Tipton leads Lions to win

GODDARD — During Goddard's 63-48 win over Derby on Friday night, Lions senior post player Zach Tipton had a lot to keep track of.

He had to run the floor as Goddard controlled the tempo with strong defense that allowed it to play in transition. He had to establish position in the paint well enough to lead the Lions with seven rebounds.

And, perhaps his biggest challenge, he had to keep up with Derby senior Cameron Cornelius.

"It's like playing a guard outside," Tipton said. "He's so quick with moves. You've just got to get a body on him and a hand in his face when he shoots. He's very stoppable."

Titpon contained Cornelius until Cornelius tried to lead the Panthers back with nine points in the fourth quarter.

Cornelius finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Derby teammate Jabril Richardson scored 16 points. But Tipton's 17 points stood out among a balanced Goddard effort.

The 6-foot-4 Tipton owns a four-inch height advantage on Corneluis but can't match him athletically. So Tipton scored by using his physicality against Cornelius and was helped by penetrating guards who brought out the defense and left Tipton open inside.

"It's hard and you've just got to go as hard as he does," Tipton said.

The Lions weren't as reliant on Tipton's offense as Derby was on that of Cornelius and Richardson.

Goddard also had two double-figure scorers as Zach Bush contributed 13 points, but the Lions, unlike Derby, got help from other sources.

Christian Smith was the only other Derby player to score more than two points, but six Goddard players scored at least four as the Lions made 27 of 51 shots and held Derby to 20 of 52.

"I thought tonight we were very unselfish," Goddard coach Steve Blue said. "We like to be a team where it's hard to guard just one guy."

The Lions' balance was most evident in the third quarter, which they started on a 16-3 run to turn a seven-point lead into a 63-43 advantage. Five players scored for Goddard during the run.

Goddard led by double digits for the final 14:57, though Cornelius tried to make it interesting by scoring seven straight points in the fourth to trim the lead to 10. He didn't score during the final 3:28.

"Defensive-wise, we kind of had them on their heels a little bit," Blue said. "Cornelius and Jabril are great players. Whatever we could do to slow their guards down and keep them from getting the ball to them, I think helped us quite a bit. We got out and ran a little bit and it was fun to coach tonight with guys who were looking for each other."

Derby (3-4, 3-3) 12 8 11 17 — 48 Goddard (5-2, 4-1) 14 13 19 17 — 63

DERBY: Roman 2, Smith 7, Richardson 16, Dunham 2, Chambers 2, Cornelius 19. Totals 20 (1) 7-10 48.

GODDARD: Smith 4, Bush 13, Shoemaker 9, Southworth 2, Tipton 17, Triplett 6, Briggs 2, Morris 3, Evans 7. Totals 27 (2) 7-15 63 .