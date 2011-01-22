Friday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 21)

Boys
Regular season
Golden Plains 57, Triplains-Brewster 37
Hodgeman County 66, Bucklin 41
Madison 51, Eureka 42
Ness City 80, Pawnee Heights 22
Palco 50, Western Plains 34
Quinter 58, Rawlins County 44
Thunder Ridge 53, Northern Valley 40
Wallace County 50, Dighton 45
Weskan 64, Healy 50
Tournaments
Baldwin
Bonner Springs vs. Anderson County
KC Christian 38, Perry-Lecompton 30
Augusta vs. Bonner Springs
Baldwin vs. Wellsville
Basehor-Linwood
Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 71, Fort Scott 64
Basehor-Linwood 66, Ottawa 49
Burlington
Iola 55, Rossville 41
Paola 44, Sabetha 42
Burlington 71, Santa Fe Trail 61
Topeka Hayden 61, Labette County 34
Burrton
Maize South 53, Hutchinson Central Christian 41
Little River 47, Burrton 43
Pretty Prairie 48, Goessel 42 (OT)
Berean Academy 57, Fairfield 30
Canton-Galva
Bennington 50, Ell-Saline 32
Wichita Homeschool 52, Ell-Saline 46 (7th)
Bennington 31, Canton-Galva 30 (5th)
Sedgwick 52, SE-Saline 40 (3rd)
Rock Creek 65, Douglass 51 (champ)
Carl Junction, Mo.
Parsons 57, Seneca, Mo. 46
Catoosa, Okla.
Carroll 73, Skiatook, Okla. 41
Centre
Solomon 40, Peabody-Burns 35
Elyria Christian 54, Wakefield 33
Hope 67, Centre 62 (OT)
Marion 35, White City 33
Chanute
Joplin, Mo. vs. Shawnee Heights
Emporia 52, Goddard 37
Olathe North vs. Andover Central
SM South 64, Chanute 44
Chaparral
Belle Plaine 46, Chaparral 35
Arkansas City 40, Kingman 38
Clearwater vs. Wellington
Conway Springs 41, Mulvane 34
Coffeyville
Coffeyville 71, Oologah, Okla. 34
Wichita Defenders 54, Dewey, Okla. 45
KC Harmon 63, Tulsa Hale 54
KC Harmon 68, Oologah, Okla. 58
Coffeyville 76, Wichita Defenders 69
Colby
Holcomb 48, Hugoton 38
Palmer Ridge, Colo. 67, Colby 41
Hays 48, McCook, Neb. 33
Sunrise Christian 57, Liberal 36
Cunningham
W. North sophomore 62, Attica 30
Cunningham 59, Pratt Skyline 27
South Barber 45, Norwich 42
Kinsley 59, Stafford 34
Dodge City
Wichita West 57, Ulysses 55
Buhler 67, Newton 35
Scott City 62, Derby 47
Dodge City 69, Wichita South 56
El Dorado
Campus 41, Great Bend 39
Circle 49, El Dorado 28
Kapaun Mount Carmel 63, Trinity Academy 54
Collegiate 68, Gardner-Edgerton 62
Elwood
Doniphan West 40, Wathena 33
Emporia
Mission Valley 39, Chase County 30
Lyndon 58, West Franklin 51
Northern Heights 59, Council Grove 53
Herington 51, Osage City 42
Fredonia
Neodesha 47, Fredonia 29 (7th)
Cherryvale vs. Girard (5th)
Erie 49, Caney Valley 48 (3rd)
Independence 54, Pittsburg 42 (Champ)
Halstead
Andale 57, Cheney 34
Moundridge 60, Halstead 57
Haven 38, Inman 35
Rose Hill 63, Garden Plain 55
Hillsboro
Thomas More Prep 44, Republic County 40
Hesston 63, Goodland 50
Wamego 38, Winfield 36
Hillsboro 50, Riley County 48
Hi-Plains
Cimarron 46, Leoti 44
Lakin 51, Southwestern Heights 41
Meade 44, Sublette 40
Stanton County 52, Syracuse 22
Hoisington
Minneapolis 56, Victoria 42
Hoisington 61, LaCrosse 51
Liberal, Mo.
