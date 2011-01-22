TOPEKA: East tripped up by effective zone

TOPEKA — East coach Ron Allen exited the locker room shaking his head and saying, "I don't have no answers. I have no answers."

Not a normal reaction. Whenever he's upset with his team, Allen leaves the locker room and quickly talks about how he has confidence in it, how he knows this is just a difficult time but he has faith they will get through it.

But after East's 55-49 loss to Olathe South on Friday in the semifinals of the Topeka Invitational, Allen struggled to find the positives.

"We came up here one team, and we're leaving here another," said Allen, whose team will play Topeka in the third-place game today. "I know there's a confidence factor in the mix here. I don't understand it. But we're going to get it corrected."

That lack of confidence showed up offensively for East, ranked third in Kansas. The Aces missed all 16 of their three-point attempts. The failure to hit a three-pointer is particularly disturbing for the Aces because, for the second straight game, they faced a zone defense.

Allen has said he welcomes zone defenses, he enjoys playing against it. But it was clear that his team doesn't feel the same. East rushed shots, jacked up threes from well behind the line and failed to penetrate.

"They better learn to like (the zone)," Allen said. "They better learn to like it because if I had to play against this team, I'd zone them, too."

While scouting East in the first round against Lawrence, Olathe South coach Jim Carr saw the Aces struggle against the zone.

"We felt ours was a little more active, and I thought it could work," Carr said. "It seemed to work."

There were moments when East did get the ball inside. R.J. Melbert had three baskets in the fourth quarter and finished with nine points. But it wasn't enough.

It was a choppy game, rife with fouls and three-second calls. Neither team ever established an offensive flow.

Yet East was never out of this game, keeping it close throughout and within two points in the final minute. But Olathe South, which was 7 of 18 from the free-throw line in the first three quarters, made 16 of 19 in the final period.

Wichita East (8-2) 11 9 9 20 — 49 Olathe South (8-2) 13 13 11 18 — 55

WICHITA EAST: Jackson 4 6-9 14, McFann 3 1-3 7, Melbert 4 1-1 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Love 2 3-4 7, Graham 1 1-2 3, Dennis 0 2-4 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Terrell 1 1-2 3, King 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 (0) 15-25 49.

OLATHE SOUTH: Cole 4 6-8 14, Lindsay 1 1-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, McAllister 2 4-8 8, Ruis 3 2-2 10, Johnson 1 0-4 2, King 1 1-2 3, Knight 2 9-11 13, Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 (2) 23-37 55.

Northwest 62, Topeka West 47 — Northwest spent the first half making Topeka West (1-9) look like one of the state's fastest and best penetrating teams. They gave up too many easy inside baskets by not moving quickly enough to get in front of Topeka West.

Northwest coach Chris Collins switched defenses at the half, turning to a zone defense.

"We just started focusing on our defense, that was the main thing," Nicholson said."... We had to shut the paint down and only allow jump shots, then we'd be OK."

Northwest went on a 16-4 run through the third quarter's first 6:19 to take a 44-30 lead.

"I asked them, 'Where have you been the last eight games?' " Collins said.

Northwest made 14 of 16 free throws in the final period and was led by Nicholson's 23 points, along with June Johnson's 15 points and Spenser Gales' 10 points and 16 rebounds. Teagan Michael led Topeka West with 16 points.

Topeka West (1-9) 16 10 8 13 — 47 Wichita Northwest (6-3) 16 12 16 18 — 62

TOPEKA WEST: Michael 5 6-8 16, Roberts 4 3-4 11, Streff 0 0-0 0, Okoronkwo 3 3-4 9, Plump 2 2-2 7, Nickerson 2 0-0 4, Colbert 0 0-0 0, Hatch 0 0-0 0, Dean 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 (1) 14-18 47.

WICHITA NORTHWEST: Johnson 4 5-6 15, Miller 3 2-4 8, Gales 4 2-2 10, Landenberger 0 2-2 2, Nicholson 8 6-8 23, Cramer 2 0-0 4, Fizer 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Tuggle 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lucio 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 (3) 17-22 62.