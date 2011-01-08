McWhorter lifts Andover Central

GODDARD — With the size the Andover Central boys have — 6-foot-8, 6-10 and 6-4 — opponents must focus on defending the post.

“Not a lot of teams have our size,” Andover Central senior guard Chris McWhorter said. “If they don’t help a lot (defensively), they’re in trouble.”

Goddard successfully defended Andover Central inside for a while Friday night by double-teaming post players when they had the ball.

That was all good in the first half as Goddard held a one-point lead at the break. But McWhorter made four second-half three-pointers in Andover Central’s 53-40 victory.

“Offensively, we missed a lot of shots inside,” Goddard coach Steve Blue said. “Their size made us alter a lot of shots.æ.æ.æ. But McWhorter’s threes hurt us really bad.”

McWhorter finished with 15 points for the Jaguars (6-1, fifth in Class 5A).

“I haven’t shot like that all season,” said McWhorter, who was 5 of 8 from the floor, all three-pointers.

The 6-8 Adam Wilks had eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, while the 6-4 Boston Stiverson had six points, two steals and a blocked shot.

McWhorter’s first three of the second half capped a 9-0 run early in the third period for a 29-23 lead. Baskets by Goddard’s Matt Morris and Kevin Triplett inside got the Lions back to within two.

With 1:20 to go in the period, McWhorter got a defensive rebound and, after multiple passes, his teammates found him for another three at the top of the key.

With 2:40 to play, Stiverson made the first throw, but when he missed the second, teammate Taylor Lock tipped the loose ball to himself and immediately looked to the right wing, where McWhorter was calling for the ball.

McWhorter hit the three for the 48-37 lead.

“I know at least three of Chris’ threes came off a post or a guard passing from the lane out,” Andover Central coach Jesse Herrmann said. “We talk about it all the time: we want to make them guard the basket first. In the second half, we made (Goddard) do that and we penalized them a little bit by hitting from the perimeter.”

Zach Bush led Goddard with 15 points and nine rebounds. Triplett had eight rebounds.

Andover Central (6-1, 3-1) 9 11 14 19 — 53

Goddard (4-2, 3-1) 11 10 6 13 — 40

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Lock 6, Stiverson 6, Wilks 8, Winter 6, McWhorter 15, Kretchmar 2, Clements 7, Kaufman 3. Totals 20 (5) 8-12 53.

GODDARD: Shoemaker 6, Triplett 4, Bush 15, Smith 7, Morris 8. Totals 14 (5) 7-12 40.