Saturday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 22)

Boys
Baldwin
KC Christian 62, Anderson County 34 (5th)
Augusta 59, Wellsville 43 (3rd)
Bonner Springs 60, Baldwin 41 (Champ)
Basehor-Linwood
Fort Scott 63, St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton 27 (7th)
Ottawa vs. Maryville, Mo. (3rd)
Basehor-Linwood 53, Park Hill, Mo. 45 (Champ)
Burlington
Sabetha 48, Rossville 37 (7th)
Paola 48, Iola 26 (5th)
Santa Fe Trail 56, Labette County 55 (3rd)
Topeka Hayden 65, Burlington 45 (Champ)
Burrton
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Burrton 44 (7th)
Little River 52, Maize South 45 (OT) (5th)
Goessel 57, Fairfield 46 (3rd)
Berean Academy 53, Pretty Prairie 38 (Champ)
Catoosa, Okla.
Bishop Carroll 38, Mannford, Okla. 27
Centre
Peabody-Burns 64, Wakefield 39 (7th)
Solomon 44, Elyria Christian 37(5th)
Centre 41, White City 22 (3rd)
Marion 43, Hope 40 (Champ)
Chanute
Shawnee Heights 56, Goddard 42 (7th)
Joplin, Mo. vs. Emporia (5th)
Andover Central vs. Chanute (3rd)
Olathe North 69, SM South 56 (Champ)
Chaparral
Kingman 45, Chaparral 36 (7th)
Belle Plaine 56, Arkansas City 51 (5th)
Mulvane 72, Clearwater 70 (OT) (3rd)
Conway Springs 43, Wellington 34(Champ)
Coffeyville
Coffeyville 61, KC Harmon 48
Wichita Defenders 53, Dewey, Okla. 42
Colby
Colby vs. Hugoton (7th)
Holcomb vs. Palmer Ridge, Colo. (4th)
McCook, Neb. vs. Liberal (3rd)
Sunrise Christian 44, Hays 32(Champ)
Cunningham
Pratt Skyline 67, Attica 30 (7th)
Cunningham 62, W. North soph. 41 (5th)
Norwich 45, Stafford 40 (3rd)
South Barber 55, Kinsley 48 (Champ)
Dodge City
Ulysses 59, Newton 53 (7th)
Wichita West 57, Buhler 50 (4th)
Derby 65, Wichita South 62 (3rd)
Dodge City 62, Scott City 58 (Champ)
El Dorado
Great Bend 41, El Dorado 30 (7th)
Circle 58, Campus 31 (5th)
Gardner-Edgerton 66, Trinity Academy 44 (3rd)
Collegiate 57, Kapaun 48 (Champ)
Elwood
Immaculata 69, St. Joseph (Mo.) Christian 56
Elwood 62, Wathena 61
Emporia
West Franklin 39, Chase County 34 (7th)
Lyndon 54, Mission Valley 34 (5th)
Council Grove 41, Osage City 41 (3rd)
Northern Heights 58, Herington 50 (Champ)
Halstead
Cheney 63, Halstead 43 (7th)
Andale 70, Moundridge 34 (5th)
Inman 55, Garden Plain 46 (3rd)
Haven 48, Rose Hill 41 (Champ)
Hillsboro
Republic County 57, Winfield 50 (OT) (7th)
Wamego 62, Thomas More Prep 41 (5th)
Goodland 57, Riley County 55 (3rd)
Hesston 47, Hillsboro 33 (Champ)
Hi-Plains
Lakin 61, Cimarron 34 (5th)
Hoisington
Quivira Heights 78, Russell 68(7th)
Ellinwood 40, Otis-Bison 37 (5th)
LaCrosse 58, Victoria 46 (3rd)
Minneapolis 53, Hoisington 46 (Champ)
Liberal, Mo.
Pittsburg Colgan 66, Jasper, Mo. 32
McLouth
Oskaloosa 61, McLouth 59 (7th)
Jefferson North 60, Maranatha Academy 56 (5th)
Valley Falls 63, Jefferson West 58 (3rd)
Atchison County 58, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 35 (Champ)
McPherson
Hutchinson 47, SM East 39 (7th)
BV West 66, Lawrence Free State 47(5th)
Manhattan 41, Maize 37 (3rd)
Wichita Heights 81, McPherson 73 (Champ)
Mid-Continent
Ellis 68, Smith Center 47 (7th)
Norton 48, Hill City 42 (5th)
Osborne 49, Phillipsburg 46 (3rd)
Plainville 72, Stockton 49 (Champ)
Midwest City, Okla
Wichita North 66, Guthrie, Okla. 62
Nemaha Valley
Jackson Heights 38, Horton 24 (7th)
Troy 50, Marysville 47 (5th)
Falls City, Neb. 50, St. Marys 43 (3rd)
Nemaha Valley 52, Hiawatha 35 (Champ)
Pike Trail
Southern Cloud 72, St. Xavier 49 (5th)
Rock Hills 39, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 31 (3rd)
Lakeside 57, Pike Valley 46 (1st)
Pleasanton
Altoona-Midway vs. Pleasanton (7th)
Humboldt 47, Uniontown 33 (5th)
Prairie View vs. Crest (3rd)
Central Heights vs. Jayhawk-Linn (Champ)
Royal Valley
Pleasant Ridge 41, Chapman 32
Royal Valley 58, Wabaunsee 41
Salina
Salina Central 66, Abilene 61 (5th)
Salina South 48, Smoky Valley 45 (Champ)
SE-Cherokee
South Central Border
Flinthills 38, Oxford 28
Udall 60, Caldwell 38 (3rd)
South Haven 54, Sedan 43 (1st)
SPIAA play-in
