Southeast builds big lead, holds off West rally

West High coach Phil Daignault had trouble with a few things after his basketball team's 71-65 loss at home Friday to Southeast, but one stood out.

"We just dug too big of a hole," Daignault said. "(Southeast) was in a halfcourt trap and we didn't adjust quick enough. We played tentative. After I chewed them out at halftime a little bit, we came out more aggressive. The tide turned."

Falling behind by 15 at halftime, West (2-6, 1-6 City League) was more aggressive in the second half, but it was still too much of a hole to climb out of. Especially when Southeast (4-3, 4-3) quickly built the lead to 45-25 in the third quarter.

That's when West rallied.

"(West) started playing more physical," said Southeast's Hayden Harris, who scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. "They started crashing the boards and started getting all their points inside the lane instead of going for the jump shots."

The Pioneers used 6-foot-4 junior Daylin Thomas to do the most damage. Thomas was nearly perfect from the floor knocking down layups and short jumpers on his way to a 26-point night, making 13 of 14 shots. His first miss was at the 2:45 mark of the fourth quarter. By that point, Thomas had helped West cut the deficit to 62-59.

"I've been waiting for him to do that," Daignault said of Thomas.

"He's got the potential. It's just I'll tell him, 'Be more aggressive when you get the ball in your hands,' and he did that tonight."

In the end though, West's free-throw shooting (11 of 25) limited its comeback hopes.

"West played better defense," Southeast coach Carl Taylor said. "We threw the ball away and missed a lot of layups and didn't do a lot right as a team. We stopped running our offense. But I give credit to West."

Southeast (4-3, 4-3) 22 16 16 17 — 71 West (2-6, 1-6) 12 11 18 24 — 65

SOUTHEAST: Williams 3 3-4 9, Brooks 2 1-2 6, Ransom 6 4-7 18, Thurman 4 1-2 9, Harris 9 3-8 23, Gunter 2 0-0 4, Garland 1 0-0 2. Totals 27(5) 12-23 71.

WEST: J. Bradley 4 0-0 10, Flournoy 1 2-4 4, Banks 2 4-8 8, Thomas 13 0-2 26, Griffin 2 0-1 4, D. Bradley 0 0-0 0, Mboob 1 0-0 2, Hardy 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Kelly 2 2-4 6, McCoy 0 1-4 1. Totals 26 (2) 11-25 65.