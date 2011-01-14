Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 14)

Boys
City League
East 69, Northwest 51
Heights 90, South 34
North 61, Kapaun 53
Southeast 71, West 65
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 54, El Dorado 39
Augusta 30, Circle 24
Campus 43, Arkansas City 40
Goddard 63, Derby 48
Maize 74, Andover Central 62
McPherson 66, Hutchinson 48
Mulvane 54, Winfield 53
Rose Hill 53, Maize South 38
Salina South 53, Valley Center 42
Wellington 49, Clearwater 46
Central Plains League
Cheney 54, Chaparral 39
Douglass 43, Conway Springs 41
Garden Plain 45, Independent 43
Medicine Lodge 44, Belle Plaine 37
Trinity Academy 50, Bluestem 25
Other area games
Berean Academy 45, Inman 31
Burlington 76, Eureka 44
Burrton 52, Attica 32
Caldwell 58, Elk Valley 20
Cedar Vale-Dexter 47, Central-Burden 27
Ell-Saline 46, Canton-Galva 36
Fairfield at Pratt Skyline
Goessel at Elyria Christian
Haven 53, Kingman 43
Hesston 48, Pratt 44
Hillsboro 44, Nickerson 43
Hope at Centre
Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Stafford 49
Hutchinson Trinity 52, Marion 40
Moundridge 67, Solomon 37
Peabody-Burns 47, Wakefield 32
Pretty Prairie 86, Norwich 36
Remington 64, Bennington 48
Sedan 59, West Elk 48
South Barber at Cunningham
South Haven 66, Argonia 27
Southern Coffey County 31, Flinthills 30
Sterling 60, Lyons 44
Sunrise Christian 92, Hogan Prep 59
Udall 64, Oxford 38
Waverly at Madison
Wichita Defenders 73, Southwest Missouri 34
Other games
Abilene 49, Clay Center 46
Ashland 58, Bucklin 28
Atchison County 63, Jefferson North 54
Basehor-Linwood 54, Mill Valley 44
Beloit 44, Minneapolis 38
Bishop Ward 59, KC Piper 49
Blue Valley 48, BV Southwest 38
BV North 57, BV West 29
BV Northwest 59, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Bonner Springs 59, KC Turner 44
Cherryvale 50, Humboldt 38
Claflin 50, Victoria 38
Concordia 58, Chapman 28
Council Grove 55, Herington 47
Deerfield 53, Rolla 34
Derby Invasion 55, Tyro Christian 50
DeSoto 51, Louisburg 43
Dodge City 68, Great Bend 41
Emporia 71, Shawnee Heights 58
Flint Hills Job Corps 77, St. John's Military 11
Fort Scott 63, Girard 36
Garden City 39, Hays 36
Greeley County 59, Dighton 27
Healy 53, Wallace County 42
Hill City 58, Ellis 54
Hodgeman County 61, Spearville 30
Hoisington 62, Ellinwood 48
Holcomb 53, Goodland 51
Holton 53, Perry-Lecompton 25
Jefferson West 58, Sabetha 54 (OT)
KC Christian 60, Horton 42
KC Harmon 72, KC Sumner 59
KC Schlagle 76, Atchison 47
KC Washington 76, KC Wyandotte 64
Kinsley 43, Quivira Heights 41
Kiowa County 58, Pawnee Heights 28
Labette County 41, Chanute 40
LaCrosse 48, Otis-Bison 46
Lakeside 65, Southern Cloud 47
Lansing 60, Tonganoxie 30
Lawrence Free State 65, Olathe North 51
Leavenworth 62, SM North 30
Leavenworth Immaculata 58, Jackson Heights 27
Leavenworth 62, SM North 30
Lebo 63, Hartford 42
Lenexa St. James 72, KC Metro 45
Leoti 49, Lakin 32
Little River 42, White City 41
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 54, Pleasant Ridge 45 (OT)
Nemaha Valley 58, Royal Valley 39
Ness City 81, Thunder Ridge 31
Northern Heights 57, Chase County 27
Norton 56, WaKeeney 39
Oberlin 56, Quinter 54
Olathe Northwest 47, Olathe East 45
Olathe South 59, Lawrence 37
Osage City 51, West Franklin 38
Osawatomie 57, Wellsville 37
Oswego 50, St. Paul 41
Ottawa 58, Eudora 34
Pittsburg Colgan 63, Uniontown 30
Plainville 70, Smith Center 55
Quinter 60, Oberlin 53
Republic County 57, SE-Saline 45
Rock Hills 42, Lincoln 31
Rossville 57, St. Marys 48
Sabetha 62, Colby 41
Salina Sacred Heart 42, Ellsworth 38
Santa Fe Trail 70, Hiawatha 45
Scott City 73, Liberal 60
Silver Lake 55, Riley County 48
SM Northwest 53, SM South 39
SM West 44, SM East 32
South Central 56, Ingalls 40
Spring Hill 60, Baldwin 51
Stanton County 59, Moscow 48
