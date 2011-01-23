Varsity Basketball

January 23, 2011 12:00 AM

This week's high school basketball tournaments

Berean Academy

Monday—Burrton vs. Bluestem, 6 p.m.; Goessel at Berean Academy, 7:30. Tuesday— Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Douglass, 6 p.m.; Word of Life vs. Trinity Academy, 7:30. Thursday— Central Christian-Douglass loser vs. Word of Life-Trinity loser, 6 p.m.; Central Christian-Douglass winner vs. Word of Life-Trinity winner, 6; Berean-Goessel loser vs. Burrton-Bluestem loser, 7:30; Berean-Goessel winner vs. Burrton-Bluestem winner, 7:30. Saturday— Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:30; third place, 5:15; championship, 7.

El Dorado

Tuesday—Gardner-Edgerton vs. Augusta, 6 p.m.; Wichita East at El Dorado, 7:30. Thursday— Circle vs. Augusta, 6 p.m.; Wichita Collegiate vs. Wichita East, 7:30. Friday— Gardner-Edgerton vs. Circle, 6 p.m.; El Dorado vs. Collegiate, 7:30. Saturday— fifth place, 1:30; third place, 3; championship, 4:45.

Emporia

Thursday—SM East vs. Junction City, 5:30; Topeka vs. Great Bend, 5:30; Hutchinson at Emporia, 7; Olathe East vs. Derby, 7. Friday— Olathe East-Derby loser vs. Topeka-Great Bend loser, 4 p.m.; Emporia-Hutchinson loser vs. SM East-Junction City loser, 5:30; Olathe East-Derby winner vs. Topeka-Great Bend winner, 7; Emporia-Hutchinson winner vs. SM East-Junction City winner, 8:30. Saturday— Seventh place, 11 a.m.; fifth place, 11; third place, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 2.

Haven

Thursday—Conway Springs vs. Nickerson, 3 p.m.; Moundridge vs. Kingman, 4:30; Cheney vs. Ulysses, 6; Halstead at Haven, 7:30. Friday— Cheney-Ulysses loser vs. Conway Springs-Nickerson loser, 3 p.m.; Haven-Halstead loser vs. Moundridge-Kingman loser, 4:30; Cheney-Ulysses winner vs. Conway Springs-Nickerson winner, 6; Haven-Halstead winner vs. Moundridge-Kingman winner, 7:30. Saturday— Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 5:30.

McPherson

Thursday—Olathe South vs. Valley Center, 3 p.m.; Andale vs. Beloit, 4:30; Goddard vs. Buhler, 6; Hays at McPherson, 7:30. Friday— Olathe South-Valley Center loser vs. Andale-Beloit loser, 3 p.m.; McPherson-Hays loser vs. Goddard-Buhler loser, 4:30; Olathe South-Valley Center winner vs. Andale-Beloit winner, 6; McPherson-Hays winner vs. Goddard-Buhler winner, 7:30. Saturday— Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.

Mulvane

Monday—Wellington vs. Arkansas City, 6 p.m.; Wichita Southeast vs. Campus, 7:45. Tuesday— Garden Plain vs. Clearwater, 6 p.m.; Maize South at Mulvane, 7:45. Thursday— Garden Plain-Clearwater loser vs. Mulvane-Maize South loser, 4:15 p.m.; Wellington-Ark City loser vs. Southeast-Campus loser, 6; Garden Plain-Clearwater winner vs. Mulvane-Maize South winner, 6; Wellington-Ark City winner vs. Southeast-Campus winner, 7:30. Saturday— Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.

Newton

Thursday—Olathe Northwest vs. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 3 p.m.; Rose Hill vs. Garden City, 4:45; Bishop Miege vs. Dodge City, 6:30; Andover Central at Newton, 8:15. Friday— Rose Hill-Garden City loser vs. Olathe Northwest-Kapaun loser, 3 p.m.; Newton-Andover Central loser vs. Bishop Miege-Dodge City loser, 4:45; Rose Hill-Garden City winner vs. Olathe Northwest-Kapaun winner, 6:30; Newton-Andover Central winner vs. Bishop Miege-Dodge City winner, 8:15. Saturday— Seventh place, noon; fifth place, 1:30 p.m.; third place, 3; championship, 4:30.

Lyon County

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

At Emporia

At Emporia

Monday—Madison vs. Southern Coffey, 4 p.m.; Waverly vs. Hartford, 7:30. Tuesday— Burlingame vs. Lebo, 4 p.m.; Olpe vs. Marais des Cygnes, 7. Thursday— Waverly-Hartford loser vs. Madison-Southern Coffey loser, 4 p.m..; Olpe-Marais des Cygnes loser vs. Burlingame-Lebo loser, 7. Friday— Waverly-Hartford winner vs. Madison-Southern Coffey winner, 4 p.m.; Olpe-Marais des Cygnes winner vs. Burlingame-Lebo winner, 7:30. Saturday— Fifth place, noon; third place, 3 p.m.; championship, 6.

Pratt

Thursday—Medicine Lodge vs. Wichita South, 2 p.m.; St. John vs. Wichita West, 4; Wichita Heights vs. Chaparral, 6; Larned at Pratt, 8. Friday— W. Heights-Chaparral loser vs. Medicine Lodge-W. South loser, 2 p.m.; St. John-W. West loser vs. Pratt-Larned loser, 4; W. Heights-Chaparral winner vs. Medicine Lodge-W. South winner, 6; St. John-W. West winner vs. Pratt-Larned winner, 8. Saturday— Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 4; third place, 6; championship, 8.

Sedgwick

Tuesday—Remington vs. Wichita Independent, 6 p.m.; Hutchinson Trinity vs. Inman, 6; Belle Plaine vs. Fairfield, 7:30; Canton-Galva at Sedgwick, 7:30. Thursday— Remington-Independent loser vs. Belle Plaine-Fairfield loser, 6 p.m.; Hutch Trinity-Inman loser vs. Sedgwick-Canton-Galva loser, 7:30; Remington-Independent winner vs. Belle Plaine-Fairfield winner, 6; Hutch Trinity-Inman winner vs. Sedgwick-Canton-Galva winner, 7:30. Saturday— Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 5:30.

Sterling

Tuesday—Claflin vs. Ellsworth, 6 p.m.; SE-Saline at Sterling, 7:30. Thursday— SE-Saline vs. Claflin, 6 p.m.; Ellsworth at Sterling, 7:30. Friday— SE-Saline vs. Ellsworth, 6 p.m.; Claflin at Sterling, 7:30.

