Titans rally for win over Buhler in Dodge City

DODGE CITY — Jeremy Wilson hadn't played his best basketball in South's opener against Buhler in the Tournament of Champions.

He'd missed a few layups, had a few turnovers and been caught out of position on defense.

But with about 30 seconds left and his team ahead by one point, he changed his fortune. Wilson stepped into the passing lane, stole the ball and kicked it ahead to Patrick Parker on the fast break. Parker hit the shot and was fouled, then sunk his free throw to give his team a 64-60 lead, also the final margin of victory.

"My coach told me two positives can make up for the negatives," Wilson said. "I came out at halftime looking to help the team out. It came down to the fourth quarter, and my coach told me I had to do something. So I got the steal for my team."

South trailed 54-48 headed into the fourth quarter. Parker was clutch for the Titans. Chris Johnson tied the game at 58 with 3:50 left, but Buhler's J.P. Lohrentz countered with a jumper to retake the lead. On South's next possession, Parker forced a turnover, finished on the fast break and got fouled. His free throw gave South the 61-60 lead.

Johnson scored 12 points for the Titans. Lohrentz led Buhler with 16 points.

"He's clutch," South coach Demarcco Owens said. "My heart was beating out of my chest, but I trusted and had faith that he could do it."

When Parker had the ball on South's final two possessions he had a one-track mind.

"My main goal is to score every time I see the basket," Parker said. "That's what I need to do. That's my job."

Buhler (7-2) scored 21 points in the second quarter and 22 points in the third quarter using a series of backdoor cuts and screens, but its six-point fourth quarter was disappointing to coach Dennis Wahlgren.

"We had extremely good execution," Wahlgren said. "On the opposite side of that we did terrible job of executing in the fourth quarter.. on the last nine possessions we didn't score at all."

Owens wants to use this win as a building block for the rest of the tournament, and the season.

"We're going to put this in a pocket and build from this," Owens said. "We have to learn how to finish games. We're going to work on our negatives and turn those into positives."

South (3-6) will play the winner of Dodge City and Newton today at 8:45 p.m.

Diallo Wesley added 14 points for South.

Wichita South (3-6) 15 19 14 16 — 64 Buhler (7-2) 11 21 22 6 — 60

SOUTH: Parker 9 2-2 20, Wesley 7 0-0 14, Perkins 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 0-0 12, Wilson 2 1-2 5, Craig 4 1-2 9. Totals 28 (4) 4-6 64.

BUHLER: Felty 0 2-2 2, Torgerson 3 0-1 6, Schmidt 4 2-3 10, Lohrentz 7 1-2 16, Givens 5 1-2 14, Allen 0 0-2 0, Pankratz 3 0-0 7, Jordan 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 (5) 7-14 60.

Derby 59, Ulysses 47 — Derby got a consistent shooting game out of guard Kyler Steadman in its 59-47 win over Ulysses in Dodge City, something the Panthers had been missing during a three-game losing streak.

Derby coach Ryan Herrs and his team hope to string together some wins in the tournament.

"The most important thing was to stop that streak," Herrs said. "I could tell mentally our guys were feeling good about the last couple of days. They were looking forward to coming to Dodge City and kind of changing their fortunes for the season and being a competitive team for the rest of the year."

Steadman (16 points) was 6-of-8 shooting, hitting 4 of 6 three pointers. Herrs was relieved to see his guard dig his way out of his slump.

"He's been really struggling from the perimeter. He got some shots to go down," Herrs said. "That helps our whole team relax. Making perimeter jump shots makes our team relax. He's been looking for it. His teammates have been looking for him to have a game like that. So it's good to have him back."

Derby (4-4) 16 11 18 14 — 59 Ulysses (6-4) 13 5 13 16 — 47

DERBY: Sparks 6, Roman 7, Granger 4, Steadman 18, Smith 4, Richardson 11, Cornelius 9. Totals 20 (5) 14-17 59.

ULYSSES: Newell 9, Kissell 10, Simpson 2, Zerr 12, Jarnagin 6, More 4, Oliver 4. Totals 21 (2) 3-9 47.

Scott City 72, West 62 — Scott City pushed it after every rebound or turnover, with Ron Baker leading the attack with 23 points. The Beavers, ranked fourth in Class 3A, ran a flawless transition game scoring 20 points and forcing 23 West turnovers.

West beat Scott City in the Colby tournament last year, but coach Phil Daignault said he didn't see the effort he is used to out of his team.

"We should have won," Daignault said. "I don't think our heads were in the right place. Right now we have to save face. We did not play like we do back home, and that's disappointing. Right now I've got a big question mark. Why didn't we come out and play like we do against our regular opponents?"

Scott City (9-0) led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter before West (2-7) turned up the defensive pressure. Daylin Thomas scored in transition off of a Scott City turnover with 30 seconds left to cut Scott City's lead to 67-62, but the Beavers held on to their lead.

Wichita West (2-7) 8 10 14 30 — 62 Scott City (9-0) 14 10 20 28 — 72

WEST: Bradley 7 0-1 17, Flournoy 2 0-2 6, Banks 6 1-4 15, Jones 3 0-0 8, Handy 1 0-0 2, Thomas 4 1-2 10, Kelly 1 0-1 2, Griffon 1 0-0 2, Mboob 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 (10) 2-11 62.

SCOTT CITY: O'Neil 1 8-9 10, Turner 1 2-2 4, Baker 8 6-6 23, Robinson 4 1-2 9, Hess 4 5-8 13, Meyer 3 2-2 8, Kite 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 (1) 25-31 72.

Dodge City 51, Newton 24 — Dodge City held a 25-11 lead at the half, thanks to a nine-point first half performance by Brandon Howarth. He didn't score in the second half, but his nine points were still enough for a game high.

Newton (2-8) 8 3 6 7 — 24 Dodge City (7-2) 15 10 18 8 — 51

NEWTON: Kingsley 2, Denno 4, Preston 8, Vermillion 4, Dorrell 6. Totals 9 (1) 5-9 24.

DODGE CITY: Hogan 7, Taylor 5, Bradshaw 2, Hallman 8, Sotelo 2, Esquibel 2, Schmitt 3, Howarth 9, Brown 6, Campbell 7. Totals 20 (2) 9-13 51.