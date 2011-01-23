EL DORADO: Collegiate wins El Dorado title

EL DORADO — Four straight Kapaun Mount Carmel missed shots turned into an opportunity to change Saturday's basketball game against Collegiate. The opportunity turned into six consecutive missed shots, and that left the turning point still to be determined.

It came with 2:02 to go in the fourth quarter. Collegiate's Doug Burton had just scored when Markus Phox stole Kapaun's inbounds pass and made a layup to put the Spartans ahead by six. A three-point play by Trace Clark with a minute to play further cemented Collegiate's 57-48 win in the championship of the Bluestem Classic.

Kapaun led in the fourth quarter by a point but Collegiate finished with a 15-5 advantage thanks to several big plays — although none bigger than Phox's.

"It happens a lot during our press," Phox said. "Everyone gets a steal every so often. It's just good that I could get one. I was playing terrible before that, so it's just good to get a good play under my belt."

Less than two minutes before Phox's steal, at the exact midway point of the fourth quarter, Kapaun was presented its best chance to seize momentum.

The Crusaders had four offensive rebounds during a single possession before Keaton Lewis drew a shooting foul. He needed to make one to break a 42-42 tie, but he missed both. Kapaun took the lead at the 3:22 mark on a Michael Martin free throw but failed to build on it.

"We missed three out of four free throws... so we just didn't capitalize down the stretch," Kapaun coach Bernie Pearson said. "They hit one or two shots that kind of pushed them over the hump. We've just got to get better in the fourth quarter."

The teams were rarely forced to escape their comfort zones. Both apply full-court pressure and neither had obvious defensive superiority — both teams committed 15 turnovers while Kapaun made 18 of 49 shots and Collegiate 19 of 47.

If there was a noticeable advantage, it was that Collegiate forced Kapaun, which often relies on points in the paint, to attempt 23 three-pointers. But some of those came late as the Crusaders tried to rally and others served as catalysts to help Kapaun come back from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit.

"We knew it was kind of going to be an up-tempo game," Pearson said. "They kind of got us out of our rhythm a little bit. We finally settled down and got it inside to Taylor (Floyd). We just didn't capitalize when we had the opportunity down the stretch."

For the second straight game, Collegiate gave away a significant fourth-quarter lead before taking over in the final three minutes. It happened almost the same way Saturday as it did Friday against Gardner-Edgerton, with Clark making a free throw to tie it before the Spartans ended with a flurry. In Friday's game, Collegiate led by eight in the fourth.

"We just all have confidence in each other," Phox said. "We know it's a game of runs. It happens all the time. I don't know why, but we always pull it out somehow."

Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel was displeased with the team's defensive effort against Campus in Thursday's first round. Phox's steal and the Spartans holding Kapaun to two baskets during the final five minutes indicated significant progress in that department.

"Up to this weekend, we've just been playing defense," Fiegel said. "We have not embraced defense. You have to make it part of your identity. It's how you have to identify yourself as a basketball team. We did that for the first time."

Kapaun Mount Carmel (4-6) 10 14 11 13 — 48 Collegiate (10-1) 17 10 11 19 — 57

KAPAUN MOUNT CARMEL: Hullings 0 2-2 2, Martin 4 1-2 10, Lewis 2 1-4 6, Cook 6 0-1 15, Hagan 0 0-0 0, Baxter 0 0-0 0, Meitzner 1 0-0 2, Floyd 5 3-6 13, Sheets 0 0-0 0, Griffith 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 (5) 7-15 48.

COLLEGIATE: Tisdale 2 0-1 4, Richardson 2 5-7 11, Taylor 1 2-2 4, Phox 3 1-2 7, Adams 3 1-2 7, Kemmer 1 0-0 3, Burton 5 1-2 11, Clark 2 6-10 10, Atnip 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 (3) 16-26 57.

Gardner-Edgerton 66, Trinity Academy 44— In the third-place game, Trinity had four fewer turnovers than Gardner-Edgerton and took 17 more free throws. But the Knights couldn't overcome their poor shooting or a poor start, during which they fell behind by as many as 15 points.

Trinity made 13 of 45 shots and its defense didn't do enough to keep it close. Gardner-Edgerton made 26 of 48 shots, including 10 of 13 in the first quarter. The Trailblazers' Tanner Webb led all scorers with 24 points. He made 6 of 7 three-pointers and 7 of 10 shots overall. Gardner-Edgerton's Bubba Starling had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Trinity was led by Austin Kessinger, who scored 13.

Trinity Academy (9-2) 6 13 14 11 — 44 Gardner-Edgerton (6-5) 21 16 14 15 — 66

TRINITY: Billings 2, Dohm 4, Kempin 4, Kessinger 13, Burns 9, Ziesch 8, Welch 4. Totals 13 (0) 18-28 44.

GARDNER-EDGERTON: Brady 4, Huppe 4, Starling 10, Webb 24, Mauszycki 9, Hall 2, Hickman 6, Plank 2, Gruber 3, Clarke 2. Totals 26 (6) 8-11 66.

Circle 58, Campus 31 — Circle took control of the fifth-place game early, taking a 22-8 lead after the first quarter. Circle held the Colts to single digits in three quarters, including a three-point fourth. Nick Warren led the Thunderbirds in scoring for the second straight game, notching 19 points.

Circle (10-2) 22 19 12 5 — 58 Campus (3-8) 8 9 11 3 — 31

CIRCLE: Breault 2, Kirkpatrick 5, Warren 19, Kinder 13, Gardinier 5, Phillips 10, Ronnebaum 4. Totals 24 (5) 5-6 58.

CAMPUS: Blaha 3, Thomas 12, Sparks 2, Haight 4, Emerson 2, Vaden 2, Meier 6. Totals 12 (4) 3-4 31.

Great Bend 41, El Dorado 30 — Great Bend captured seventh place by pulling away during the second and third quarters, when it outscored El Dorado 24-8. The Panthers' Jace Bowman led all scorers with 12 points.

El Dorado (3-8) 9 6 2 13 — 30 Great Bend (5-5) 10 15 9 7 — 41

EL DORADO: Payne 5, Nuckolls 8, House 6, Brown 9, Crain 2. Totals 10 (3) 7-15 30.

GREAT BEND: Sell 2, Hildebrand 6, Casey 7, Pike 2, Gray 2, Ellis 6, Frise 2, Bayless 2, Bowman 12. Totals 15 (4) 7-16 41.