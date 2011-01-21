Southeast rolls in Valley Center opener

VALLEY CENTER — Southeast wasn't about to look ahead as they opened play Thursday night in the January Jam.

The Buffaloes were well aware a win against Valley Center would match them against Blue Valley Northwest, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A. But that really wasn't on their mind. Instead, the Buffaloes simply went out and dominated the Hornets 73-42.

Now, Southeast will turn its full attention to the Huskies, who dismantled defending champion Junction City 76-41.

"You take one game at a time, and I don't let them (look ahead)," Southeast coach Carl Taylor said. "We play one game at a time and up to our abilities."

Led by a strong defensive effort, the Buffaloes jumped all over Valley Center early and were up 26-12 at the break. Southeast (4-3) clamped down on the Hornets, who were 3 of 17 from the floor in the fist half. Even with that type of defensive effort, Taylor still wasn't pleased as the Buffaloes were never in an offensive flow before the break.

"We had a nice talk," Taylor said of halftime. "(In the second half) we started executing the stuff we're suppose to. We played as a team."

Other than a quick, 5-0 run by Valley Center (2-6) to start the second half, Southeast was too much. A steal and layup by Troy Brooks put the Buffaloes up 44-23, then Gavin Thurman hit a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to make it 49-23. Southeast cruised from there as Thurman dropped in a game-high 26 points. Valley Center was the Buffaloes' first game outside of the City League this season.

"It felt good to come in with a big statement," Thurman said. "It was a big victory over a pretty decent team. It's pretty different playing a team outside the city."

Southeast will tip off in the late game tonight against Blue Valley Northwest at 8:30 p.m.

Valley Center (2-6) 3 9 11 19 — 42 Wichita Southeast (4-3) 13 13 23 24 — 73

VALLEY CENTER: Brown 0 1-2 1, Mayber 1 1-2 3, McCullough 5 6-7 16, Kingsland 1 2-2 4, Schoenthaler 0 1-3 1, Williams 0 1-2 1, H. McCallum 0 2-2 2, K. McCallum 1 2-4 4, N. Williams 1 1-2 3, Newman 3 1-1 7. 12 (0) 18-27 42.

W. SOUTHEAST: Williams 1 0-0 2, Brooks 2 0-0 4, Gunter 4 0-0 8, Ransom 3 0-0 7, Garland 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 1-2 1, Thurman 10 3-3 26, Loggins 2 0-0 4, Grove 1 0-0 2, Harris 8 0-0 19. Totals 31 (7) 4-5 73.

T. Seaman 62, Garden City 60

Topeka Seaman22 12 16 12 — 62 Garden City23 13 13 11 — 60

TOPEKA SEAMAN: Cheray 2, Dunham 2, Post 4, Gill 19, Rea 3, Heald 6, McDaniel 16, Hurla 7. 33 (7) 9-14 62.

GARDEN CITY: Berbeck 12, Gomez 2, Holguin 4, Eriz 2, Terpstra 16, Curran 16, Taylor 8. Totals 24 (3) 9-9 60.

KC Schagle 65, KC Turner 38

KC Turner6 9 11 12 -- 38 KC Schagle18 19 16 12 -- 65

KC TURNER: Fennick 5, Walters 3, Wade 5, Davis 4, Dougherty 16, Davey 3. Totals 15 (2) 4-6 38.

KC SCHAGLE: Clark 8, Avery 2, Browning 4, Sayles 6, Gladney 2, Parker 2, Balden 2, Green 10, Col 4, Nunn 12, Wallace 2, Young 11. Totals 27 (4) 7-13 65.

BVNW 76, Junction City 41

Junction City9 14 10 8 -- 41 BV Northwest20 16 27 13 -- 76

JUNCTION CITY: Twitty 8, Gundy 2, Williams 2, Chase 2, Wilds 6, Bell 14, Smith 7. Totals 16 (3) 6-9 41.

BV NORTHWEST: Hunt 8, Miller 3, Custer 7, Fugate 7, Smith 2, Fisher 14, Bugarinovic 17, Giess 10, Lubbert 4, Bond 4. Totals 5 (25) 9-14 76.