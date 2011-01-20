Thursday's Kansas high school basketball tournament scores (Jan. 20)

Boys
Deerfield 63, Syracuse Christian 16
Canton-Galva
Douglass 72, SE-Saline 58
Canton-Galva 47, Wichita Homeschool 44
Rock Creek 47, Sedgwick 43
Chanute
SM South 57, Goddard 39
Olathe North 44, Joplin, Mo. 38
Chanute 54, Emporia 51
Chaparral
Conway Springs 54, Arkansas City 44
Mulvane 45, Kingman 43
Colby
McCook, Neb. 73, Holcomb 71
Hays 46, Hugoton 29
Liberal 38, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 36
Sunrise Christian 79, Colby 27
Dodge City
Wichita South 64, Buhler 60
Derby 59, Ulysses 47
Scott City 72, Wichita West 62
Dodge City 51, Newton 24
El Dorado
Gardner-Edgerton 61, Great Bend 56
Wichita Collegiate 63, Campus 47
Trinity Academy 45, El Dorado 44
Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Circle 36
Hi-Plains
Elkhart 60, Satanta 28
Hoisington
Ellinwood 50, Quivira Heights 43
Otis-Bison 45, Russell 43
Liberty, Mo.
Leavenworth vs. St. Joseph (MO.) Central
Liberty, Mo. vs. Olathe East
McPherson
Maize 59, SM East 49
Wichita Heights 78, Lawrence Free State 59
Manhattan 40, Hutchinson 39
McPherson 50, BV West 34
Mid-Continent
Norton 76, Smith Center 65 (OT)
Ellis vs. Hill City
Nemaha Valley
Troy vs. Horton
Marysville vs. Jackson Heights
St. Marys vs. Hiawatha
Falls City, Neb. vs. Nemaha Valley
Pike Trail League
Lakeside 59, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 26
Pike Valley 49, Rock Hills 45 (OT)
Royal Valley
Chapman vs. Wabaunsee
Royal Valley vs. Pleasant Ridge
Salina
Abilene 62, Salina Sacred Heart 52
Salina South 51, Concordia 44
Smoky Valley 49, Andover 42
Salina Central 51, Clay Center 28
SE-Cherokee
Marmaton Valley vs. St. Paul-SE-Cherokee loser
Frontenac vs. Riverton
Oswego vs. St. Paul-SE-Cherokee winner
Columbus vs. Baxter Springs
Spring Hill
Osawatomie 61, Bishop Ward 46
Spring Hill 57, KC Metro 47
KC Sumner 67, Louisburg 45
St. John
Claflin 42, Larned 37
Pratt 53, Nickerson 52
Medicine Lodge 42, Lyons 36
St. Thomas Aquinas
Grandview, Mo. 78, Mill Valley 70
Washburn Rural 44, Ray-Pec, Mo. 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Word of Life 31
Bishop Miege 44, SM Northwest 42
Sterling
Remington 74, Independent 59
Beloit 41, Hutchison Trinity 36
Sterling 61, Ellsworth 46
Topeka
Wichita East 50, Lawrence 46
Olathe South 59, Highland Park 45
Topeka 58, Wichita Northwest 51
KC Washington 71, Topeka West 33
Tonganoxie
BV Southwest 66, Eudora 52
Twin Valley
Onaga vs. BV-Randolph
Bern vs. Frankfort
Centralia vs. Washington County
Hanover vs. Baileyville
Valley Center
KC Schlagle 65, KC Turner 38
Topeka Seaman 62, Garden City 60
BV Northwest 76, Junction City 41
Wichita Southeast 73, Valley Center 42
Girls
Deerfield 36, Heartland Christian 28
Colby
McCook, Neb. 36, Hugoton 34
Holcomb 72, Scott City 37
Colby 51, Liberal 32
Palmer Ridge, Colo. 49, Sunrise Christan 44
Emporia
Council Grove vs. Mission Valley
West Franklin vs. Herington
Lyndon vs. Osage City
Northern Heights vs. Chase County
Hi-Plains
Lakin 52, Syracuse 31
Satanta 57, Stanton County 45
Sublette 42, Meade 35
Elkhart 52, SW Heights 50
Cimarron 47, Leoti 42
Hoisington
Victoria 42, Ellinwood 39 (OT)
Mid-Continent
Osborne 69, Ellis 58
Phillipsburg 58, WaKeeney 20
Pike Trail League
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 55, Lakeside 37
Pike Valley 41, Rock Hills 38
Royal Valley
Chapman vs. Wabaunsee
Royal Valley vs. Pleasant Ridge
Salina
Clay Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 27
Salina South 53, Smoky Valley 36
Andover 67, Concordia 29
Salina Central 46, Abilene 37
SE_Cherokee
Riverton-Baxter Springs loser vs. Marmaton Valley
SE-Cherokee vs. St. Paul
Riverton-Baxter Springs winner vs. Frontenac
Oswego vs. Columbus
Tonganoxie
BV Southwest 53, Tonganoxie 45
Comments