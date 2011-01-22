MCPHERSON: Heights holds off feisty Maize, sets up showdown

McPHERSON — The two bodies collided in midair, each with equal force.

But it was Heights' Dreamius Smith that prevailed over Maize's J.C. Sturgeon, maintaining his balance long enough to finish a crucial basket in the Falcons' 52-41 victory on Friday night to advance to face McPherson in the final of the McPherson Invitational.

Heights coach Joe Auer described the game as "a battle of wills," and that play seemed to be the game-defining play. The lay-up bolstered a 14-2 run to end the game for Heights.

"He had to make it," Heights senior Evan Wessel said of Smith's finish. "He wasn't going to settle for anything less."

That sentiment seems to sum up the Falcons as a whole.

When pressed by another team gunning for an upset via the slow-it-down game, Heights once again escaped with a victory. Afterward, the players agreed it was because they had to. There was no other option.

"Our team just senses when we need to turn it up," said Wessel, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. "I think this team is really good at finishing games, especially in the fourth quarter."

The Eagles crammed the lanes with a 2-3 zone and tempted Heights' shooters with uncontested outside shots.

The majority of the game, the Falcons gave in to the temptation of the open shot. Heights finished the game 4 of 17 shooting three-pointers.

"They coaxed us right into being about as tentative as you can be," Auer said. "Our jump shooters looked like the basket was the size of a golf hole for them."

Meanwhile, Maize never solved its own difficulties scoring. The Eagles shot 35 percent from the field and committed 13 turnovers.

Still, Maize took a 37-35 lead with five minutes left after a putback by Derek Lee and led 39-38 with three minutes left.

Smith punctuated the Falcons' comeback by finding a way to finish, despite heavy contact. Heights made 7 of 8 free throws over the final 1:26.

"I just try to go hard," Smith said. "I have a pretty big body and I think he was littler than me, so I wanted to kiss it off the backboard and finish strong."

After taking a 39-38 lead, Maize missed three free throws, two shots and turned the ball over twice.

Maize's Ryan McCarthy led all scorers with 17 points. Lee added 12.

Heights was led by Perry Ellis with 13 points and six rebounds.

"We didn't respond," Maize coach Mike Darrah said. "We just didn't concentrate, whether it was not catching the ball or finishing or making free throws."

Once again, top-ranked Heights withstood another team's best shot and foiled the upset bid.

"They just upped the pressure," McCarthy said. "They threw everything at us. I think it can be good for us though. I think it's something we can learn from."

Maize (7-3) 11 7 13 10 — 41 Heights (10-0) 8 14 11 19 — 52

MAIZE McBroom 1 0-0 2, McCarthy 7 1-1 17, Sturgeon 0 0-0 0, Lee 4 3-6 12, Wolgamott 2 1-3 5, Hall 1 0-1 2, Cole 1 1-2 3, Eleeson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 (3) 6-13 41.

HEIGHTS: Dobbins 2 1-2 6, Wessel 4 3-3 12, Smith 3 2-6 8, Moore 4 0-0 9, Ellis 4 4-6 13, Degraffenread 0 4-4 4, Countee 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 (4) 14-21 52.

McPherson 63, Manhattan 34 — The Bullpups cruised behind the efforts of Jack Pyle and Christian Ulsaker.

The senior duo each contributed 22 points and six rebounds as McPherson advances to face Heights in a battle of top-5 teams in the state.

"It's a nice luxury to have to have two natural scorers," McPherson coach Kurt Kinnamon said. "The guys just know how to score, whether it's off the dribble or shooting the basketball. But someone has got to be throwing them the basketball to do that."

McPherson piled up 17 assists for the game and had seven other players score between two and five points.

Now, the anticipation grows for tonight's showdown with Heights.

"It's going to take another effort like tonight to win," Kinnamon said. "It's a game we're excited to play and I'm sure they're excited to play. It's going to be a great atmosphere. It's going to be standing room only."

Manhattan (5-4) 6 8 7 13 — 34 McPherson (11-0) 14 12 15 22 — 63

MANHATTAN: Brooks 14, Ty. Francis 0, Wilkinson 4, Payne 9, Connet 0, Tr. Francis 5, Burton 1, Jung 0, Taylor 1, Barragar 0, Carmichael 0, Kern 0, Perbeck 0, D. Francis 0. Totals 9 (5) 11-18 34.

MCPHERSON: Horton 0, Pyle 22, Hambley 2, Robinson 2, Ulsaker 22, Houghton 2, Reber 0, Spencer 2, Miller 5, Hart 4, Sorenson 0, Cape 2. Totals 23 (3) 14-14 63.

Blue Valley West 40, Hutchinson 34 — After tying the score at 31, the Salthawks allowed a 7-0 run by BV West that put the game away.

Hutchinson's Scott Weber led all scorers with 13 points, which will play Shawnee Mission East in the seventh-place game today at 1:30 pm.

Hutchinson (4-5) 10 8 5 11 — 34 BV West (4-6) 12 10 4 14 — 40

HUTCHINSON: Heeney 2, Dinwiddie 6, Turner 6, Weber 13, Roehm 2, Boyd 3, Parra 0, Higgins 0, Munds 2. Totals 14 (1) 5-7 34.

BV WEST: Besler 3, Warren 6, Epps 8, Heise 7, Haden 8, O'Neil 4, Childress 0, Roy 4, Lillis 0. Totals 11 (0) 18-24.

Lawrence Free State 48, SM East 43

SM East (4-7) 10 10 9 14 — 43 Free State (6-4) 9 13 11 15 — 48

SM East: Wentz 16, Schneider 12, Schoegler 1, Hiett 4, Moriarty 5, Hanna 2, Brophy 2, Sutherland 1, Cameron 0. Totals 13 (3) 14-24 43.

Free State: Knighton 0, Funtarov 15, Watson 6, Heline 10, Hoag 8, Manning 6, Frantz 3, Dabney 0, Self 0. Totals 16 (4) 12-21 48.