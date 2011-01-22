Varsity Basketball

January 22, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 21)

Boys

Regular season

Golden Plains 57, Triplains-Brewster 37

Hodgeman County 66, Bucklin 41

Madison 51, Eureka 42

Ness City 80, Pawnee Heights 22

Palco 50, Western Plains 34

Quinter 58, Rawlins County 44

Thunder Ridge 53, Northern Valley 40

Wallace County 50, Dighton 45

Weskan 64, Healy 50

Tournaments

Baldwin

Bonner Springs vs. Anderson County

KC Christian 38, Perry-Lecompton 30

Augusta vs. Bonner Springs

Baldwin vs. Wellsville

Basehor-Linwood

Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 71, Fort Scott 64

Basehor-Linwood 66, Ottawa 49

Burlington

Iola 55, Rossville 41

Paola 44, Sabetha 42

Burlington 71, Santa Fe Trail 61

Topeka Hayden 61, Labette County 34

Burrton

Maize South 53, Hutchinson Central Christian 41

Little River 47, Burrton 43

Pretty Prairie 48, Goessel 42 (OT)

Berean Academy 57, Fairfield 30

Canton-Galva

Bennington 50, Ell-Saline 32

Wichita Homeschool 52, Ell-Saline 46 (7th)

Bennington 31, Canton-Galva 30 (5th)

Sedgwick 52, SE-Saline 40 (3rd)

Rock Creek 65, Douglass 51 (champ)

Carl Junction, Mo.

Parsons 57, Seneca, Mo. 46

Catoosa, Okla.

Carroll 73, Skiatook, Okla. 41

Centre

Solomon 40, Peabody-Burns 35

Elyria Christian 54, Wakefield 33

Hope 67, Centre 62 (OT)

Marion 35, White City 33

Chanute

Joplin, Mo. vs. Shawnee Heights

Emporia 52, Goddard 37

Olathe North vs. Andover Central

SM South 64, Chanute 44

Chaparral

Belle Plaine 46, Chaparral 35

Arkansas City 40, Kingman 38

Clearwater vs. Wellington

Conway Springs 41, Mulvane 34

Coffeyville

Coffeyville 71, Oologah, Okla. 34

Wichita Defenders 54, Dewey, Okla. 45

KC Harmon 63, Tulsa Hale 54

KC Harmon 68, Oologah, Okla. 58

Coffeyville 76, Wichita Defenders 69

Colby

Holcomb 48, Hugoton 38

Palmer Ridge, Colo. 67, Colby 41

Hays 48, McCook, Neb. 33

Sunrise Christian 57, Liberal 36

Cunningham

W. North sophomore 62, Attica 30

Cunningham 59, Pratt Skyline 27

South Barber 45, Norwich 42

Kinsley 59, Stafford 34

Dodge City

Wichita West 57, Ulysses 55

Buhler 67, Newton 35

Scott City 62, Derby 47

Dodge City 69, Wichita South 56

El Dorado

Campus 41, Great Bend 39

Circle 49, El Dorado 28

Kapaun Mount Carmel 63, Trinity Academy 54

Collegiate 68, Gardner-Edgerton 62

Elwood

Doniphan West 40, Wathena 33

Emporia

Mission Valley 39, Chase County 30

Lyndon 58, West Franklin 51

Northern Heights 59, Council Grove 53

Herington 51, Osage City 42

Fredonia

Neodesha 47, Fredonia 29 (7th)

Cherryvale vs. Girard (5th)

Erie 49, Caney Valley 48 (3rd)

Independence 54, Pittsburg 42 (Champ)

Halstead

Andale 57, Cheney 34

Moundridge 60, Halstead 57

Haven 38, Inman 35

Rose Hill 63, Garden Plain 55

Hillsboro

Thomas More Prep 44, Republic County 40

Hesston 63, Goodland 50

Wamego 38, Winfield 36

Hillsboro 50, Riley County 48

Hi-Plains

Cimarron 46, Leoti 44

Lakin 51, Southwestern Heights 41

Meade 44, Sublette 40

Stanton County 52, Syracuse 22

Hoisington

Minneapolis 56, Victoria 42

Hoisington 61, LaCrosse 51

Liberal, Mo.

