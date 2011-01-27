Thursday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 27)

Boys
Lyon County
at Emporia
Southern Coffey County 39, Hartford 20
Madison 68, Marais des Cygnes 52
Others
Gardner-Edgerton 62, Blue Valley 47
Hoisington 72, Thomas More Prep 51
Manhattan 57, Topeka Highland Park 39Girls
Bennington
Little River 49, Bennington 21
Ell-Saline 66, Lyons 44
Berean Academy
Trinity Academy 44, Douglass 42
Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Word of Life 37
Burrton 43, Goessel 36
Berean Academy 45, Bluestem 20
El Dorado
Augusta 37, Circle 34
Wichita East 63, Wichita Collegiate 54
Emporia
SM East 40, Junction City 17
Topeka 55, Great Bend 49
Emporia 58, Hutchinson 40
Olathe East 61, Derby 35
Haven
Conway Springs 46, Nickerson 40
Moundridge 42, Kingman 31
Cheney 63, Ulysses 44
Haven 57, Halstead 32
Hiawatha
Troy 43, Jackson Heights 38
Hiawatha 57, Horton 49
Marysville 57, Nemaha Valley 47
Rock Creek 37, Falls City, Neb. 21
Lawrence Free State
Wichita Northwest 49, Leavenworth 33
Blue Valley 36, Bishop Carroll 30
Lawrence Free State 53, Topeka Highland Park 50
Shawnee Heights 45, Manhattan 34
Lyon County
at Emporia
Madison 27, Hartford 20
Lebo 56, Marais des Cygnes 26
McPherson
Olathe South 65, Valley Center 32
Beloit 47, Andale 42
Goddard 61, Buhler 38
McPherson 61, Hays 26
Mulvane
Garden Plain 37, Maize South 23
Campus 50, Arkansas City 35
Clearwater 42, Mulvane 38
Wichita Southeast 46, Wellington 40
Newton
Olathe Northwest 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 48
Garden City 48, Rose Hill 46
Bishop Miege 44, Dodge City 36
Andover Central at Newton
Pratt
Medicine Lodge 45, Wichita South 43
St. John 50, Wichita West 25
Wichita Heights 91, Chaparral 11
Pratt 50, Larned 27
Sedgwick
Independent 43, Fairfield 37
Inman 43, Canton-Galva 33
Remington 55, Belle Plaine 29
Sedgwick 41, Hutchinson Trinity 33
SPIAA
at Dodge City
Ingalls 44, South Gray 42
Minneola 57, Fowler 23
Spearville 41, Hodgeman County 34
South Central 57, Bucklin 41
Sterling
SE-Saline 45, Claflin 39
Sterling 60, Ellsworth 44
Topeka
Maize 54, Wichita North 25
Topeka Seaman 46, Lawrence 27
KC Sumner 52, Topeka West 21
Washburn Rural 55, Olathe North 14
Wellsville
KC Piper 40, Anderson County 25
KC Christian 54, Wellsville 37
Baldwin 58, Bonner Springs 45
Spring Hill 67, St. Marys 45
Others
BV North 50, BV Northwest 42
KC Schlagle 47, KC Wyandotte 46
St. Thomas Aquinas 51, BV West 38
Thomas More Prep 48, Hoisington 26