Kiowa County 55, Pawnee Heights 34
Minneola 53, Bucklin 35
Ingalls 38, Spearville 34
St. John
Lyons 52, Larned 27 (7th)
Nickerson 49, Claflin 35 (5th)
Medicine Lodge 53, St. John 52 (3rd)
Macksville 61, Pratt 51 (Champ)
St. Thomas Aquinas
Word of Life 61, SM Northwest 50 (7th)
Ray-Pec (Mo.) 55, Mill Valley 48 (5th)
Bishop Miege 68, Grandview, Mo. 60 (3rd)
Washburn Rural 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 41 (Champ)
Tonganoxie
Eudora 56, Atchison 43 (7th)
Tonganoxie 62, BV Southwest 46 (5th)
Lansing 47, DeSoto 39 (3rd)
Silver Lake 56, Holton 51 (Champ)
Topeka
Lawrence 55, Topeka West 38 (7th)
Highland Park 56, Wichita Northwest 39 (5th)
Topeka 49, Wichita East 46 (3rd)
Olathe South 45, KC Washington 37 (Champ)
Topeka Cornerstone
Derby Invasion 51, Topeka Cornerstone 46 (1st)
Twin Lakes
Wilson 62, Lincoln 44
Chase 53, Natoma 45
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 44
Twin Valley
Valley Heights 57, Axtell 36
Linn 54, Clifton-Clyde 43
BV-Randolph 52, Bern 35 (7th)
Onaga 60, Frankfort 40 (5th)
Baileyville B&B 64, Washington County 52 (3rd)
Hanover 60, Centralia 53 (Champ)
Valley Center
Junction City 61, KC Turner 55 (7th)
Garden City 35, Valley Center 30 (5th)
Wichita Southeast 56, Topeka Seaman 51 (3rd)
BV Northwest 97, KC Schlagle 66 (Champ)
Other
Hoxie 55, Quinter 53 (2OT)
Girls
Basehor-Linwood
Basehor-Linwood 50, Fort Scott 43 (7th)
Holton vs. Ottawa (Champ)
Burlington
Santa Fe Trail 48, Rossville 41 (7th)
Paola 49, Iola 34(5th)
Burlington 52, Labette County 50 (3rd)
Topeka Hayden 37, Sabetha 36 (Champ)
Centre
Peabody-Burns 45, White City 25 (7th)
Marion 43, Elyria Christian 29 (5th)
Hope 46, Wakefield 33 (3rd)
Solomon 38, Centre 27 (1st)
Coffeyville
Tulsa Hale 56, Wichita Defenders 39
Parsons 54, Oologah, Okla. 47
Colby
Hugoton vs. Scott City (7th)
Liberal 75, vs. Sunrise Christian 55 (5th)
Colby vs. Holcomb (Champ)
Elwood
Doniphan West 52, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 28
Wathena 60, Heartland Christian 26
Emporia
Mission Valley 32, West Franklin 29 (7th)
Council Grove 43, Herington 32 (5th)
Lyndon 46, Chase County 42 (3rd)
Osage City 68, Northern Heights 46 (Champ)
Hillsboro
Republic County 39, Winfield 28 (7th)
Hesston 55, Wamego 42 (5th)
Goodland 55, Hillsboro 50 (3rd)
Thomas More Prep 51, Riley County 29 (Champ)
Hoisington
Ellinwood 42, Otis-Bison 41 (7th)
Russell 56, Victoria 21 (5th)
LaCrosse 57, Quivira Heights 34 (3rd)
Minneapolis 33, Hoisington 19 (Champ)
Mid-Continent
Ellis 55, WaKeeney 36 (7th)
Phillipsburg 41, Osborne 37 (5th)
Smith Center 38, Plainville 37 (3rd)
Hill City 55, Norton 44 (Champ)
Pike Trail
Lakeside 60, St. Xavier 15 (5th)
Rock Hills 49, Southern Cloud 30 (3rd)
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 63, Pike Valley 56 (Champ)
Pleasanton
Altoona-Midway vs. Humboldt (7th)
Crest vs. Pleasanton (5th)
Uniontown vs. Jayhawk-Linn (3rd)
Central Heights vs. Prairie View (Champ)
Royal Valley
Chapman 29, Pleasant Ridge 23
Royal Valley 55, Wabaunsee 44
Salina
Andover 42, Clay Center 37 (5th)
Salina South 52, Salina Central 32 (Champ)
SE-Cherokee
South Central Border
Udall 38, West Elk 25(7th)
Sedan 49, Central-Burden 21(5th)
Caldwell 43, Cedar Vale-Dexter 32 (3rd)
Argonia 63, Oxford 54 (Champ)
SM South
Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 51, SM South 35 (3rd)
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, SM West 54 (1st)
SPIAA play-in
Ingalls 46, Fowler 20
Kiowa County 42, Ashland 25
South Gray 53, Pawnee Heights 33
Tonganoxie
Tonganoxie 43, Eudora 26 (7th)
BV Southwest 66, Atchison 56 (5th)
Chanute 42, Lansing 34 (3rd)
Silver Lake 44, DeSoto 39 (Champ)
Twin Lakes
Wilson 60, Natoma 52
Chase 41, Tescott 28
Lincoln 54, Sylvan-Lucas 51
Twin Valley
BV-Randolph 52, Linn 8
Clifton-Clyde 37, Bern 34
Onaga 36, Frankfort 36 (7th)
Centralia 54, Wetmore 44 (5th)
Baileyville B&B 53, Valley Heights 43 (3rd)
Washington County 63, Hanover 39 (Champ)
Other
Oberlin 47, Rawlins County 38