Pittsburg Colgan 60, Joplin (Mo.) Jefferson 30

Liberty, Mo.

Olathe East 48, Leavenworth 34 (First)

McLouth

Maranatha Academy 55, McLouth 48

Jefferson North 70, Oskaloosa 49

Atchison County 60, Valley Falls 44

Lawrence Bishop Seabury 61, Jefferson West 53

McPherson

Lawrence Free State 48, SM East 43

BV West 40, Hutchinson 34

Heights 52, Maize 41

McPherson 63, Manhattan 34

Mid-Continent

Plainville 72, Phillipsburg 64

Stockton 57, Osborne 53

Midwest City, Okla.

Oklahoma City Millwood 50, Wichita North 44

Nemaha Valley

Troy 48, Horton 40

Marysville 52, Jackson Heights 34

Nemaha Valley 37, Falls City, Neb. 28

Hiawatha 43, St. Marys 41

Pike Trail League

Pike Valley 58, St. Xavier 33

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 52, Southern Cloud 50

Pleasanton

Uniontown 43, Altoona-Midway 36

Humboldt 48, Pleasanton 19

Central Heights 67, Prairie View 52

Jayhawk-Linn 50, Crest 45

Royal Valley

Pleasant Ridge 78, Wabaunsee 23

Royal Valley 57, Chapman 50 (OT)

Salina

Clay Center 54, Salina Sacred Heart 48 (7th)

Andover 41, Concordia 38 (3rd)

SE-Cherokee

Marmaton Valley vs. SE-Cherokee

Frontenac vs. Riverton

Oswego vs. St. Paul

Columbus vs. Baxter Springs

South Central Border

West Elk vs. Oxford

Flinthills vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter

Udall vs. South Haven

Sedan vs. Caldwell

Elk Valley 74, Argonia 64

Spring Hill

KC Piper 46, Osawatomie 45 (5th)

Louisburg 52, KC Metro 37 (3rd)

KC Sumner 81, Spring Hill 42 (champ)

Sterling

Ellsworth 46, Bluestem 43 (5th)

Hutchinson Trinity 40, Remington 39(3rd)

Beloit 61, Sterling 55 (champ)

St. John

Nickerson 51, Lyons 33

Macksville 70, St. John 53

Pratt 61, Medicine Lodge 37

St. Thomas Aquinas

Shawnee Mill Valley 59, Word of Life 52

Ray-Pec (Mo.) 46, SM Northwest 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Grandview, Mo. 52

