TOPEKA: East, Northwest lose on final day

TOPEKA — East senior Ja'ln Williams had already started to show that his offense had returned in Saturday's third-place game against Topeka on Saturday. He erased all doubt at the end of the third quarter.

With the clock ticking down, Williams threw up a shot just past half court. It went in and gave East a one-point lead heading into the final period.

Topeka defeated East 49-46 in the Topeka Invitational, but Williams' revived offense is a positive for the Aces.

He made 8 of 15 shots for a game-high 18 points, a huge improvement over Friday, when he was 2 of 14 and didn't score until the fourth quarter of the semifinal loss.

"I had a bad taste in my mouth last night," Williams said of his reaction to Friday's struggles. "I don't like losing and playing bad. You have to suck it up and play the next day."

Williams did just that, using his quickness to consistently find even the most narrow creases in Topeka's aggressive zone defense to drive the lane for a jumper or a layup.

"He's a great player," Topeka coach Pat Denney said. "We told our team, 'Just keep him out of the middle, keep him out of the middle.' "

Three straight driving baskets — two by Williams, one by Nathan Jackson — gave East a 45-42 lead with 2:14 to go. With Topeka trailing by two with 1:11 remaining, the Trojans beat the East press and found Evan Robinson for a three and the lead it wouldn't lose. It was Robinson's only basket.

East had chances, though, when Topeka hit 2 of 6 free throws in the final 29 seconds. Williams missed an off-balance jumper for the lead, and the Aces failed to track down a rebound after a missed Topeka free throw.

"I honestly thought it was a good shot," East coach Ron Allen said of Williams' attempt with about 15 seconds to go."... I was very happy with him. He showed his true grit and character tonight.... This is a senior fighting his way out of the midseason blues or whatever. He refused to stay in that non-productive environment."

Topeka (7-3) 9 10 13 17 — 49 Wichita East (8-3) 10 10 13 13 — 46

TOPEKA: Robinson 1 0-0 3, Nichols 7 1-4 15, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Everett 0 1-2 1, Fillyaw 4 1-2 9, Faison 1 1-1 3, Clothier 1 3-4 5, Jacob 3 1-3 7, Blackwell 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 (1) 8-17 49.

WICHITA EAST: Jackson 5 3-5 13, McFann 1 0-2 2, Melbert 1 0-0 2, Williams 8 1-2 18, Love 3 0-0 7, Graham 0 1-2 1, Dennis 1 0-0 3, Normore 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Terrell 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 (3) 5-11 46.

Highland Park 56, Northwest 39 — Northwest's 30-23 lead with 6:32 to play in the third quarter evaporated quickly in the fifth-place game. Highland Park's Jamon Fulton came off the bench and hit a three that started a 30-3 run.

Northwest missed 16 of 17 shots over a 10-minute stretch.

"I'm trying to call timeouts," Northwest coach Chris Collins said. "I think I called three in nine minutes. Just to try and have us relax a little bit. When the starters get back in, in the fourth quarter, they look up at the score and they felt like it was over.

"We can't be afraid to be great. And that's what it was tonight. As soon as I get home, I'm going to tell my wife that I'm not leaving until Sunday night. I have to figure this out."

Wichita Northwest (6-4) 9 15 8 7 — 39 Highland Park (9-2) 11 12 17 16 — 56

WICHITA NORTHWEST: Johnson 3 1-4 9, Miller 4 2-4 10, Gales 1 0-0 2, Landenberger 2 0-0 4, Nicholson 2 8-10 13, Cramer 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Tuggle 0 1-2 1, Carter 0 0-0 0, Fizer 0 0-0 0, Resko 0 0-0 0, Lucio 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 (3) 12-20 39.

HIGHLAND PARK: Thomas 2 3-3 9, Clark 1 1-1 3, Brooks 2 2-4 6, Downing 5 0-2 10, Luarks 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 2-4 12, Kyles 0 0-0 0, Lately 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 1 4-4 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, Fulton 3 0-0 7, Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 (4) 12-18 56.