Alexis Hughes (12 points) knocked down mid-range jumpers and Hayley Westhoff made two three-pointers and had nine points.

Newton will play Olathe Northwest, which beat Garden City 54-31, at 4:30 p.m. today in the championship game.

Miege (10-2) 12 7 7 12—38 Newton (11-1) 10 10 10 18—48

BISHOP MIEGE: Westhoff 9, Hopper 4, Hughes 13, Villegas 2, Vaughn 4, Shaun 2, Stewart 4. Totals 13 (4) 8-11 38.

NEWTON: Pendry 12, Hiebert 7, Scott 1, Vogts 9, Lehman 19. Totals 16 (3) 13-28 48.

Kapaun 40, Rose Hill 33 — Kapaun Mount Carmel's win over Rose Hill was something the team had been looking forward to for a while. The team showed restraint on the court following the close victory, but once the door to the locker room closed the Crusaders couldn't help but let it all out. Their screams could be heard from the Newton gym.

"It helped our confidence out so much," Kapaun guard Arisa Shaw said. "We've come off of a couple of tough losses, and finally we have some motivation and confidence so that when we go back to play in city league we will be able to win some of those games too."

Shaw had a game-high 12 points, including a pair of baskets off assists from Laurel Lujano.

"Arisa had a huge day. She's one of our best shooters," Kapaun coach Damian Smithhisler said. "Laurel is one of our leaders and our point guard. Arisa hit a couple of big threes and some free throws down the stretch to seal it up. That's the kind of play it takes to be a state caliber team."

Smithhisler said that despite Kapaun's record _ Friday's win brought them to 5-5 _ and their struggles before the winter break, the team's ultimate goal is to compete in the state tournament.

Rose Hill has lost two games in a row for the first time this season. Coach Jenny Page wants her team to get out of its rough patch as soon as possible.

"We've shot the ball pretty well most of the season," Page said"... tonight we were 1 for 15 in the first quarter. We got down early and I think we are still trying to learn how to play from behind and keep our composure."

Kapaun will play Dodge City today at 1:30 in the fifth-place game. Rose Hill will play Andover Central at noon.

Kapaun (5-5) 12 11 8 9 — 40 Rose Hill (9-3) 3 14 12 4 — 33

KAPAUN: Lujano 2 0-0 5, Shaw 3 3-7 12, Anderson 2 1-3 5, Mcauliffe 1 0-0 2, Lantz 4 2-3 10, Kuhn 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 (4) 6-11 40.

ROSE HILL: Harris 0 1-2 1, Burnett 3 0-0 7, Justice 3 0-0 6, Weber 3 2-2 9, Bartley 4 2-4 10. Totals 13 (2) 5-8 33.

Dodge City 48, Andover Central 26 — Dodge City had 13 steals in its 48-26 win over Andover Central. Kesha Buckner set the tempo for Dodge City with 12 points and three steals. Cami Gee led Andover Central with 13 points.

Andover Central (3-8) 6 10 4 6 — 26 Dodge City (8-3) 18 14 8 8 — 48

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Stamp 2, Perez 5, Glenn 3, Gee 13, Stiverson 3. Totals 7 (3) 9-24 26.

DODGE CITY: Stephenson 5, Wilson 3, Briggs 10, Sanchez 1, Buckner 12, Thompson 10, Pencis 5, Lampe 2. Totals 16 (2) 14-25 48.