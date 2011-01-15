Grizzlies regroup for win over East girls

The Northwest girls were quickly losing control of Friday's basketball game at East. Despite an 11-point halftime lead, Northwest opened the third quarter with three turnovers and six straight missed shots.

That lead dwindled to two points early in the fourth quarter, when the steady hand of Northwest senior guard T. Nolen brought Northwest back under control for the 47-35 victory.

"We won because of T.," said Northwest coach Jim Mernagh, whose team is 6-1 overall and in the City League. "She runs our team.... She makes us go. She shares the ball, she gets it where it needs to go."

And she slowed the game down. It paid off as Northwest scored 12 of the final 15 points.

Nolen had seven points, six rebounds and three steals. In the third quarter, she made two nice passes for assists to teammates Cassidy Harbert and Brianna Caldwell as they raced toward the basket. She found Alaina Shine midway through the final period for a basket, too.

"When T. has the ball, no one is worried," said Shine, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds. "We know she's in charge, and she's going to get it to the right people."

Nolen also has embraced her role as mentor to Harbert, a sophomore point guard.

"She always helps me," said Harbert, who had a game-high 13 points."... I don't want to sound cheesy, but I want to be like her. She's one of the best point guards I've seen. It's just how she keeps the tempo going."

Northwest's offense was stagnant in the third quarter, and East rallied with a 7-0 run that was capped early in the fourth period with a three-point play by Relina Johnson.

Down 35-29, Ashley Malone hit a three-pointer for East with 5:26 to go. Malone finished with nine points and nine rebounds while Johnson had 12 points and two blocked shots.

As well as East played during the third quarter, the Aces stumbled offensively in the fourth. They made 2 of 13 shots, missing mainly inside shots.

"We've struggled to hit shots that, the first half of the year, before the break, we were hitting," East coach James Cole said."... I don't know if it's in our heads, but we're just not as consistent with the shots that we call bunnies."

Northwest dominated the final five minutes, and Nolen scored the Grizzlies' final basket. Not that she cared.

"I'm more of a team player, and I want to share the ball and let everyone get their chance," she said. "Stats are not that important to me. I'm all about team. I don't care if I get zero points, the high score, that doesn't matter."

Northwest (6-1, 6-1) 13 10 8 16 — 47 East (4-3, 4-4) 5 7 13 10 — 35

NORTHWEST: Caldwell 2 6-9 10, M. Millspaugh 0 2-2 2, Shine 4 2-2 10, Nolen 3 1-2 7, Harbert 4 5-6 13, Simpkins 0 2-2 2, A. Millspaugh 1 0-0 3, . Totals 14 (1) 18-23 47.

EAST: Malone 2 3-6 9, Hobbs 1 1-2 3, E. Reed 1 2-2 4, Johnson 4 4-5 12, Spann 2 3-6 7. Totals 10 (2) 13-21 35.