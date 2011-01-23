DODGE CITY: Cornelius, Derby turn away South

DODGE CITY — Cameron Cornelius found his way to the basket each time he touched the ball in the fourth quarter. He wasn't looking to draw contact.

He wants to finish and finish strong, but in Derby's 65-62 win over South on Saturday in the third-place game at the Tournament of Champions, Cornelius came up big at the foul line as a necessity.

"He's a team player, always looking to get his teammates involved," Derby coach Ryan Herrs said. "But tonight I think he just had enough. He really wanted to win this game. He was going to do whatever it took to get that done."

Cornelius was 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final two minutes, making it impossible for South to regain its lead. Cornelius had a game-high 26 points and finished 11 for 13 from the foul line.

South squandered a 57-50 lead it held halfway through the fourth quarter with nine turnovers.

"I'm usually pretty good from the free-throw line," Cornelius said. "But I don't think I've ever been that good. After the first six makes I was like, 'Hey, I'm doing pretty good.' I felt confident to get the ball in the last couple of seconds so I could get fouled. That was actually the first time I've ever wanted to get fouled and go to the line to shoot free throws."

Derby (5-5) held a 65-60 lead with 33 seconds left after Cornelius hit two free throws, but South's Earl Richards was able to score a layup. South double-teamed Cornelius, denying him the ball. Christian Smith missed both of Derby's free throws after being fouled, giving South the possession and a desperation three that missed.

South coach Demarcco Owens didn't think the game should have come down to a last-second shot to try and tie the game, and he doesn't understand why South (3-8) can't fix its problems.

"We didn't execute anything I put on paper or put on the board," Owens said. "We missed free throws. We turned the ball over. We just continue to make the same mistakes. We continue to just digging ourselves in holes."

Derby (5-5) 10 20 12 23 — 65 Wichita South (3-7) 18 12 16 16 — 62

DERBY: Sparks 2 1-2 7, Roman 2 0-0 4, Steadman 1 0-0 2, Granger 1 0-0 2, Schieber 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 2-5 16, Richardson 2 0-2 4, Dunham 1 0-0 2, Cornelius 7 11-13 26. Totals 22 (7) 14-22 65.

WICHITA SOUTH: Parker 7 0-1 14, Wesley 6 3-4 15, Martin 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wilson 5 3-3 14, Richards 2 0-0 4, Keiswetter 2 1-2 5, Craig 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 (1) 9-14 62.

West 57, Buhler 50 — West made its free throws in the final stretch to take fifth place.

"I'm just glad that we were able to go out and execute what we had planned, and it worked," West coach Phil Daignault said. "We made the free throws. We cut our turnovers down. We got the ball inside. (Daylin Thomas) was scoring, and that's what we've got to have. We've got to have that inside threat."

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, scored 19 points. He made mid-range jumpers and showed touch around the basket. That left more room for Chris Banks (nine points, 11 rebounds), Arnez Jones (12 points) and Jay Bradley (10 points) to penetrate and operate from the perimeter.

"It makes it better for our team," Banks said. "When he's making shots, it gets the guards more open on the three-point line. We keep it balanced. So if he's having his game, then everything is going perfect."

West went 5 for 6 from the foul line in the final minute as Buhler tried to foul its way back into the game.

Wichita West (4-7) 11 13 20 13 — 57 Buhler (8-3) 9 11 17 13 — 50

WICHITA WEST: Bradley 4 1-1 10, Flournoy 1 0-1 2, Banks 3 3-5 9, Jones 3 5-5 12, Thomas 8 3-4 19, Kelly 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 (2) 13-18 57.

BUHLER: Felty 1 0-0 3, Torgerson 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Lohrentz 5 0-0 13, Givens 6 1-2 14, Allen 0 3-4 3, Pankratz 3 5-6 12, Jordan 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 (6) 10-14 50.

Ulysses 59, Newton 53 — Newton had its best game of three in Dodge City, but still fell in the seventh-place game.

Jensen Kingsley scored a team-high 19 points and helped force the overtime period.

Newton had three turnovers to start off overtime.

Newton (2-11) 8 15 16 9 5 — 53 Ulysses (7-5) 14 11 14 9 11 — 59

NEWTON: Kingsley 19, Walker 3, Grosch 2, Denno 5, Preston 6, Vermillion 6, Wright 2, Dorrell 2, Alexander 8. Totals 17 (4) 15-18 53.

ULYSSES: Newell 3, Langston 8, Kissell 19, Simpson 2, Zerr 5, Jarnagin 5, Oliver 17. Total 20 (5) 14-18 59.