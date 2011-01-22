DODGE CITY: South stumbles in semifinals

DODGE CITY — Everything that could have gone wrong for South in its 69-56 loss to Dodge City in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions did Friday night — including 23 turnovers.

This left coach Demarcco Owens looking for some consistency before his team's third-place game against Derby today.

"We just didn't play together. We didn't see the floor very well," Owens said. "It was like two different teams. I don't know who they were out there. But we are still learning. I'm still proud of my boys. Dodge City just executed correctly."

South had nine turnovers in its 64-60 first-round win Thursday against Buhler. Dodge City coach Dennis Hamilton said he wanted to disrupt the Titans' offense.

"We've hung our hats this year on our ability to play pretty solid defense," Hamilton said. "Tonight was a good effort, and we're going to enjoy it and get ready for tomorrow."

South struggled to play under control in the third quarter and went through a stretch in which it turned the ball over seven times in a row. Dodge City took advantage outscored the Titans 9-1 during that time. The Demons entered the fourth quarter with a 55-36 lead and cruised from there, thanks to a game-high 21 points by senior forward Bruce Campbell.

Trailing 23-12 in the second quarter, South went on a 7-run capped off by a Diallo Wesley floater to pull to within four points. Dodge City, however, countered with a 14-4 run that ended with back-to-back Trey Hallman layups in transition to at the end of the second quarter. South went into the half with a 37-23 deficit.

Wichita South (3-7) 10 13 13 20 — 56 Dodge City (8-2) 18 19 18 14 — 69

WICHITA SOUTH: Parker 5 0-2 11, Wesley 7 1-2 15, Martin 1 1-2 3, Perkins 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Richards 1 0-0 3, Keiswetter 0 2-4 2, Craig 5 0-5 10, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 (4) 4-15 56.

DODGE CITY: Hogan 3 3-6 10, Hallman 5 2-4 12, Sotelo 4 0-0 8, Esquibel 1 0-0 2, Schmitt 1 2-2 4, Howarth 1 2-2 4, Brown 3 2-2 8, Campbell 8 5-5 21. Totals 26 (1) 16-21 69.

Scott City 62, Derby 47 — Scott City was too accurate from the free-throw line for Derby to compete with.

Scott City also hit 50 percent of its shots.

Fueled by Cameron Cornelius in the fourth quarter, Derby went on a three-minute, 11-5 run that was capped off by Kyler Steadman's scooping layup with 2:40 left in the game to make the score 51-44 — as close as the Panthers would get.

Scott City coach Glenn O'Neil picked up his 400th win.

Derby (4-5) 6 16 7 18 — 47 Scott City (10-0) 10 20 13 19 — 62

DERBY: Sparks 7, Roman 6, Granger 2, Steadman 2, Schieber 2, Richardson 10, Cornelius 18. Totals 17 (0) 13-17 47.

SCOTT CITY: O'Neil 15, Turner 2, Baker 20, Robinson 8, Hess 8, Meyer 2, Kite 7. Totals 20 (1) 21-29 62.

West 57, Ulysses 55 — West and Ulysses were tied with five seconds left. West's Dorian Flournoy called for the ball at the top of the key, and he zipped past his man. As the defense collapsed on him, he found teammate Arnez Jones flashing to the basket along the baseline, hitting him with a pass at the last moment.

Jones made a buzzer-beating basket for the victory.

"Usually someone else would try to take the shot into their own hands," Flournoy said. "I had faith in my teammate under the basket.... We call Arnez a little sneaky man. He was sneaky in that play. He got underneath the defense, and I saw him."

There were seven lead changes in the fourth quarter.

"The kids are happy with the win," West coach Phil Daignault said. "Ulysses did a heck of a job, but we're not taking care of the ball very well and we've got t do a lot better job.... But we made the plays when we needed to and came away with the victory."

Jay Bradley led the Pioneers with 17 points.

Wichita West (3-8) 15 15 12 15 — 57 Ulysses (6-5) 13 13 18 11 — 55

WEST: Bradley 6 2-5 17, Flournoy 3 5-6 11, Banks 3 2-3 8, Jones 4 0-0 9, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Kelly 2 1-5 5, Griffin 0 1-2 1, Mboob 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 (4) 13-23 57.

ULYSSES: Newell 1 0-4 3, Langston 2 3-4 8, Kissell 1 10-10 12, Zerr3 4-7 12, Jarnagin 6 2-6 15, Oliver 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 (5) 20-35 55.

Buhler 67, Newton 35 — Buhler took out the frustration from an unexpected loss to Wichita South on Thursday.

Buhler shot 60 percent from the field and hit 8 of 15 shots from behind the three-point line.

The Crusaders (8-2) will get the chance to play another City League opponent in Wichita West, and have their minds on revenge.

"Our players are relishing this challenge and looking forward to it," Wahlgreen said. "If they can do that and prepare for this challenge, then we've got a shot of doing whatever we want to do and finding a way to win."

Jensen Kingsley and Kaven Denno led Newton with seven points each.

Buhler (8-2) 22 11 19 15 — 67 Newton (2-8) 6 12 5 12 — 35

BUHLER: Felty 8, Torgerson 4, Schmidt 2, Massey 9, Lohrentz 12, Givens 7, Alen 4, Temel 8, Pankratz 10, Jordan 3. Totals 26 (8) 7-15 67.

NEWTON: Kingsley 7, Grosch 5, Denno 7, Preston 3, Vermillion 5, Wright 2, Lawrence 2, Dorrell 2, Alexander 2. Totals 11 (2) 11-11 35.