HALSTEAD: Rose Hill tops Garden Plain

HALSTEAD — Rose Hill reached the final of the Adolph Rupp tournament, beating Garden Plain 63-55 on Friday night.

Rose Hill will play Haven tonight in the championship game.

Rose Hill pulled ahead with a 10-4 run to end the half after the game was tied 20-20 with 3:02 left in the second quarter.

“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Rose Hill guard Sam Newton said. “We all just played well as a team today. Everyone pitched in like usual.”

Newton scored six of his 14 points in third quarter as the Rockets pulled away.

“The key to winning ballgames in coming out and winning the third quarter,” Newton said. “We came out in the third quarter and played strong.”

Garden Plain’s Chris Sponsel had a game-high 17 points and Luke Wilson led Rose Hill with 16 points.

Garden Plain (7-4) 8 16 12 19 — 55

Rose Hill (7-3) 15 15 17 16 — 63

GARDEN PLAIN: Kohler 4, Arnold 1, Jennings 2, Becker 3, Wapelhorst 4, Sponsel 17, Eck 8, Kerschen 7, Renyer 9. Totals 19 (1) 14-21 55.

ROSE HILL: Pritchard 8, Braddy 11, Willson 16, Newton 14, Anderson 7, Shaffer 3. Totals 18 (5) 12-19 63.

Moundridge 60, Halstead 57 — Late free throws and a defensive stand on the final shot helped Moundridge hold off Halstead.

Trey Unrau, who had a game-high 22 points, made two free throws to put Moundridge up 60-57 with 13 seconds left in the game.

Garrison Gundy, who hit two free throws to pull Halstead within one point 10 seconds before Unrau’s free throws, missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

“That’s not (the shot) we were looking for,” Halstead coach Joe Gerber said. “We didn’t run that set well at all.”

The idea was to hit guard Simon McKee for the final shot, Gerber said.

“We didn’t want to let McKee or (Andrew) Piesky shoot. We knew they were their best shooters,” Unrau said. “We didn’t want to give up a three. I thought we did a great job of locking down defensively.”

It took Unrau a little more than one quarter to heat up for Moundridge.

Up by one point at the end of the first quarter, Unrau scored five second-quarter points to give the Wildcats a 35-28 halftime lead.

Halstead battled back with an 8-0 run to open the second half. Led by McKee and Piesky, the Dragons outscored Moundridge 19-9 in the third quarter to give Halstead a 47-44 lead.

“Defensively, if we could limit their easy shots we felt like we keep in it,” Gerber said.

Unrau opened up the fourth quarter with two three-pointers to give Moundridge a 52-50 lead.

Halstead kept within three points in the fourth quarter, but Moundridge hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final eight minutes to keep the Dragons at arms-length.

McKee led Halstead with 18 points and Piesky chipped in 13. Alex Otte and Daniel Ratzlaff had 11 points each for Moundridge.

Halstead (6-5) 18 10 19 10 — 57

Moundridge (7-3) 19 16 9 16 — 60

HALSTEAD: Rodenberg 1, McKee 18, Pjesky 13, Solis 2, Bibb 2, Bliss 7, Gundy 2, Becker 12. Totals 18 (3) 12-19 57.

MOUNDRIDGE: Unrau 22, Wedel 9, Sugars 3, Otte 11, Ratzlaff 11, Bumgarner 4 Totals 13 (6) 16-20 60.

Andale 57, Cheney 34 _ Cheney didn’t have an early answer for Andale center Dylan Hawkins early.

All 17 of Hawkins’ game-high points came in the first quarter in Andale’s win over Cheney.

“He has played so well for us over the year and he keeps getting better,” Andale coach Jeff Buchanan said. “It’s nice when you have a post player who’s unselfish enough to realize when he’s not open to kick it back out.”

Up 29-17 going into the second half, Hawkins did just that, kicking the basketball out to his wide-open guards, who carried the Indians the rest of the game.

“I had some wide-open shots. I was feeling confident so I kept going after it,” Hawkins said. “Once they started collapsing I just kicked the ball right back out and keep the game moving.”

Andale’s James Bogner and Austin Meyer took advantage of Cheney’s defense during the third quarter, leading the Indians’ 20-9 run. The two guards finished with a combined 15 points.

Sean Osler led Cheney with 10 points.

Cheney (6-4) 11 6 9 8 — 34

Andale (3-5) 18 11 20 8 — 57

CHENEY: Miller 7, Gehrer 3, Olser 10, Scheer 3, Bolinger 7, Needham 2, Hubener 2. Totals 12 (2) 4-9 34.

ANDALE: Archer 10, Wright 4, Kihle 5, Meyer 8, Hawkins 17, Meierhof 3, Mobley 2, Bogner 7, Pote 1. Totals 14 (5) 14-17 57.

Haven 38, Inman 35 —

Despite missing all it’s free throws in the final minute, Haven held on for the win.

Taylor Hicks had a game-high 12 points for Inman and Dylan Snodgrass had 10 points for Haven.

Haven (8-3) 13 11 10 4 — 38

Inman (8-3) 9 9 6 11 — 35

HAVEN: Childs 7, Foster 2, Knepp 2, Marks 3, Ford 2, Borntrager 7, Crabtree 5, Snodgrass 10. Totals 12 (4) 2-5 38.

INMAN: Hicks 12, Case 8, Wenthe 6, Jason Friesen 3, Ropp 6. Totals 13 (2) 3-4 35.