Varsity Basketball

January 14, 2011 6:07 PM

In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 14)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

    Boys

    Wichita Heights 90, Wichita South 34 (FINAL) --

    Maize 74, Andover Central 62 (FINAL) --Maize boys lead Andover Central 19-14 after 1. Maize up 40-27 at half over Andover Central.

    Maize High leads Andover Central 51-39 after 3.

    Wichita North 61, Kapaun Mount Carmel 53 (FINAL) --At the end of the first quarter, it's North 19-Kapaun 13. Frankamp has 16 already.

    Kapaun switches to trapping half-court press and North turns it over 4 straight times. Kapaun on11-0 run and now trail North 30-24.

    North survives Kapaun's press and salvages the half to go into halftime tied 32-32. North has 13 turnovers.

    North wins this one 61-53 on the road against a Keaton Lewis-less Kapaun.

    Wichita East 69, Wichita Northwest 51 (FINAL) --East leads NW 22-20 after the first. East leads Northwest boys 36-26 at the half.

    Pandemonium, folks. NWs Broc Kramer gets a T, then ref Ts him up two seconds later, and everyone is screaming.

    Six free throws for East on the foul and two technicals. East makes 3. East leads 53-36

    After three, East is up 56-36 on last second three by Williams.

    Midway through fourth, East up 62-41 over Northwest. #vkscores

    McPherson 66, Hutchinson 48 (FINAL) --McPherson 26 - Hutchinson 24, halftime.

    Goddard 63, Derby 48 (FINAL) --Goddard 27, Derby 20 (HALF)

    Wichita Southeast 71, Wichita West 65 (FINAL) --At the end of the 1st quarter: Southeast boys lead West. 22-12. Harris 10 has and Ransom has 8.

    At the end of the 3rd, Southeast leads West 54-41

    Rose Hill 53, Maize South 38 (FINAL) --

    --

    Girls

    Wichita Northwest 47, Wichita East 35 (FINAL) --Northwest leads East 13-5 after one. Northwest leads East 23-12 at the half. Northwest leads East 31-25 after three. Northwest girls beat East 47-35

    Maize 43, Andover Central 27 (FINAL) --Maize High girls lead Andover Central 13-8 at half. Maize girls lead Andover Central 26-15 after 3.

    Maize wins 43-27 over Andover Central.

    Wichita Southeast 51, Wichita West 13 (FINAL) --At the end of the 1st quarter SE girls lead West 9-3. At the half-Southeast girls lead West 25-11. Southeast girls beat West 51-13. Joyea Marshall led Southeast with 17 points.

    Goddard 44, Derby 36 (FINAL) --Goddard 30, Derby 26. End 3. Goddard girls 44, Derby 36.

    McPherson 72, Hutchinson 35 (FINAL) --McPherson 33 - Hutch 11 at the half, girls BB. McPherson girls 51 - Hutch 20 end of third

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Wichita North 26 (FINAL) --Kapaun Mount Carmel girls lead North 44-19 halfway through the third quarter.

    At the end of the third quarter, it's Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, North 24 in girls basketball.

    Wichita Heights 83, Wichita South 18 (FINAL)