Pittsburg Colgan 60, Joplin (Mo.) Jefferson 30
Liberty, Mo.
Olathe East 48, Leavenworth 34 (First)
McLouth
Maranatha Academy 55, McLouth 48
Jefferson North 70, Oskaloosa 49
Atchison County 60, Valley Falls 44
Lawrence Bishop Seabury 61, Jefferson West 53
McPherson
Lawrence Free State 48, SM East 43
BV West 40, Hutchinson 34
Heights 52, Maize 41
McPherson 63, Manhattan 34
Mid-Continent
Plainville 72, Phillipsburg 64
Stockton 57, Osborne 53
Midwest City, Okla.
Oklahoma City Millwood 50, Wichita North 44
Nemaha Valley
Troy 48, Horton 40
Marysville 52, Jackson Heights 34
Nemaha Valley 37, Falls City, Neb. 28
Hiawatha 43, St. Marys 41
Pike Trail League
Pike Valley 58, St. Xavier 33
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 52, Southern Cloud 50
Pleasanton
Uniontown 43, Altoona-Midway 36
Humboldt 48, Pleasanton 19
Central Heights 67, Prairie View 52
Jayhawk-Linn 50, Crest 45
Royal Valley
Pleasant Ridge 78, Wabaunsee 23
Royal Valley 57, Chapman 50 (OT)
Salina
Clay Center 54, Salina Sacred Heart 48 (7th)
Andover 41, Concordia 38 (3rd)
SE-Cherokee
Marmaton Valley vs. SE-Cherokee
Frontenac vs. Riverton
Oswego vs. St. Paul
Columbus vs. Baxter Springs
South Central Border
West Elk vs. Oxford
Flinthills vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter
Udall vs. South Haven
Sedan vs. Caldwell
Elk Valley 74, Argonia 64
Spring Hill
KC Piper 46, Osawatomie 45 (5th)
Louisburg 52, KC Metro 37 (3rd)
KC Sumner 81, Spring Hill 42 (champ)
Sterling
Ellsworth 46, Bluestem 43 (5th)
Hutchinson Trinity 40, Remington 39(3rd)
Beloit 61, Sterling 55 (champ)
St. John
Nickerson 51, Lyons 33
Macksville 70, St. John 53
Pratt 61, Medicine Lodge 37
St. Thomas Aquinas
Shawnee Mill Valley 59, Word of Life 52
Ray-Pec (Mo.) 46, SM Northwest 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Grandview, Mo. 52
Washburn Rural 61, Bishop Miege 42
Tonganoxie
Tonganoxie 71, Atchison 58
Silver Lake 54, DeSoto 35
Holton 52, Lansing 32
Topeka
Wichita Northwest 62, Topeka West 47
Highland Park 50, Lawrence 39
KC Washington 60, Topeka 54
Olathe South 55, Wichita East 49
Twin Lakes
Chase vs. Lincoln
Wilson 60, Sylvan-Lucas 45
Twin Valley
Centralia 68, Washington 66, OT
Hanover 55, Baileyville B&B 47
Axtell 62, Wetmore 40
Onaga 48, BV-Randolph 34
Frankfort 55, Bern 53
Valley Center
Garden City 54, KC Turner 33
Valley Center 50, Junction City 47
KC Schlagle 65, Topeka Seaman 40
BV Northwest 77, Wichita Southeast 60
Girls
Regular Season
City League
Carroll 68, South 28
Heights 91, North 16
Kapaun 53, West 21
Northwest 51, Southeast 36
AV-CTL
Andale 47, Mulvane 43
Buhler 49, Maize South 41
Maize 59, Olathe North 17
Rose Hill 58, Circle 55
Valley Center at Andover Central
Central Plains League
Remington 63, Trinity Academy 36
Central Kansas League
Kingman 33, Halstead 28
Macksville at Pratt
Other Area
Berean Academy 42, Ell-Saline 40
Eureka 39, Madison 32
Hutchinson Central Christian 33, Norwich 32
Other scores
Bishop Miege 34, Olathe East 30
Emporia 44, Lawrence 29
Golden Plains 45, Triplains-Brewster 42
Hartford 48, Yates Center 32
Hodgeman County 49, Bucklin 37
