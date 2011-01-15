East's defense turns up the heat on Northwest

East boys coach Ron Allen’s pregame speech Friday included a point that has been asked of teams for ages — play the whole game. Sporadic defense against a team like Northwest could result in a loss. Inconsistent play is dangerous.

“We couldn’t do what we usually do and play a quarter here and a quarter there,” said East junior Nathan Jackson, who had 13 points and seven rebounds. “ We knew we had to keep it on them the whole game.”

East didn’t let up in its 69-51 win that kept it a game behind City League-leading Heights. Even as the second half dissolved into chaos at times with three Northwest technicals and a point where the referees cleared the floor of players because of too much talking.

“We kept our composure at times like that,” said East senior Ja’ln Williams, who had 17 points. “We kept our heads.”

The first quarter showed promise, though, as East raced to a 22-20 lead. Northwest hit 7 of 14 shots, 3 of 4 from three-point range.

“It was fool’s gold, essentially,” Northwest coach Chris Collins said. “We were playing with a lot of energy, but we weren’t playing based on the game plan. We weren’t rotating defensively. We just happened to hit some shots and got some runouts.”

East’s offense improved in the second and third quarters — the Aces made 9 of 20 shots in the first period and was 13 of 20 in the next two quarters — and so did its defense.

The Aces held Northwest to 28-percent shooting. Northwest guard Craig Nicholson, who had 10 first-quarter points, was scoreless in the second quarter. He finished with a game-high 18 points.

“Our defense showed endurance, it showed stamina,” Allen said. “The kids didn’t give up, they didn’t stop. We stayed in our detailed responsibilities. As the game went on, we got better at it.”

With the score tied 24-all early in the second, East went on a 12-0 run, holding Northwest scoreless for nearly six minutes. After Northwest got to within eight on a Spenser Gales basket, East responded with an RJ Melbert basket and another 12-0 run.

Melbert had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

East took a 56-36 at the end of the third quarter when it hit 3 of 6 free throws after a Northwest foul and two technicals on Broc Cramer. Williams made a three-pointer to end the period.

The final period wasn’t much better for Northwest. It didn’t help that Gales sat the bench for the last half of the quarter, along with starter June Johnson, who didn’t play at all in the period because of his defense, Collins said.

“Credit to East, they were ready to play and hit us in the mouth,” Collins said. “We have to lick our wounds and be ready, because we will probably see them next Saturday (at the Topeka tournament).”

Northwest (5-2, 5-2) 20 6 10 15 — 51

East (7-1, 6-1) 22 14 20 13 — 69

NORTHWEST: Johnson 4 0-0 9, Landenberger 2 0-1 4, Miller 0 3-6 3, Cramer 0 0-0 0, Nicholson 7 2-6 18, Tuggle 1 0-0 2, Fizer 0 0-0 0, Gales 3 1-3 7, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Carter 2 0-0 6, Moncada 0 2-2 2, Resko 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 (5) 8-18 51.

EAST: Jackson 4 4-6 13, McFann 3 0-0 6, Melbert 6 0-0 12, Williams 6 4-6 17, Love 2 0-0 4, Graham 0 5-6 5, Dennis 3 1-3 8, King 1 0-0 2, Terrell 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 (3) 16-23 69.