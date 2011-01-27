Varsity Basketball

January 27, 2011 12:00 AM

Thursday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 27)

Boys

Lyon County

at Emporia

Southern Coffey County 39, Hartford 20

Madison 68, Marais des Cygnes 52

Others

Gardner-Edgerton 62, Blue Valley 47

Hoisington 72, Thomas More Prep 51

Manhattan 57, Topeka Highland Park 39Girls

Bennington

Little River 49, Bennington 21

Ell-Saline 66, Lyons 44

Berean Academy

Trinity Academy 44, Douglass 42

Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Word of Life 37

Burrton 43, Goessel 36

Berean Academy 45, Bluestem 20

El Dorado

Augusta 37, Circle 34

Wichita East 63, Wichita Collegiate 54

Emporia

SM East 40, Junction City 17

Topeka 55, Great Bend 49

Emporia 58, Hutchinson 40

Olathe East 61, Derby 35

Haven

Conway Springs 46, Nickerson 40

Moundridge 42, Kingman 31

Cheney 63, Ulysses 44

Haven 57, Halstead 32

Hiawatha

Troy 43, Jackson Heights 38

Hiawatha 57, Horton 49

Marysville 57, Nemaha Valley 47

Rock Creek 37, Falls City, Neb. 21

Lawrence Free State

Wichita Northwest 49, Leavenworth 33

Blue Valley 36, Bishop Carroll 30

Lawrence Free State 53, Topeka Highland Park 50

Shawnee Heights 45, Manhattan 34

Lyon County

at Emporia

Madison 27, Hartford 20

Lebo 56, Marais des Cygnes 26

McPherson

Olathe South 65, Valley Center 32

Beloit 47, Andale 42

Goddard 61, Buhler 38

McPherson 61, Hays 26

Mulvane

Garden Plain 37, Maize South 23

Campus 50, Arkansas City 35

Clearwater 42, Mulvane 38

Wichita Southeast 46, Wellington 40

Newton

Olathe Northwest 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 48

Garden City 48, Rose Hill 46

Bishop Miege 44, Dodge City 36

Andover Central at Newton

Pratt

Medicine Lodge 45, Wichita South 43

St. John 50, Wichita West 25

Wichita Heights 91, Chaparral 11

Pratt 50, Larned 27

Sedgwick

Independent 43, Fairfield 37

Inman 43, Canton-Galva 33

Remington 55, Belle Plaine 29

Sedgwick 41, Hutchinson Trinity 33

SPIAA

at Dodge City

Ingalls 44, South Gray 42

Minneola 57, Fowler 23

Spearville 41, Hodgeman County 34

South Central 57, Bucklin 41

Sterling

SE-Saline 45, Claflin 39

Sterling 60, Ellsworth 44

Topeka

Maize 54, Wichita North 25

Topeka Seaman 46, Lawrence 27

KC Sumner 52, Topeka West 21

Washburn Rural 55, Olathe North 14

Wellsville

KC Piper 40, Anderson County 25

KC Christian 54, Wellsville 37

Baldwin 58, Bonner Springs 45

Spring Hill 67, St. Marys 45

Others

BV North 50, BV Northwest 42

KC Schlagle 47, KC Wyandotte 46

St. Thomas Aquinas 51, BV West 38

Thomas More Prep 48, Hoisington 26

