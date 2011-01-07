Varsity Basketball

January 07, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 7)

Boys

City League

East 48, Carroll 40

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 60, Arkansas City 33

Andover Central 53, Goddard 40

Buhler 52, Winfield 43

Circle 47, Wellington 29

Clearwater 43, Maize South 30

Collegiate 67, Andale 58

Hutchinson 50, Newton 42

Rose Hill 46, El Dorado 44

McPherson 79, Valley Center 34

Mulvane 66, Augusta 59

Salina Central 69, Derby 55

Salina South 66, Campus 34

Central Plains League

Douglass 60, Belle Plaine 45

Cheney 63, Bluestem 54

Conway Springs 46, Garden Plain 35

Medicine Lodge 54, Chaparral 44

Trinity Academy 66, Independent 52

Other Area Games

Berean Academy 43, Bennington 23

Caldwell 54, Udall 45

Cunningham 51, Fairfield 36

Derby Invasion 62, Manhattan Chief 49

Elyria Christian 62, Wakefield 41

Goessel 43, Solomon 38

Halstead 53, Hesston 49

Haven 52, Lyons 31

Hillsboro 65, Pratt 50

Hope 56, Peabody-Burns 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 68, Attica 45

Hutchinson Trinity 51, Canton-Galva 31

Moundridge 63, Marion 42

Neodesha 37, Eureka 27

Olpe 59, Flinthills 20

Pretty Prairie 47, South Barber 34

Remington 71, Inman 67

Sedan 69, Argonia 23

Sedgwick 52, Ell-Saline 28

Smoky Valley 60, Kingman 49

South Central 63, Norwich 49

South Haven at Oxford

Sterling 42, Nickerson 32

West Elk 56, Cedar Vale-Dexter 51

West Elk at Central-Burden

White City at Centre

Wichita Defenders 63, KC East 50

Other games

Abilene 74, Marysville 52

Atchison County 39, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 31

Basehor-Linwood 71, Bishop Ward 23

Baxter Springs 61, Riverton 46

Beloit 63, Russell 39

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 47

Bucklin 37, Spearville 27

Burlington 63, Caney Valley 40

BV North 61, Bishop Miege 45

BV Northwest 67, Blue Valley 53

BV West 41, Gardner-Edgerton 25

Central Heights 61, Anderson County 42

Burlingame 56, Marais des Cygnes 30

Centralia 47, Frankfort 31

Chanute 60, Parsons 54

Crest 50, Marmaton Valley 29

Council Grove 55, Lyndon 54 (OT)

DeSoto 39, Eudora 27

Dodge City 52, Larned 22

Ellinwood 53, Little River 42

Ellis 55, Stockton 20

Erie 59, Uniontown 52

Fowler 70, Rolla 43

Girard 41, Iola 39

Golden Plains 67, Logan 59

Goodland 50, Hugoton 43

Great Bend 42, Garden City 37

Greeley County 59, Triplains-Brewster 19

Hays 47, Liberal 45

Highland Park 51, Topeka 36

Hodgeman County 41, Minneola 39

Holcomb 77, Colby 44

Holton 60, Santa Fe Trail 34

Hoxie 67, St. Francis 50

Independence 37, Labette County 26

Jackson Heights 53, Pleasant Ridge 47

Jefferson North 46, Valley Falls 28

KC Christian 41, Troy 37

KC Piper 53, KC Turner 50

KC Sumner 76, Lincoln Prep (Mo.) 63

Kiowa County 41, Minneola 39

Lakeside 63, Northern Valley 45

Leavenworth 51, SM East 44

Leavenworth Immaculata 54, Wathena 42

Louisburg 46, Baldwin 37

Macksville 60, Claflin 46

Manhattan 47, Shawnee Heights 38

McLouth 46, Horton 42

Meade 60, Lakin 52

Minneapolis 58, SE-Saline 43

Nemaha Valley 58, Jefferson West 51

Olathe East 66, Lawrence Free State 61

Olathe Northwest 45, Olathe South 38 (OT)

Onaga 57, Clifton-Clyde 39

Osage City 54, Northern Heights 53

Osawatomie 66, Jayhawk-Linn 29

Osborne 51, Norton 43

Ottawa 66, Paola 42

Otis-Bison 38, Victoria 30

Perry-Lecompton 32, Hiawatha 30

Phillipsburg 55, Hill City 40

Pittsburg 52, Neosho, Mo., 38

Pittsburg Colgan 59, Columbus 39

Plainville 74, WaKeeney 29

Quinter 63, Oakley 50

Riley County 64, Rossville 42

Rock Hills 54, Pike Valley 47

Sabetha 55, Royal Valley 54

Shawnee Mill Valley 63, Tonganoxie 55

Silver Lake 45, Rock Creek 41

Smith Center 46, Thunder Ridge 40 (OT)