Hoxie 57, Oberlin 46
Jackson Heights 45, Troy 41
Marysville 48, Hiawatha 44
Ness City 57, Pawnee Heights 31
Oakley 55, Rawlins County 34
Olathe Northwest 78, Neosho, Mo. 34
Shawnee Heights 54, Washburn Rural 38
SM East 46, SM North 43
Thunder Ridge 63, Northern Valley 34
Topeka Highland Park 35, Manhattan 32
Wallace County 50, Dighton 35
Waverly 68, Marais des Cygnes 32
Weskan 68, Healy 33
Tournaments
Basehor-Linwood
Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 51, Fort Scott 44
St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton vs. Basehor-Linwood
Holton 71, Platte County (Mo.) 64
Ottawa 43, Park Hill, Mo. 37
Burlington
Iola 48, Rossville 37
Paola 54, Santa Fe Trail 28
Topeka Hayden 52, Burlington 34
Sabetha 54, Labette County 52
BV North
Bishop Ward 55, KC Washington 22 (7th)
KC Metro 60, KC (Mo.) O'Hara 26 (5th)
BV North 53, Staley, Mo. 45 (3rd)
Centre
Elyria Christian 40, Peabody-Burns 29
Marion 33, White City 30
Solomon 47, Wakefield 38
Centre 21, Hope 20
Coffeyville
Coffeyville 48, Dewey, Okla. 23
Parsons 61, Wichita Defenders 28
Coffeyville vs. Oologah, Okla.
Dewey (Okla.) 54, Wichita Defenders 24
Parsons 57, Tulsa Hale 24
Colby
Liberal vs. Hugoton
Sunrise Christian 67, Scott City 54
Colby 47, McCook, Neb. 28
Holcomb 38, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 24
Emporia
Council Grove 37, Mission Valley 13
Herington 46, West Franklin 36
Osage City 52, Lyndon 26
Northern Heights 51, Chase County 36
Fredonia
Cherryvale 43, Neodesha 42 (7th)
Pittsburg 55, Fredonia 52 (5th)
Independence 60, Erie 30 (3rd)
Girard 59, Caney Valley 25 (Champ)
Hillsboro
Riley County 36, Goodland 34
Wamego 57, Republic County 46
Thomas More Prep 49, Hillsboro 45 (OT)
Hesston 65, Winfield 26
Hi-Plains
Syracuse vs. Stanton County
Meade 46, Lakin 41
Hoisington
Minneapolis 40, Quivira Heights 22
Hoisington 38, LaCrosse 36
Russell vs. Otis-Bison
Liberal, Mo.
Pittsburg Colgan 59, Joplin (Mo.) Jefferson 34
Mid-Continent
Norton 39, Smith Center 32
Hill City 54, Plainville 41
Pike Trail League
Pike Valley 66, St. Xavier 18
Southern Cloud 32, Lakeside 31
Pleasanton
Crest 24, Altoona-Midway 21
Pleasanton 54, Humboldt 31
Central Heights 49, Uniontown 22
Prairie View 39, Jayhawk-Linn 35
Royal Valley
Wabaunsee 51, Pleasant Ridge 29
Chapman 51, Royal Valley 45
Salina
Concordia 54, Salina Sacred Heart 37 (7th)
Abilene 38, Smoky Valley 37 (3rd)
SE-Cherokee
Marmaton Valley vs. Riverton
St. Paul vs. SE-Cherokee
Frontenac vs. Baxter Springs
Columbus vs. Oswego
SM South
Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 47, BV West 33
SM West 59, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 47
South Central Border
Sedan 47, Udall 36
Central-Burden 51, West Elk 36
Argonia 47, Caldwell 39
Oxford 47, Cedar Vale-Dexter 45
Tonganoxie
Atchison 66, Eudora 53
Silver Lake 54, Chanute 46
DeSoto 47, Lansing 32
Twin Lakes
Wilson 48, Lincoln 45
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Tescott 14
Twin Valley
Wetmore 59, Frankfort 33
Centralia 44, Onaga 34
Washington 65, Valley Heights 52
Hanover 53, Baileyville 50
BV-Randolph 48, Axtell 9
