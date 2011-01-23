MCPHERSON: Heights beats Bullpups for title

McPHERSON—The Roundhouse was rocking.

It was like a time warp, the atmosphere of Saturday night's title game of the McPherson Invitational between No. 1 Heights and No. 4 McPherson pulled straight from the 1990s when McPherson was winning state championships.

"It felt like we went back to the 1990s," said McPherson's Christian Ulsaker. "It's not like that every Tuesday and Friday now, so this was special."

But Heights stepped right up to the challenge and delivered an 81-73 victory over the Bullpups in front of their rowdy fans. More proof why the Falcons (11-0) are the top-ranked team in the state.

"We showed a lot of championship experience down the stretch," Heights coach Joe Auer said.

And McPherson's Jack Pyle and Ulsaker showed why they are one of the top duos in the state, combining to score 63 points. Ulsaker, a 6-foot-6 forward headed to Washburn, scored 39.

This game, however, showed you need more than two scorers to beat Heights. It takes a team. And it's hard to imagine a more balanced attack than the Falcons.

"That's what we're all about," Auer said. "That's why the kids have had so much success the last four years. It's about 'we.' It's about 'us.' They don't care who their leading scorer is. We're just addicted to winning."

While Ulsaker and Pyle did all the heavy lifting for McPherson on offense, Heights spread it out among its five starters.

Perry Ellis led with 23 points. Terrence Moore surged late to score 16. Evan Wessel had 15. Dreamius Smith and E.J. Dobbins hit five three-pointers between them in the first half and combined to score 25.

Heights was brilliant in its start to the game. Smith and Dobbins silenced the crowd in the first half with their threes. After shooting 19 percent from beyond the arc in its first two tournament games, Heights made five of its first nine and six in the game.

"I told my guys at halftime what a lousy scouting report that I came up with," McPherson coach Kurt Kinnamon said. "And the demoralizing thing was they were shots that bounced way up and then you thought it was coming out, then it goes in."

Then came the inevitable run by the home team, replete with Ulsaker and Pyle's historic "pup cuts" — a hairstyle straight out of the '90s.

The duo scored nine points in a 9-4 run to end the third quarter and Ulsaker's last-second shot cut Heights' lead to single-digits entering the final quarter.

"The roof was coming off the place when we made our run," Kinnamon said. "If you can't smile after that... we had a lot of fun."

Ulsaker clearly was influenced by the large crowd with his big scoring night, which included a 16 of 17 performance at the foul line.

"It's knowing that the team, they don't need me, but I need them," Ulsaker said. "I know as much as I can do, they do as well. I can't say how much my teammates help me do what I do."

McPherson was able to cut the lead down to six points on four occasions in the fourth quarter, but Heights would allow the Bullpups no closer.

Terrance Moore made four of five free throws late to help seal the win.

"What a special experience for our program," Auer said. "We are really privileged and honored to get an opportunity to play in this environment. Most kids never get to experience something like that."

Wichita Heights (11-0) 19 22 17 23 — 81 McPherson (11-1) 14 11 24 24 — 73

WICHITA HEIGHTS: Dobbins 4 1-2 11, Wessel 6 2-4 15, Smith 5 1-2 14, Moore 6 4-5 16, Ellis 11 1-3 23, Degraffenread 1 0-0 2, Cross 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 (6) 9-16 81.

McPHERSON: Horton 0 0-0 0, Pyle 10 4-4 24, Hambley 0 0-0 0, Robinson 1 0-1 2, Ulsaker 11 16-17 39, Hart 2 2-4 6, Cape 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 (1) 22-26 73.

Manhattan 41, Maize 37 — Maize began the third-place game without a basket in the first 12 minutes. Then Manhattan traded off with a cold spell, going just under 10 minutes without a basket.

The result was a first half that produced combined 26-percent shooting and 16 turnovers.

Manhattan didn't seal the victory until an intentional foul was called on Maize with 22 seconds left. Manhattan made four straight free throws to extend its lead to six points.

Maize (7-4) had double-figure scorers in Ryan McCarthy (14 points) and Derek Lee (13).

Maize (7-4) 4 12 12 9 — 37 Manhattan (6-4) 11 5 16 9 — 41

MAIZE: McCarthy 14, Sturgeon 4, Lee 13, Wolgamott 2, Eleeson 4. Totals 11 (4) 11-16 37.

MANHATTAN: Brooks 13, Ty. Francis 5, Payne 12, Connet 3, Burton 1, Perbeck 7. Totals 10 (3) 18-22 41.

Hutchinson 47, SM East 39 — The Salthawks executed offensively, hitting 46 percent of their shots and outrebounding SM East 40-29 for seventh place. Scott Weber lead Hutchinson with 11 points and Jerome Roehm added 10.

SM East (4-8) 12 9 9 9 — 39 Hutchinson (5-5) 11 18 8 10 — 47

SM EAST: Moriarty 4, Schneider 3, Schoegler 0, Wentz 25, Hiett 1, Simpson 0, Hanna 2, Cameron 2, Nass 0, Sutherland 0, Brophy 2. Totals 14 (4) 7-15 39.

HUTCHINSON: Heeney 4, Turner 8, Dinwiddie 8, Weber 11, Roehm 10, Munds 2, Boyd 2, Hawn 0, Higgins 4. Totals 18 (1) 10-16 47.

BV WEST: Besler 8, Warren 5, Childress 6, Epps 12, Haden 11, O'Neil 5, Roy 5, Heise 7, Birzer 1, Lillis 6. Totals 22 (1) 21-32 66.