EL DORADO: Kapaun hands Trinity first loss of season

EL DORADO — Kapaun Mount Carmel post player Taylor Floyd succeeded in a different way when Trinity counterpart Austin Kessinger was benched with four fouls early in the third quarter on Friday.

After trading baskets with Kessinger for multiple stretches, Floyd took a break from scoring and allowed his teammates to thrive. When Floyd escaped the paint to come to the blocks or to the free throw line, it left a clear path for Keaton Lewis to drive to the basket.

Lewis scored 10 points during the third quarter and Kessinger's absence ignited a long Kapaun scoring run in the Crusaders' 63-54 win in the semifinals of the El Dorado tournament. Kapaun advances to tonight's championship against Collegiate.

"If I beat my guy — they knew he was going to finish inside, so they're not going to help on me, they're going to stick on him," Lewis said. "That just opens it up for all of our guards driving."

Kapaun coach Bernie Pearson's stated goal is for the Crusaders to shoot 25 free throws per game. They fell six short Friday, but they made up the missed points by dominating when Kessinger was out.

Floyd and Kessinger engaged in a back-and-forth battle at the start of both halves. They combined to score the first 11 points of the game and the first nine after halftime. Pearson said Kapaun wasn't actively trying to get Kessinger in foul trouble, it was just a by-product of their desire to play in the paint.

Kessinger picked up his fourth foul less than halfway through the third quarter. Kapaun had scored the previous two baskets to regain the lead, and it extended the run to 16 straight points to go ahead 47-32.

"We thought we could get the ball inside and we did early on and that was big," Pearson said. "In our offense, if you're aggressive in the post you can get fouled."

Floyd scored 17 points, two behind Lewis' team lead. He didn't miss a shot from the field until the fourth, finishing 6 for 7.

"Taylor works hard," Pearson said. "Some nights he always doesn't finish as well as we'd like, but the kid works hard and he perseveres. He doesn't get down on himself. He's the guy we've been going to, and he's our guy in the paint right now."

Trinity is usually an up-tempo team, but it had problems with Kapaun's full-court press. The Knights broke it occasionally for layups, but the press cause many of their 21 turnovers. Trinity cut the deficit to seven in the fourth quarter before Kapaun sealed it at the line.

"At first we did OK with it, then all of a sudden it seemed like we were throwing it all over the gym," Trinity coach Steve Miller said. "We didn't take care of the basketball. I don't know if that was lack of concentration or fatigue or what. Kapaun's press is kind of what makes them go, and they did a good job."

Kapaun (4-5) 13 16 20 14 — 63 Trinity Academy (9-1) 10 17 7 20 — 54

KAPAUN: Washington 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 4-6 4, Lewis 9 1-2 19, Cook 2 0-0 4, Hullings 4 2-3 10, Hagan 2 0-0 4, Baxter 0 1-2 1, Meitzner 1 0-0 2, Floyd 6 5-6 17, Griffith 0 0-0 0, Sheets 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 (0) 13-19 63.

TRINITY: Billings 2 0-0 6, Dohm 2 0-0 5, Kempin 2 0-0 6, Ziesch 4 0-0 8, Kessinger 6 1-1 13, Burns 7 2-7 16, Welch 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 (5) 3-8 54.

Collegiate 68, Gardner-Edgerton 62 — Collegiate led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, but Gardner used the duo of Bubba Starling and Tanner Webb to take a 57-56 lead with less than four minutes to go.

Collegiate's defense had the answer, holding the Trailblazers to one basket and five points the rest of the way. The Spartans tied it on a Trace Clark free throw and took the lead for good on a basket by Clark with 2:38 to go.

The Spartans began to pull away by containing Starling, who had one point in the third quarter. But he and Webb combined for 14 points in the fourth. Webb had a chance to tie it with three free throws with under a minute to go, but he missed the first before making the next two.

Riley Kemmer made a pair of free throws to give Collegiate a 65-62 lead. A Markus Phox free throw made it a two-possession game, and after a Starling missed three-pointer, Trace Clark sealed it with a breakaway basket.

Clark led all scorers with 25 points, outscoring Starling by three.

Gardner-Edgerton (5-5) 12 14 17 19 — 62 Collegiate (9-1) 12 13 23 20 — 68

GARDNER-EDGERTON: Brady 5, Starling 22, Webb 19, Plank 2, Hickman 5, Hall 4, Mauszycki 5. Totals 19 (5) 19-31 62.

COLLEGIATE: Richardson 10, Taylor 12, Phox 8, Adams 6, Kemmer 5, Sullivan, 2, Clark 25. Totals 24 (4) 16-26 68.

Campus 41, Great Bend 39 — Campus led by six going into the fourth quarter and held off Great Bend's late rally with its proficiency at the free-throw line. The Colts made 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth and 14 of 16 in the second half.

Great Bend stole an in-bounds pass in the final seconds but missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it. Instead, Great Bend goes to the seventh-place game to meet host El Dorado, while Campus plays in the fifth-place game against Circle.

Brett Thomas scored 12 points to lead Campus, and he made all six of his free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Great Bend (4-5) 7 6 9 17 — 39 Campus (3-7) 11 3 14 13 — 41

GREAT BEND: Sell 4, Bowman 7, Hildebrand 4, Casey 2, Pike 2, Gray 8, Ellis 8, Frise 2, Bayless 2. Totals 11 (7) 10-14 39.

CAMPUS: Blaha 3, Thomas 12, Sparks 4, Haight 4, Pike 2, Meier 8, Flax 8. Totals 11 (2) 17-22 41.

Circle 49, El Dorado 28 — Circle held an opponent under 30 points for the fifth time this season and the third time in the last six games. The Thunderbirds led 11-6 after the first quarter and increased their lead in each following quarter. They held El Dorado to 12 second-half points.

Nick Warren nearly matched El Dorado's output by himself, scoring 23 points for Circle. The Thunderbirds had a 10-0 advantage at the free throw line.

Circle (9-2) 11 15 13 10 — 49 El Dorado (3-7) 6 10 7 5 — 28

CIRCLE: Kirkpatrick 5, Warren 23, Kinder 4, Gardinier 4, Phillips 7, Ronnebaum 6. Totals 18 (3) 10-13 49.

EL DORADO: Payne 8, Nuckolls 6, Riffel 4, Crain 2, Bookout 2, Brown 6. Totals 12 (4) 0-4 28.