Washburn Rural 61, Bishop Miege 42

Tonganoxie

Tonganoxie 71, Atchison 58

Silver Lake 54, DeSoto 35

Holton 52, Lansing 32

Topeka

Wichita Northwest 62, Topeka West 47

Highland Park 50, Lawrence 39

KC Washington 60, Topeka 54

Olathe South 55, Wichita East 49

Twin Lakes

Chase vs. Lincoln

Wilson 60, Sylvan-Lucas 45

Twin Valley

Centralia 68, Washington 66, OT

Hanover 55, Baileyville B&B 47

Axtell 62, Wetmore 40

Onaga 48, BV-Randolph 34

Frankfort 55, Bern 53

Valley Center

Garden City 54, KC Turner 33

Valley Center 50, Junction City 47

KC Schlagle 65, Topeka Seaman 40

BV Northwest 77, Wichita Southeast 60

Girls

Regular Season

City League

Carroll 68, South 28

Heights 91, North 16

Kapaun 53, West 21

Northwest 51, Southeast 36

AV-CTL

Andale 47, Mulvane 43

Buhler 49, Maize South 41

Maize 59, Olathe North 17

Rose Hill 58, Circle 55

Valley Center at Andover Central

Central Plains League

Remington 63, Trinity Academy 36

Central Kansas League

Kingman 33, Halstead 28

Macksville at Pratt

Other Area

Berean Academy 42, Ell-Saline 40

Eureka 39, Madison 32

Hutchinson Central Christian 33, Norwich 32

Other scores

Bishop Miege 34, Olathe East 30

Emporia 44, Lawrence 29

Golden Plains 45, Triplains-Brewster 42

Hartford 48, Yates Center 32

Hodgeman County 49, Bucklin 37

Hoxie 57, Oberlin 46

Jackson Heights 45, Troy 41

Marysville 48, Hiawatha 44

Ness City 57, Pawnee Heights 31

Oakley 55, Rawlins County 34

Olathe Northwest 78, Neosho, Mo. 34

Shawnee Heights 54, Washburn Rural 38

SM East 46, SM North 43

Thunder Ridge 63, Northern Valley 34

Topeka Highland Park 35, Manhattan 32

Wallace County 50, Dighton 35

Waverly 68, Marais des Cygnes 32

Weskan 68, Healy 33

Tournaments

Basehor-Linwood

Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 51, Fort Scott 44

St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton vs. Basehor-Linwood

Holton 71, Platte County (Mo.) 64

Ottawa 43, Park Hill, Mo. 37

Burlington

Iola 48, Rossville 37

Paola 54, Santa Fe Trail 28

Topeka Hayden 52, Burlington 34

Sabetha 54, Labette County 52

BV North

Bishop Ward 55, KC Washington 22 (7th)

KC Metro 60, KC (Mo.) O'Hara 26 (5th)

BV North 53, Staley, Mo. 45 (3rd)

Centre

Elyria Christian 40, Peabody-Burns 29

Marion 33, White City 30

Solomon 47, Wakefield 38

Centre 21, Hope 20

Coffeyville

Coffeyville 48, Dewey, Okla. 23

Parsons 61, Wichita Defenders 28

Coffeyville vs. Oologah, Okla.

Dewey (Okla.) 54, Wichita Defenders 24

Parsons 57, Tulsa Hale 24

Colby

Liberal vs. Hugoton

Sunrise Christian 67, Scott City 54

Colby 47, McCook, Neb. 28

Holcomb 38, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 24

Emporia

Council Grove 37, Mission Valley 13

Herington 46, West Franklin 36

Osage City 52, Lyndon 26

Northern Heights 51, Chase County 36

Fredonia

Cherryvale 43, Neodesha 42 (7th)

Pittsburg 55, Fredonia 52 (5th)

Independence 60, Erie 30 (3rd)

Girard 59, Caney Valley 25 (Champ)

Hillsboro

Riley County 36, Goodland 34

Wamego 57, Republic County 46

Thomas More Prep 49, Hillsboro 45 (OT)

Hesston 65, Winfield 26

Hi-Plains

Syracuse vs. Stanton County

Meade 46, Lakin 41

Hoisington

Minneapolis 40, Quivira Heights 22

Hoisington 38, LaCrosse 36

Russell vs. Otis-Bison

Liberal, Mo.

Pittsburg Colgan 59, Joplin (Mo.) Jefferson 34

Mid-Continent

Norton 39, Smith Center 32

Hill City 54, Plainville 41

Pike Trail League

Pike Valley 66, St. Xavier 18

Southern Cloud 32, Lakeside 31

Pleasanton

Crest 24, Altoona-Midway 21

Pleasanton 54, Humboldt 31

Central Heights 49, Uniontown 22

Prairie View 39, Jayhawk-Linn 35

Royal Valley

Wabaunsee 51, Pleasant Ridge 29

Chapman 51, Royal Valley 45

Salina

Concordia 54, Salina Sacred Heart 37 (7th)

Abilene 38, Smoky Valley 37 (3rd)

SE-Cherokee

Marmaton Valley vs. Riverton

St. Paul vs. SE-Cherokee

Frontenac vs. Baxter Springs

Columbus vs. Oswego

SM South

Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 47, BV West 33

SM West 59, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 47

South Central Border

Sedan 47, Udall 36

Central-Burden 51, West Elk 36

Argonia 47, Caldwell 39

Oxford 47, Cedar Vale-Dexter 45

Tonganoxie

Atchison 66, Eudora 53

Silver Lake 54, Chanute 46

DeSoto 47, Lansing 32

Twin Lakes

Wilson 48, Lincoln 45

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Tescott 14

Twin Valley

Wetmore 59, Frankfort 33

Centralia 44, Onaga 34

Washington 65, Valley Heights 52

Hanover 53, Baileyville 50

BV-Randolph 48, Axtell 9

