Varsity Basketball

January 14, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 14)

Boys

City League

East 69, Northwest 51

Heights 90, South 34

North 61, Kapaun 53

Southeast 71, West 65

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 54, El Dorado 39

Augusta 30, Circle 24

Campus 43, Arkansas City 40

Goddard 63, Derby 48

Maize 74, Andover Central 62

McPherson 66, Hutchinson 48

Mulvane 54, Winfield 53

Rose Hill 53, Maize South 38

Salina South 53, Valley Center 42

Wellington 49, Clearwater 46

Central Plains League

Cheney 54, Chaparral 39

Douglass 43, Conway Springs 41

Garden Plain 45, Independent 43

Medicine Lodge 44, Belle Plaine 37

Trinity Academy 50, Bluestem 25

Other area games

Berean Academy 45, Inman 31

Burlington 76, Eureka 44

Burrton 52, Attica 32

Caldwell 58, Elk Valley 20

Cedar Vale-Dexter 47, Central-Burden 27

Ell-Saline 46, Canton-Galva 36

Fairfield at Pratt Skyline

Goessel at Elyria Christian

Haven 53, Kingman 43

Hesston 48, Pratt 44

Hillsboro 44, Nickerson 43

Hope at Centre

Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Stafford 49

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Marion 40

Moundridge 67, Solomon 37

Peabody-Burns 47, Wakefield 32

Pretty Prairie 86, Norwich 36

Remington 64, Bennington 48

Sedan 59, West Elk 48

South Barber at Cunningham

South Haven 66, Argonia 27

Southern Coffey County 31, Flinthills 30

Sterling 60, Lyons 44

Sunrise Christian 92, Hogan Prep 59

Udall 64, Oxford 38

Waverly at Madison

Wichita Defenders 73, Southwest Missouri 34

Other games

Abilene 49, Clay Center 46

Ashland 58, Bucklin 28

Atchison County 63, Jefferson North 54

Basehor-Linwood 54, Mill Valley 44

Beloit 44, Minneapolis 38

Bishop Ward 59, KC Piper 49

Blue Valley 48, BV Southwest 38

BV North 57, BV West 29

BV Northwest 59, Gardner-Edgerton 38

Bonner Springs 59, KC Turner 44

Cherryvale 50, Humboldt 38

Claflin 50, Victoria 38

Concordia 58, Chapman 28

Council Grove 55, Herington 47

Deerfield 53, Rolla 34

Derby Invasion 55, Tyro Christian 50

DeSoto 51, Louisburg 43

Dodge City 68, Great Bend 41

Emporia 71, Shawnee Heights 58

Flint Hills Job Corps 77, St. John's Military 11

Fort Scott 63, Girard 36

Garden City 39, Hays 36

Greeley County 59, Dighton 27

Healy 53, Wallace County 42

Hill City 58, Ellis 54

Hodgeman County 61, Spearville 30

Hoisington 62, Ellinwood 48

Holcomb 53, Goodland 51

Holton 53, Perry-Lecompton 25

Jefferson West 58, Sabetha 54 (OT)

KC Christian 60, Horton 42

KC Harmon 72, KC Sumner 59

KC Schlagle 76, Atchison 47

KC Washington 76, KC Wyandotte 64

Kinsley 43, Quivira Heights 41

Kiowa County 58, Pawnee Heights 28

Labette County 41, Chanute 40

LaCrosse 48, Otis-Bison 46

Lakeside 65, Southern Cloud 47

Lansing 60, Tonganoxie 30

Lawrence Free State 65, Olathe North 51

Leavenworth 62, SM North 30

Leavenworth Immaculata 58, Jackson Heights 27

Lebo 63, Hartford 42

Lenexa St. James 72, KC Metro 45

Leoti 49, Lakin 32

Little River 42, White City 41

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 54, Pleasant Ridge 45 (OT)

