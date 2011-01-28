Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 28)

Boys
City League
Carroll 52, South 30
Heights 78, North 57
Northwest 67, Southeast 65
Kapaun 75, West 54
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 46. Mulvane 41
Andover Central 45, Derby 34
Buhler 70, Maize South 44
Campus 46, Valley Center 40
Circle 60, Rose Hill 40
Salina Central 61, Andover 57
Central Plains League
Trinity Academy at Remington
Other area games
Berean Academy 38, Ell-Saline 16
Caldwell 48, Central-Burden 35
Centre 54, Wakefield 34
Council Grove 42, Marion 24
Dodge City 65, Pratt 31
Eureka at Caney Valley
Halstead 44, Kingman 40
Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Norwich 57 (OT)
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Salina Sacred Heart 43
Oxford 53, Elk Valley 20
Smoky Valley 56, Clay Center 35
Sedan 49, South Haven 45
Sunrise Christian 72, Liberal 42
Udall 59, Cedar Vale-Dexter 46
West Elk 65, Argonia 46
White City 33, Peabody-Burns 32
Wichita Defenders 54, Tolbert Prep 34
Other games
Abilene 69, Concordia 50
Anderson County 48, Wellsville 38
Burlington 60, Yates Center 44
Centralia 84, Linn 45
Central Heights 67, Jayhawk-Linn 45
Cherryvale 51, Neodesha 46 (OT)
Coffeyville 65, Iola 45
Ell-Saline 54, Bennington 24
Erie 64, Galena 47
Golden Plains 49, Dighton 36
Hanover 54, Bern 33
Herington 38, Chapman 33
Hill City 57, WaKeeney 53
Holcomb 65, Goodland 53
Humboldt 55, Fredonia 37
Junction City 44, Topeka West 41
Lakeside 32, Rock Hills 24
Louisburg 50, Spring Hill 37
Lyndon 48, Mission Valley 36
Marysville 45, Hiawatha 23
Minneapolis 63, Russell 27
Nemaha Valley 60, Horton 39
Ness City 70, Quivira Heights 62
Oberlin 54, Sutherland, Neb. 49
Oswego 63, Altoona-Midway 39
Otis-Bison 49, Chase 35
Parsons 64, Chanute 61
Pittsburg Colgan 56, Girard 43
Rock Creek 55, St. Marys 46
Royal Valley 60, Northern Heights 55
Santa Fe Trail 71, West Franklin
Scott City 78, Lakin 41
SE-Cherokee 38, Frontenac 32
St. Francis 64, Heartland Christian 28
Stockton 53, Osborne 43
Thunder Ridge 55, Logan 30
Topeka Hayden 64, Holton 33
Troy 38, Jackson Heights 30
Victoria 55, LaCrosse 41
Wamego 49, Silver Lake 47
Washington County 62, Onaga 48
Washburn Rural 64, Shawnee Heights 44
Wathena 46, Maur Hill 45
Weskan 68, Triplains-Brewster 29
Wilson 68, Palco 23
Tournaments
Lyon County at Emporia
Burlingame 42, Olpe 39
Lebo vs. Waverly
SPIAA at Dodge City
Bucklin 48, Pawnee Heights 39
Hodgeman County 43, Spearville 33
Ingalls vs. Fowler
Ashland 63, South Central 40
South Gray 58, Kiowa County 20
Girls
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 45, Salina Central 39
Other area games
Argonia 65, West Elk 28
Caldwell at Central-Burden
Cedar Vale-Dexter 44, Udall 43
Clay Center 52, Smoky Valley 44
Eureka 50, Caney Valley 43
Liberal 59, Sunrise Christian 45
Little River 50, Lyons 27
Marion 33, Council Grove 31
Oxford 45, Elk Valley 12
Sedgwick 58, Perkins County, Neb. 45
South Haven 47, Sedan 36
Wakefield 42, Centre 29
White City 35, Peabody-Burns 32
Wichita Defenders 47, Tolbert Prep 14
Wichita Warriors 52, Cair Paravel 47
Other
Abilene 46, Concordia 28
Baileyvile 39, Valley Heights 26
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 50, Sylvan-Lucas 46
Burlington 50, Yates Center 18
Centralia 52, Linn 21
Central heights 55, Jayhawk-Linn 23
Chapman 57, Herington 31
Coffeyville 55, Iola 31
Dighton 46, Golden Plains 29
Ellis 52, Plainville 47
Erie 37, Galena 35
Frankfort 51, Axtell 19
Frontenac 45, SE-Cherokee 44
Girard 48, Pittsburg Colgan 31
Hanover 46, Bern 40 (OT)
Hill City 70, Trego 47
Holcomb 56, Goodland 44
Holton 56, Topeka Hayden 41
Hoxie 48, Oakley 47
Hugoton 32, Sublette 23
Labette County 52, Columbus 36
LaCrosse 48, Victoria 41
Leavenworth Immaculata 47, Pleasant Ridge 28
Lyndon 47, Mission Valley 26
Minneapolis 39, Russell 37
Oswego 53, Altoona-Midway 25
Quinter 48, Rawlins County 47
Quivira Heights 52, Ness City 40
Riley County 56, Wabaunsee 29
Riverton 46, Chetopa 21
Rock Hills 54, Lakeside 35
Royal Valley 53, Northern Heights 35
Santa Fe Trail 55, West Franklin 30
Silver Lake 53, Wamego 20
Scott City 52, Lakin 38
St. Paul 59, NE-Arma 13
Thunder Ridge 54, Logan 37
Tribune 53, Rolla 22
Weskan 64, Triplains-Brewster 35
Wilson 68, Palco 23
Tournaments
Bennington
Little River vs. Lyons
Ell-Saline 54, Bennington 24
El Dorado
Gardner-Edgerton 36, Circle 30
Collegiate 39, El Dorado 37
Emporia
Great Bend 45, Derby 33
Hutchinson 41, Junction City 30
Olathe East 59, Topeka 46
Emporia 42, SM East 35
Haven
Ulysses vs. Nickerson
Halstead vs. Kingman
Cheney 45, Conway Springs 30
Haven 47, Moundridge 41
Jefferson North
Perry-Lecompton 58, McLouth 35
Jefferson West 53, Maranatha 42
Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 35
Jefferson North 54, Valley Falls 39
Lawrence Free State
Bishop Carroll 45, Leavenworth 21
Manhattan 35, Highland Park 34
Blue Valley 42, Wichita Northwest 25
Lawrence Free State 55, Shawnee Heights 53 (OT)
Lyon County at Emporia
Waverly 40, Southern Coffey County 30
Olpe 71, Burlingame 27
McPherson
Andale 31, Valley Center 30
Hays 58, Buhler 40
Olathe South 69, Beloit 40
McPherson 64, Goddard 39
Newton
Kapaun 40, Rose Hill 33
Dodge City 48, Andover Central 26
Olathe Northwest 54, Garden City 31
Newton 48, Bishop Miege 38
Pratt
Chaparral 60, Wichita South 54
Larned 47, Wichita West 18
Wichita Heights 64, Medicine Lodge 18
Pratt 31, St. John 30
Pratt Skyline
Pratt Skyline 47, Attica 17
Pretty Prairie 35, Cunningham 28
South Barber vs. Kinsley
Norwich 57, Macksville 44
Sterling
SE-Saline 58, Ellsworth 25
Claflin 54, Sterling 47
Topeka
Wichita North 42, Lawrence 40
Olathe North 33, Topeka West 22
Maize 45, Topeka Seaman 37
Washburn Rural 66, KC Sumner 44
