Wellington girls stop Circle

WELLINGTON — Wellington didn't buckle under the pressure. The girls team trailed by nine in the fourth quarter Friday night to the No. 3 team in Class 4A and kicked its game up a notch.

Wellington won the quarter 17-4 to win the game 41-37, handing Circle its first loss.

"The first 24 minutes were not very good," Wellington junior Dani Anderson said. "We had a lot of breakdowns. The last eight minutes we knew he had to step up. We had no choice. Everything came together. It's our chemistry. That's what it came down to."

Anderson drew a tough assignment, having to guard Kyrstie Ehm while trying to contribute offensively. Anderson, like the rest of her team, put on the clamps in the fourth quarter.

Ehm finished with 10 points but went scoreless in the fourth, while Anderson scored six of her 13 points in the fourth. She had five points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and found teammate Kelsey Whaley cutting to the basket for an easy assist as part of a 9-2 run to begin the fourth.

Wellington (6-2, 3-1 AV-CTL IV) trailed 33-24 at the end of the third, but the basket by Whaley cut its deficit to 35-33 with 5:19 left.

"I knew I was going to have to go out there and D it up. She's a tremendous player," Anderson said. "I play with her a lot over the summer. I know her game. I know what she's good at. I had a lot of help, too. My girls helped me out when she beat me."

Circle coach Brian Henry watched his team seemingly close Wellington out in the third quarter. Ehm hit a turnaround jumper with 16 seconds left in the third to cap off a 14-2 run that included eight points off of turnovers. Circle (6-1, 3-1), however, couldn't find a rhythm on either side of the ball in the fourth. Henry wants his team to learn from its tough loss.

"It's always nice to get tested like this," Henry said. "I'll take games like this all season long as long as we get tested and get better from them. We've been performing well throughout the season and extending leads on teams. We don't like to take a loss in a close game, but as long as you can build from them, they're not so bad."

Circle8 10 15 4 -- 37 Wellington8 9 7 17 -- 41

CIRCLE: Hon 2, Flaming 9, Jernigan 2, Ehm 10, Kifer 2, Adlesperger 2, Barrett 6, Morton 4. Totals 15 (0) 7-13 37.

WELLINGTON: Cornejo 6, Jenkins 2, Whaley 7, Barnes 2, Adams 8, Becker 3, Anderson 13. Totals 13 (2) 13-18 41.