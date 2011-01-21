Late putback lifts Trinity to win over El Dorado

EL DORADO — Austin Kessinger doesn't miss many shots around the basket, but his Trinity Academy basketball teammates, particularly Morgan Burns, were in no position to take something for granted.

It happened that Kessinger's miss was a perfect one. It went off the opposite side of the backboard to Burns, who converted the putback to put the Knights ahead of El Dorado by a point.

Brady Ziesch preserved the win with a blocked shot in the final seconds as Trinity won in the first round of the El Dorado tournament 45-44. The Knights trailed by five with under four minutes to go, their biggest deficit and one that's magnified against a plodding team such as El Dorado.

"I was sitting there watching Austin do his thing," Burns said. "I was watching, and it bounced up and I was just kind of there. It was surprising (that he missed). I guess I was just in the right spot."

Trinity was superior athletically, so El Dorado offset that by controlling the tempo, using multiple passes until the Knights were out of position, at which time El Dorado would take an open shot.

The disadvantage caught up with the Wildcats in the final seconds. Nick Payne had a step on Ziesch before Ziesch caught up with him and blocked the shot. Burns was fouled with 1.4 seconds to go, but after he missed the free throw El Dorado didn't have enough time to get a good shot.

"I kind of let him get by me too fast, it was kind of a bad defensive effort," Ziesch said. "But I just kind of stuck with it and when he pulled up, I put my hand up and tried to make a defensive stop.

"I thought he was going to drive to the basket and I was hoping for some help-side defense. I don't know, I think I just got lucky."

Against a team which seemed to be showing that patience was its best hope to pull the upset, Trinity was anything but patient. The Knights often didn't make multiple passes before shooting, and though their quick guards dribbled into the lane for passes to post players, Trinity didn't stick with that approach long enough to pull away.

The tempo quickened in the final minutes and Trinity thrived. A Ziesch free throw cut El Dorado's lead to 42-38 with 3:43 to go, and Trinity scored the next five points to take the lead. El Dorado's Travis House had a steal and basket to put El Dorado back ahead with less than a minute to go, but Burns scored the winner 15 seconds later.

"Coach (Steve Miller) called some timeouts and got guys in the huddle and kept coming back to defense," Burns said. "It got us riled up and ready to play some defense. That was the whole game, was the defense.

El Dorado (3-6) 8 13 8 15 — 44 Wichita Trinity (9-0) 13 10 9 13 — 45

EL DORADO: Riedl 6, Payne 8, Riffel 4, Crain 5, Brown 9, Nuckolls 6, Bookout 4, House 2. Totals 16 (2) 10-13 44.

WICHITA TRINITY: Billings 2, Dohm 16, Kempin 1, Kessinger 12, Burns 5, Ziesch 5, Welch 2, Milby 2. Totals 18 (3) 6-17 45.

Collegiate 63, Campus 47 — Collegiate's Riley Kemmer relishes the opportunities he gets to display a little swagger, like when he held his hand up after making a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first half.

Every other time Kemmer makes a shot, he must turn around immediately, find an opposing player and play his part in the Spartans' usually stifling full-court press.

"The one time you can celebrate is at the half," Kemmer said.

Collegiate's defense didn't pick up until it dug a 13-point hole in the first quarter. Campus took a 14-1 lead and though Collegiate wasn't doing anything well, when the Spartans are playing poorly coach Mitch Fiegel always traces it to defense.

"It's the constant, it's the only controllable factor about the game," Fiegel said. "That's got to be first and foremost for us."

Campus was stuck on 14 points for nearly six minutes, long enough for Collegiate to take the lead and hold onto it the rest of the way. The Spartans took their first lead, 15-14, with 6:09 to go in the first half and led 32-22 at halftime. They extended the lead in the second half.

"Tournament play, if you want to really have a lot of fun, you've got to advance," Fiegel said. "We advanced, just not the way we wanted to."

Campus (2-7) 14 8 11 14 — 47 Collegiate (8-1) 11 21 16 15 — 63

CAMPUS: Thomas 14, Sparks 3, Lauxman 2, Haight 5, Emerson 2, Vaden 4, Pike 2, Meier 15. Totals 16 (1) 14-18 47.

COLLEGIATE: Atnip 2, Tisdale 5, Richardson 5, Taylor 2, Phox 11, Adams 8, Kemmer 14, Clark 16. Totals 24 (6) 9-20 63.

Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Circle 36 — Kapaun began its fourth-quarter surge at the end of the third quarter, when Thomas Meitzner made a three-pointer to put the Crusaders ahead by four.

Kapaun stretched the lead into double digits in the fourth before a late three-pointer by Circle produced the result. No player scored in double figures, but Kapaun was balanced with six players notching at least five points. Circle's Jordan Phillips led all scorers with nine points.

Kapaun (3-5) 10 10 11 13 — 44 Circle (8-2) 8 11 8 9 — 36

KAPAUN MOUNT CARMEL: Washington 2 1-4 5, Martin 3 1-3 7, Sheets 1 0-0 2, Lewis 3 0-0 8, Cook 2 2-3 6, Hagan 0 0-1 0, Baxter 4 0-0 8, Meitzner 2 0-0 6, Floyd 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 (4) 4-11 44.

CIRCLE: Breault 0 1-4 1, Kirkpatrick 1 2-2 5, Warren 2 2-2 7, Walker 1 0-0 2, Kinder 0 2-2 2, Gardinier 2 1-5 5, Phillips 3 3-6 9, Ronnebaum 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 (2) 12-25 36.

Gardner-Edgerton 61, Great Bend 52

Gardner-Edgerton (5-4) 11 13 15 22 — 61 Great Bend (4-4) 12 7 14 19 — 52

GARDNER-EDGERTON: Brady 2, Huppe 6, Starling 24, Dodson 7, Webb 5, Plank 3, Hickman 4, Hall 4, Mouszycki 6. Totals 17 (2) 25-33 61.

GREAT BEND: Bowman 8, Hildebrand 12, Casey 12, Gray 5, Ellis 8, Frise 7. Totals 19 (5) 9-13 52.