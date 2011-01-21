Slow drive, slow start can't stop East at Topeka tournament

TOPEKA — The East boys basketball team didn't make it on the court for warmups at the Topeka Invitational Tournament until two minutes after its 3:15 p.m. scheduled start. A faulty rented vehicle slowed the Aces, forcing them to drive 25 mph for the majority of the trip from Wichita.

The Aces carried that into their game with Lawrence, trailing in the fourth quarter before pulling out the 50-46 victory. East will play Olathe South at 8:30 tonight.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team," East coach Ron Allen said. "I will never throw in the towel. We have a lot of character. We will always challenge you, no matter what the situation is and battle. That's the character of this team.

"We weathered the storm on the road coming up here, and we weathered it here."

East was sluggish offensively and defensively. Putbacks were rare, and the Aces struggled to come up with loose balls or even play with the energy Allen expects.

Offensively, the Aces tried to penetrate Lawrence's zone defense, which the Lions used all game. They'd dribble in, make passes to the big men or slash to the basket. Nothing worked, and often the passes inside were just a tad off or Lawrence recovered quickly and forced a turnover. East had five turnovers in the game's first four minutes.

East was 19 of 48 from the floor, including a 1-for-13 stretch to open the third quarter as it fell behind by seven. RJ Melbert and Ja'ln Williams each had 10 points, while Melbert had seven rebounds. Nathan Jackson led East with 11 points.

East tried its full-court press to get its fastbreak offense going, but that didn't work consistently, either. The Aces forced four turnovers in the first half and too often gave up wide-open shots. Even worse for East, Lawrence hit its shots. KJ Pritchard hit five threes and had a game-high 20 points. East couldn't answer, making 2 of 11 three-pointers.

"I don't feel real good," Allen said. "I don't think we played nowhere near our expectations. I'm not going to find an excuse, other than the fact we didn't come out the way we are capable and it cost us."

After six ties and nine lead changes, East took the lead for good after Ronnie McFann hit 1 of 2 free throws. When he missed the second, Jalen Love got the rebound and scored on the putback for a 45-43 lead with 4:13 to go.

"We usually bring it all in the fourth quarter," said Melbert of the Aces, who outscored Lawrence 13-6 in the period and didn't allow a made field goal. "But we need to bring it the whole game.

Lawrence (3-7) 16 11 13 6 — 46 Wichita East (8-1) 13 16 8 13 — 50

LAWRENCE: Henrichs 6 2-4 15, Pritchard 6 3-4 20, J. Johnson 0 1-4 1, Willouhby 0 0-0 0, Buffalomeat 2 4-4 8, Wagner 1 0-0 2, R. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Strauss 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 (6) 10-16 46.

WICHITA EAST: Jackson 3 5-6 11, McFann 2 1-2 5, Melbert 5 0-1 10, Williams 3 3-6 10, Love 3 0-0 7, Dennis 2 1-2 5, Graham 0 0-2 0, Terrell 0 0-0 0, King 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 (2) 10-19 50.

Topeka 58, Northwest 51 —For four minutes in the second quarter, Northwest played stellar defense. Topeka missed 10 straight shots, committed two turnovers and Northwest junior Spenser Gales had three blocked shots. He looked like a volleyball player on one block, hitting it nearly straight into the court.

During that span, Northwest went on a 9-0 run for a 19-14 lead with 2:57 to go in the half.

Topeka rallied, even getting a buzzer-beating, half-court basket from Marcus Fillyaw for a 27-25 lead at the break. Still, Northwest appeared poised to take a place in the semifinals.

But after Kendrick Miller scored inside midway through the third to get within 32-31, the Grizzlies stumbled.

Defensively, Northwest struggled to stop Topeka's offense. The Trojans hit 9 of 15 shots in the second half.

And offensively, the Grizzlies were stagnant. Gales, who had all six of his points and all five blocks, as well as nine of his 12 rebounds in the first half, was quiet in the second half with foul trouble. Craig Nicholson, who had a team-high 17 points, fouled out. June Johnson (five points) fouled out, as well.

"There was some frustration," Northwest coach Chris Collins said. "But if we want to go where we want to go, we have to play in any environment, and we have to play without it affecting us. It's always tough playing a good team at home."

Northwest (5-3) will play Topeka West (1-8) at 3:15 today in the losers bracket.

W. Northwest (5-3) 9 16 12 14 — 51 Topeka (6-2) 11 16 17 14 — 58

W. NORTHWEST: Johnson 1 2-4 5, Miller 3 3-4 9, Gales 3 0-0 6, Landenberger 2 0-0 5, Nicholson 6 4-5 17, Tuggle 0 0-0 0, Carter 3 0-0 9, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 (6) 9-13 51.

TOPEKA: Robinson 1 0-0 3, Nichols 9 3-4 21, Johnson 4 3-5 11, Fillyaw 4 6-9 15, Everett 0 1-2 1, Clothier 1 0-0 2, Faison 1 1-2 3, Blackwell 0 0-2 0, Solis 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 (2) 14-24 58.