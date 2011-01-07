West girls break 65-game league losing streak

It was a game that had to be included in the City League special two-day escape to Koch Arena.

Nothing of importance was to be decided between the West and North girls basketball teams on Friday afternoon, other than one of the teams would leave with their first victory.

Or in West’s case, it would mean the end of a 65-game City League losing streak dating back to 2006. It didn’t affect the race for the league title and only a handful of spectators saw it, but West’s 44-42 win meant so much more to the Pioneers.

It was West’s first win since Jan. 30, 2009, against Chaparral in the Pratt tournament. It also marked the team’s second win in the last 76 games.

“And to be able to do it at Koch Arena and in a big atmosphere just makes it a little bit sweeter,” West coach Sandy Nixon said. “I’m just really excited for our kids. They needed to get that win.”

After the final buzzer, excitement swept over the West bench and the celebration spilled to midcourt. While the players were no doubt ecstatic, the coaching staff had more of a sense of relief.

Nixon said she was more proud than excited, like a parent watching a child grow up. She recognized it’s not a leap, but “it’s a baby step.”

“We’re so young,” Nixon said. “It’s huge because those young kids are the ones we need to be training to get that confidence and understand what it means to win and how to get there. This is a huge thing for us.”

The course of the game seemed to dictate the winner would be the team that made their free throws. West didn’t hit at a high percentage (41 percent), but accumulated 17 points — four more than North — at the stripe.

“We all worked as a team to get what we wanted to get,” senior KeNesha Jones said. “We all came for a win and we practiced for it and we got it.”

The win wasn’t imminent until Jones scored on a breakaway layup off an in-bounds pass to give West a four-point lead with 11 seconds remaining. Nixon said all game Jones had been coming forward to receive the inbounds pass; this time she cut backward to fool the defense.

So what does it feel like to breathe new life back in a program?

“Oh wow,” Jones said before collecting her thoughts. “We look down on ourselves a lot. We didn’t expect to win any games. We never gave ourselves a chance to win anything. So this winæ.æ.æ. really boosts us up.”

North (0-7, 0-7) 11 10 8 13 — 42

West (1-6, 1-5) 10 14 6 14 — 44

NORTH: Williams 0 0-0 0, Evans 3 1-2 7, Brooks 0 0-2 0, Edwards 1 2-2 4, Elliott 1 0-1 2, Dennis 4 4-7 13, Patterson 2 5-8 9, Guana 2 0-0 4, Bryant 1 1-4 3, Batiste 0 0-0 0, Hornbeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 (1) 13-26 42.

WEST: Cardona 1 2-11 4, Wesley 1 0-0 3, McCoy 1 6-10 8, Scales 2 1-3 5, Jones 6 8-15 20, Calhoun 2 0-0 4, Scheweleit 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Burns 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 (1) 17-39 44.