St. John 49, Larned 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Bishop Miege 31
Stockton 58, Phillipsburg 47
Sublette 61, Southwestern Heights 41
Thomas More Prep 72, Russell 48
Topeka 59, Topeka Hayden 55
Topeka Highland Park 59, Topeka Seaman 51
Ulysses 62, Colby 41
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka West 41
Washington County 61, Hanover 48
Wathena 52, Oskaloosa 48
Wheatland-Grinnell 37, Weskan 32
Wilson 42, Tescott 37
Girls
City League
Heights 83, South 18
Kapaun 70, North 26
Northwest 47, East 35
Southeast 51, West 13
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 42, El Dorado 35
Campus 50, Arkansas City 39
Circle 49, Augusta 42
Goddard 44, Derby 36
Maize 43, Andover Central 27
McPherson 72, Hutchinson 35
Mulvane 55, Winfield 25
Rose Hill 56, Maize South 43
Salina South 49, Valley Center 20
Wellington 41, Clearwater 36 (OT)
Central Plains League
Bluestem 48, Trinity Academy 46 (OT)
Cheney 56, Chaparral 21
Conway Springs 55, Douglass 28
Garden Plain 59, Independent 24
Medicine Lodge 44, Belle Plaine 20
Other area games
Argonia 64, South Haven 19
Berean Academy 54, Inman 32
Burrton 41, Attica 25
Caldwell 78, Elk Valley 10
Ell-Saline 67, Canton-Galva 38
Cedar Vale-Dexter 54, Central-Burden 14
Eureka 63, Burlington 59
Fairfield at Pratt Skyline
Goessel at Elyria Christian
Haven 41, Kingman 24
Hesston 56, Pratt 48
Hillsboro 32, Nickerson 28
Hope 33, Centre 30
Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Stafford 49
Hutchinson Trinity at Marion
Moundridge 64, Solomon 33
Norwich 38, Pretty Prairie 28
Oxford 44, Udall 23
Remington 59, Bennington 26
South Barber 33, Cunningham 27
Southern Coffey at Flinthills
Sterling 68, Lyons 48
Wakefield 43, Peabody-Burns 28
Waverly 41, Madison 35
West Elk 37, Sedan 28
Wichita Defenders 30, Chanute Christian 28
Other games
Abilene 53, Clay Center 47
Atchison 59, KC Schlagle 46
Beloit 48, Minneapolis 31
Bucklin 55, Ashland 44
Bonner Springs 75, Turner 20
Cherryvale 52, Humboldt 18
Colby 62, Ulysses 21
Council Grove 46, Herington 30
Deerfield 60, Rolla 38
Dighton 61, Cheylin 40
Dodge City 53, Great Bend 35
Elkhart 53, Walsh, Colo. 25
Emporia 44, Shawnee Heights 40
Fredonia 64, Yates Center 37
Gardner-Edgerton 48, BV Northwest 30
Girard 39, Fort Scott 38
Golden Plains 52, Triplains-Brewster 18
Hiawatha 40, Santa Fe Trail 33
Hoisington 41, Ellinwood 31
Holcomb 56, Goodland 46
Holton 47, Perry-Lecompton 18
Horton 41, KC Christian 32
Jackson Heights 43, Leavenworth Immaculata 41
Kinsley 50, Quivira Heights 36
Lakin 58, Leoti 55
Lansing 40, Tonganoxie 31
Lawrence Free State 51, Olathe North 30
Leavenworth 35, Shawnee Mission North 34
Lebo 46, Hartford 38
Lincoln 49, Rock Hills 39
Little River 53, White City 16
Marysville 57, Wamego 51
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 43, Pleasant Ridge 40
Natoma 48, Sylvan-Grove 43
Norton 52, WaKeeney 37
Oakley 66, St. Francis 34
Oberlin 56, Quinter 54
Olathe Northwest 47, Olathe East 35
Olpe 74, Marais des Cygnes 23
Osawatomie 60, Wellsville 40
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Uniontown 33
Riley County 44, Silver Lake 23
Rock Creek 50, Wabaunsee 34
Royal Valley 35, Nemaha Valley 20
Sabetha 41, Jefferson West 14
Salina Sacred Heart 37, Ellsworth 27
Satanta 67, Meade 44
SE-Saline 55, Republic County 43
Smith Center 66, Plainville 59
Southern Cloud 51, Lakeside 50
Southwestern Heights 42, Sublette 35
South Central 46, Ingalls 38
Spearville 50, Hodgeman County 41
St. James 49, KC Metro 41
St. John 58, Larned 48
St. Marys 45, Rossville 30
St. Paul 58, Oswego 43
Thomas More Prep 44, Russell 35
Thunder Ridge 37, Logan 16
Topeka 59, Topeka Hayden 52
Topeka Highland Park 44, Topeka Seaman 42
Valley Falls 34, Troy 32
Wallace County 45, Greeley County 34
Washburn Rural 70, Topeka West 22
Washington County 69, Hanover 41
Wheatland-Grinnell 37, Weskan 32
Wilson 69, Tescott 20
Comments