Varsity Basketball

January 28, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 28)

Boys

City League

Carroll 52, South 30

Heights 78, North 57

Northwest 67, Southeast 65

Kapaun 75, West 54

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 46. Mulvane 41

Andover Central 45, Derby 34

Buhler 70, Maize South 44

Campus 46, Valley Center 40

Circle 60, Rose Hill 40

Salina Central 61, Andover 57

Central Plains League

Trinity Academy at Remington

Other area games

Berean Academy 38, Ell-Saline 16

Caldwell 48, Central-Burden 35

Centre 54, Wakefield 34

Council Grove 42, Marion 24

Dodge City 65, Pratt 31

Eureka at Caney Valley

Halstead 44, Kingman 40

Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Norwich 57 (OT)

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Salina Sacred Heart 43

Oxford 53, Elk Valley 20

Smoky Valley 56, Clay Center 35

Sedan 49, South Haven 45

Sunrise Christian 72, Liberal 42

Udall 59, Cedar Vale-Dexter 46

West Elk 65, Argonia 46

White City 33, Peabody-Burns 32

Wichita Defenders 54, Tolbert Prep 34

Other games

Abilene 69, Concordia 50

Anderson County 48, Wellsville 38

Burlington 60, Yates Center 44

Centralia 84, Linn 45

Central Heights 67, Jayhawk-Linn 45

Cherryvale 51, Neodesha 46 (OT)

Coffeyville 65, Iola 45

Ell-Saline 54, Bennington 24

Erie 64, Galena 47

Golden Plains 49, Dighton 36

Hanover 54, Bern 33

Herington 38, Chapman 33

Hill City 57, WaKeeney 53

Holcomb 65, Goodland 53

Humboldt 55, Fredonia 37

Junction City 44, Topeka West 41

Lakeside 32, Rock Hills 24

Louisburg 50, Spring Hill 37

Lyndon 48, Mission Valley 36

Marysville 45, Hiawatha 23

Minneapolis 63, Russell 27

Nemaha Valley 60, Horton 39

Ness City 70, Quivira Heights 62

Oberlin 54, Sutherland, Neb. 49

Oswego 63, Altoona-Midway 39

Otis-Bison 49, Chase 35

Parsons 64, Chanute 61

Pittsburg Colgan 56, Girard 43

Rock Creek 55, St. Marys 46

Royal Valley 60, Northern Heights 55

Santa Fe Trail 71, West Franklin

Scott City 78, Lakin 41

SE-Cherokee 38, Frontenac 32

St. Francis 64, Heartland Christian 28

Stockton 53, Osborne 43

Thunder Ridge 55, Logan 30

Topeka Hayden 64, Holton 33

Troy 38, Jackson Heights 30

Victoria 55, LaCrosse 41

Wamego 49, Silver Lake 47

Washington County 62, Onaga 48

Washburn Rural 64, Shawnee Heights 44

Wathena 46, Maur Hill 45

Weskan 68, Triplains-Brewster 29

Wilson 68, Palco 23

Tournaments

Lyon County at Emporia

Burlingame 42, Olpe 39

Lebo vs. Waverly

SPIAA at Dodge City

Bucklin 48, Pawnee Heights 39

Hodgeman County 43, Spearville 33

Ingalls vs. Fowler

Ashland 63, South Central 40

South Gray 58, Kiowa County 20

Girls

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 45, Salina Central 39

Other area games

Argonia 65, West Elk 28

Caldwell at Central-Burden

Cedar Vale-Dexter 44, Udall 43

Clay Center 52, Smoky Valley 44

Eureka 50, Caney Valley 43

Liberal 59, Sunrise Christian 45

Little River 50, Lyons 27

Marion 33, Council Grove 31

Oxford 45, Elk Valley 12

Sedgwick 58, Perkins County, Neb. 45

South Haven 47, Sedan 36

Wakefield 42, Centre 29

White City 35, Peabody-Burns 32

Wichita Defenders 47, Tolbert Prep 14

Wichita Warriors 52, Cair Paravel 47

Other

Abilene 46, Concordia 28

Baileyvile 39, Valley Heights 26

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 50, Sylvan-Lucas 46

Burlington 50, Yates Center 18

Centralia 52, Linn 21

Central heights 55, Jayhawk-Linn 23

Chapman 57, Herington 31

Coffeyville 55, Iola 31

Dighton 46, Golden Plains 29

Ellis 52, Plainville 47

Erie 37, Galena 35

Frankfort 51, Axtell 19

Frontenac 45, SE-Cherokee 44

Girard 48, Pittsburg Colgan 31

Hanover 46, Bern 40 (OT)

Hill City 70, Trego 47

Holcomb 56, Goodland 44

Holton 56, Topeka Hayden 41

Hoxie 48, Oakley 47

Hugoton 32, Sublette 23

Labette County 52, Columbus 36

LaCrosse 48, Victoria 41

Leavenworth Immaculata 47, Pleasant Ridge 28

Lyndon 47, Mission Valley 26

Minneapolis 39, Russell 37

Oswego 53, Altoona-Midway 25

Quinter 48, Rawlins County 47

Quivira Heights 52, Ness City 40

Riley County 56, Wabaunsee 29

Riverton 46, Chetopa 21

Rock Hills 54, Lakeside 35

Royal Valley 53, Northern Heights 35

Santa Fe Trail 55, West Franklin 30

Silver Lake 53, Wamego 20

Scott City 52, Lakin 38

St. Paul 59, NE-Arma 13

Thunder Ridge 54, Logan 37

Tribune 53, Rolla 22

Weskan 64, Triplains-Brewster 35

Wilson 68, Palco 23

Tournaments

Bennington

Little River vs. Lyons

Ell-Saline 54, Bennington 24

El Dorado

Gardner-Edgerton 36, Circle 30

Collegiate 39, El Dorado 37

Emporia

Great Bend 45, Derby 33

Hutchinson 41, Junction City 30

Olathe East 59, Topeka 46

Emporia 42, SM East 35

Haven

Ulysses vs. Nickerson

Halstead vs. Kingman

Cheney 45, Conway Springs 30

Haven 47, Moundridge 41

Jefferson North

Perry-Lecompton 58, McLouth 35

Jefferson West 53, Maranatha 42

Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 35

Jefferson North 54, Valley Falls 39

Lawrence Free State

Bishop Carroll 45, Leavenworth 21

Manhattan 35, Highland Park 34

Blue Valley 42, Wichita Northwest 25

Lawrence Free State 55, Shawnee Heights 53 (OT)

Lyon County at Emporia

Waverly 40, Southern Coffey County 30

Olpe 71, Burlingame 27

McPherson

Andale 31, Valley Center 30

Hays 58, Buhler 40

Olathe South 69, Beloit 40

McPherson 64, Goddard 39

Newton

Kapaun 40, Rose Hill 33

Dodge City 48, Andover Central 26

Olathe Northwest 54, Garden City 31

Newton 48, Bishop Miege 38

Pratt

Chaparral 60, Wichita South 54

Larned 47, Wichita West 18

Wichita Heights 64, Medicine Lodge 18

Pratt 31, St. John 30

Pratt Skyline

Pratt Skyline 47, Attica 17

Pretty Prairie 35, Cunningham 28

South Barber vs. Kinsley

Norwich 57, Macksville 44

Sterling

SE-Saline 58, Ellsworth 25

Claflin 54, Sterling 47

Topeka

Wichita North 42, Lawrence 40

Olathe North 33, Topeka West 22

Maize 45, Topeka Seaman 37

Washburn Rural 66, KC Sumner 44

