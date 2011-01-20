Varsity Basketball

January 20, 2011 12:00 AM

Thursday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 20)

Boys

Deerfield 63, Syracuse Christian 16

Canton-Galva

Douglass 72, SE-Saline 58

Canton-Galva 47, Wichita Homeschool 44

Rock Creek 47, Sedgwick 43

Chanute

SM South 57, Goddard 39

Olathe North 44, Joplin, Mo. 38

Chanute 54, Emporia 51

Chaparral

Conway Springs 54, Arkansas City 44

Mulvane 45, Kingman 43

Colby

McCook, Neb. 73, Holcomb 71

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Hays 46, Hugoton 29

Liberal 38, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 36

Sunrise Christian 79, Colby 27

Dodge City

Wichita South 64, Buhler 60

Derby 59, Ulysses 47

Scott City 72, Wichita West 62

Dodge City 51, Newton 24

El Dorado

Gardner-Edgerton 61, Great Bend 56

Wichita Collegiate 63, Campus 47

Trinity Academy 45, El Dorado 44

Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Circle 36

Hi-Plains

Elkhart 60, Satanta 28

Hoisington

Ellinwood 50, Quivira Heights 43

Otis-Bison 45, Russell 43

Liberty, Mo.

Leavenworth vs. St. Joseph (MO.) Central

Liberty, Mo. vs. Olathe East

McPherson

Maize 59, SM East 49

Wichita Heights 78, Lawrence Free State 59

Manhattan 40, Hutchinson 39

McPherson 50, BV West 34

Mid-Continent

Norton 76, Smith Center 65 (OT)

Ellis vs. Hill City

Nemaha Valley

Troy vs. Horton

Marysville vs. Jackson Heights

St. Marys vs. Hiawatha

Falls City, Neb. vs. Nemaha Valley

Pike Trail League

Lakeside 59, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 26

Pike Valley 49, Rock Hills 45 (OT)

Royal Valley

Chapman vs. Wabaunsee

Royal Valley vs. Pleasant Ridge

Salina

Abilene 62, Salina Sacred Heart 52

Salina South 51, Concordia 44

Smoky Valley 49, Andover 42

Salina Central 51, Clay Center 28

SE-Cherokee

Marmaton Valley vs. St. Paul-SE-Cherokee loser

Frontenac vs. Riverton

Oswego vs. St. Paul-SE-Cherokee winner

Columbus vs. Baxter Springs

Spring Hill

Osawatomie 61, Bishop Ward 46

Spring Hill 57, KC Metro 47

KC Sumner 67, Louisburg 45

St. John

Claflin 42, Larned 37

Pratt 53, Nickerson 52

Medicine Lodge 42, Lyons 36

St. Thomas Aquinas

Grandview, Mo. 78, Mill Valley 70

Washburn Rural 44, Ray-Pec, Mo. 37

St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Word of Life 31

Bishop Miege 44, SM Northwest 42

Sterling

Remington 74, Independent 59

Beloit 41, Hutchison Trinity 36

Sterling 61, Ellsworth 46

Topeka

Wichita East 50, Lawrence 46

Olathe South 59, Highland Park 45

Topeka 58, Wichita Northwest 51

KC Washington 71, Topeka West 33

Tonganoxie

BV Southwest 66, Eudora 52

Twin Valley

Onaga vs. BV-Randolph

Bern vs. Frankfort

Centralia vs. Washington County

Hanover vs. Baileyville

Valley Center

KC Schlagle 65, KC Turner 38

Topeka Seaman 62, Garden City 60

BV Northwest 76, Junction City 41

Wichita Southeast 73, Valley Center 42

Girls

Deerfield 36, Heartland Christian 28

Colby

McCook, Neb. 36, Hugoton 34

Holcomb 72, Scott City 37

Colby 51, Liberal 32

Palmer Ridge, Colo. 49, Sunrise Christan 44

Emporia

Council Grove vs. Mission Valley

West Franklin vs. Herington

Lyndon vs. Osage City

Northern Heights vs. Chase County

Hi-Plains

Lakin 52, Syracuse 31

Satanta 57, Stanton County 45

Sublette 42, Meade 35

Elkhart 52, SW Heights 50

Cimarron 47, Leoti 42

Hoisington

Victoria 42, Ellinwood 39 (OT)

Mid-Continent

Osborne 69, Ellis 58

Phillipsburg 58, WaKeeney 20

Pike Trail League

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 55, Lakeside 37

Pike Valley 41, Rock Hills 38

Royal Valley

Chapman vs. Wabaunsee

Royal Valley vs. Pleasant Ridge

Salina

Clay Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 27

Salina South 53, Smoky Valley 36

Andover 67, Concordia 29

Salina Central 46, Abilene 37

SE_Cherokee

Riverton-Baxter Springs loser vs. Marmaton Valley

SE-Cherokee vs. St. Paul

Riverton-Baxter Springs winner vs. Frontenac

Oswego vs. Columbus

Tonganoxie

BV Southwest 53, Tonganoxie 45

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video