Nemaha Valley 58, Royal Valley 39

Ness City 81, Thunder Ridge 31

Northern Heights 57, Chase County 27

Norton 56, WaKeeney 39

Oberlin 56, Quinter 54

Olathe Northwest 47, Olathe East 45

Olathe South 59, Lawrence 37

Osage City 51, West Franklin 38

Osawatomie 57, Wellsville 37

Oswego 50, St. Paul 41

Ottawa 58, Eudora 34

Pittsburg Colgan 63, Uniontown 30

Plainville 70, Smith Center 55

Quinter 60, Oberlin 53

Republic County 57, SE-Saline 45

Rock Hills 42, Lincoln 31

Rossville 57, St. Marys 48

Sabetha 62, Colby 41

Salina Sacred Heart 42, Ellsworth 38

Santa Fe Trail 70, Hiawatha 45

Scott City 73, Liberal 60

Silver Lake 55, Riley County 48

SM Northwest 53, SM South 39

SM West 44, SM East 32

South Central 56, Ingalls 40

Spring Hill 60, Baldwin 51

Stanton County 59, Moscow 48

St. John 49, Larned 45

St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Bishop Miege 31

Stockton 58, Phillipsburg 47

Sublette 61, Southwestern Heights 41

Thomas More Prep 72, Russell 48

Topeka 59, Topeka Hayden 55

Topeka Highland Park 59, Topeka Seaman 51

Ulysses 62, Colby 41

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka West 41

Washington County 61, Hanover 48

Wathena 52, Oskaloosa 48

Wheatland-Grinnell 37, Weskan 32

Wilson 42, Tescott 37

Girls

City League

Heights 83, South 18

Kapaun 70, North 26

Northwest 47, East 35

Southeast 51, West 13

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 42, El Dorado 35

Campus 50, Arkansas City 39

Circle 49, Augusta 42

Goddard 44, Derby 36

Maize 43, Andover Central 27

McPherson 72, Hutchinson 35

Mulvane 55, Winfield 25

Rose Hill 56, Maize South 43

Salina South 49, Valley Center 20

Wellington 41, Clearwater 36 (OT)

Central Plains League

Bluestem 48, Trinity Academy 46 (OT)

Cheney 56, Chaparral 21

Conway Springs 55, Douglass 28

Garden Plain 59, Independent 24

Medicine Lodge 44, Belle Plaine 20

Other area games

Argonia 64, South Haven 19

Berean Academy 54, Inman 32

Burrton 41, Attica 25

Caldwell 78, Elk Valley 10

Ell-Saline 67, Canton-Galva 38

Cedar Vale-Dexter 54, Central-Burden 14

Eureka 63, Burlington 59

Fairfield at Pratt Skyline

Goessel at Elyria Christian

Haven 41, Kingman 24

Hesston 56, Pratt 48

Hillsboro 32, Nickerson 28

Hope 33, Centre 30

Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Stafford 49

Hutchinson Trinity at Marion

Moundridge 64, Solomon 33

Norwich 38, Pretty Prairie 28

Oxford 44, Udall 23

Remington 59, Bennington 26

South Barber 33, Cunningham 27

Southern Coffey at Flinthills

Sterling 68, Lyons 48

Wakefield 43, Peabody-Burns 28

Waverly 41, Madison 35

West Elk 37, Sedan 28

Wichita Defenders 30, Chanute Christian 28

Other games

Abilene 53, Clay Center 47

Atchison 59, KC Schlagle 46

Beloit 48, Minneapolis 31

Bucklin 55, Ashland 44

Bonner Springs 75, Turner 20

Cherryvale 52, Humboldt 18

Colby 62, Ulysses 21

Council Grove 46, Herington 30

Deerfield 60, Rolla 38

Dighton 61, Cheylin 40

Dodge City 53, Great Bend 35

Elkhart 53, Walsh, Colo. 25

Emporia 44, Shawnee Heights 40

Fredonia 64, Yates Center 37

Gardner-Edgerton 48, BV Northwest 30

Girard 39, Fort Scott 38

Golden Plains 52, Triplains-Brewster 18

Hiawatha 40, Santa Fe Trail 33

Hoisington 41, Ellinwood 31

Holcomb 56, Goodland 46

Holton 47, Perry-Lecompton 18

Horton 41, KC Christian 32

Jackson Heights 43, Leavenworth Immaculata 41

Kinsley 50, Quivira Heights 36

Lakin 58, Leoti 55

Lansing 40, Tonganoxie 31

Lawrence Free State 51, Olathe North 30

Leavenworth 35, Shawnee Mission North 34

Lebo 46, Hartford 38

Lincoln 49, Rock Hills 39

Little River 53, White City 16

Marysville 57, Wamego 51

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 43, Pleasant Ridge 40

Natoma 48, Sylvan-Grove 43

Norton 52, WaKeeney 37

Oakley 66, St. Francis 34

Oberlin 56, Quinter 54

Olathe Northwest 47, Olathe East 35

Olpe 74, Marais des Cygnes 23

Osawatomie 60, Wellsville 40

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Uniontown 33

Riley County 44, Silver Lake 23

Rock Creek 50, Wabaunsee 34

Royal Valley 35, Nemaha Valley 20

Sabetha 41, Jefferson West 14

Salina Sacred Heart 37, Ellsworth 27

Satanta 67, Meade 44

SE-Saline 55, Republic County 43

Smith Center 66, Plainville 59

Southern Cloud 51, Lakeside 50

Southwestern Heights 42, Sublette 35

South Central 46, Ingalls 38

Spearville 50, Hodgeman County 41

St. James 49, KC Metro 41

St. John 58, Larned 48

St. Marys 45, Rossville 30

St. Paul 58, Oswego 43

Thomas More Prep 44, Russell 35

Thunder Ridge 37, Logan 16

Topeka 59, Topeka Hayden 52

Topeka Highland Park 44, Topeka Seaman 42

Valley Falls 34, Troy 32

Wallace County 45, Greeley County 34

Washburn Rural 70, Topeka West 22

Washington County 69, Hanover 41

Wheatland-Grinnell 37, Weskan 32

Wilson 69, Tescott 20