SM South 64, SM North 44

SM West 49, SM Northwest 48

South Central 63, Norwich 49

Southern Coffey 41, Hartford 39

Spring Hill 92, Atchison 71

St. John 49, Ness City 47

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, BV Southwest 49

Stanton County 47, Cimmaron 39

Stockton 78, Ellis 59

Sublette 55, Elkhart 51

Sylvan-Lucas 41, Palco 39

Tescott 43, Flint Hills Christian 36

Topeka Hayden 60, Emporia 48

Topeka West 49, Junction City 44

Valley Heights 60, Axtell 50

Wamego 47, Concordia 41

Washburn Rural 49, Topeka Seaman 47

Washington County 53, BV-Randolph 33

Waverly 69, Lebo 67

Wellsville 51, Prairie View 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Sharon Springs 45

Yates Center 52, Humboldt 43

Girls

City League

West 44, North 42

Carroll 50, East 37

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 51, Collegiate 39

Andover 61, Arkansas City 24

Buhler 51, Winfield 29

Clearwater 48, Maize South 31

Derby at Salina Central

Goddard 49, Andover Central 46 (OT)

McPherson 53, Valley Center 19

Mulvane 37, Augusta 32

Newton 44, Hutchinson 37

Rose Hill 67, El Dorado 31

Salina Central 54, Derby 32

Salina South 61, Campus 29

Wellington 41, Circle 37

Central Plains League

Cheney 59, Bluestem 28

Chaparral at Medicine Lodge

Douglass 51, Belle Plaine 50 (OT)

Garden Plain 32, Conway Springs 23

Independent at Trinity Academy

Other Area Games

Argonia 75, Sedan 26

Berean Academy 65, Bennington 25

Caldwell 40, Udall 33

Cedar Vale-Dexter at West Elk

Centre 32, White City 25 (OT)

Cunningham 33, Fairfield 20

Ell-Saline 52, Sedgwick 49

Eureka 52, Neodesha 34

Goessel 39, Solomon 37

Haven 59, Lyons 38

Hesston 55, Halstead 15

Hope 39, Peabody-Burns 34

Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Attica 40

Hutchinson Trinity 56, Canton-Galva 43

Kingman 49, Smoky Valley 44

Little River 51, Ellinwood 19

Moundridge 53, Marion 24

Nickerson 40, Sterling 34 (OT)

Norwich 53, South Central 38

Olpe 77, Flinthills 11

Oxford 45, South Haven 31

Pratt 36, Hillsboro 31

Remington 68, Inman 32

South Barber 26, Pretty Prairie 24

West Elk at Central-Burden

Other games

Atchison County 52, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 19

Baldwin 56, Louisburg 44

Basehor-Linwood 59, Bishop Ward 32

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 64, Southern Cloud 46

Burlingame 68, Marais des Cygnes 40

Burlington 54, Caney Valley 37

Central Heights 41, Anderson County 20

Chapman 54, Clay Center 51

Chase County 43, Misson Valley 24

Cimarron 57, Stanton County 39

Claflin 59, Macksville 34

Colby 51, Holcomb 38

Columbus 38, Pittsburg Colgan 31

Concordia 43, Wamego 39

Council Grove 60, Lyndon 36

DeSoto 49, Eudora 25

Ellis 55, Stockton 20

Elkhart 46, Sublette 45

Erie 52, Uniontown 40

Frankfort 64, Centralia 60

Fredonia 58, Cherryvale 49

Gardner-Edgerton 36, BV West 32

Girard 48, Iola 38

Goodland 44, Hugoton 25

Greeley County 63, Triplains-Brewster 38

Herington 41, West Franklin 26

Hill City 70, Phillipsburg 37

Holton 57, Santa Fe Trail 21

Hoxie 63, St. Francis 23

Independence 40, Labette County 33

Jefferson, Mo. 60, Elwood 22

Jefferson North 63, Valley Falls 48

KC Christian 34, Troy 30

KC (Mo.) University Academy 50, KC Schlagle 24

KC Piper 54, KC Turner 43

KC Sumner 45, Lincoln Prep (Mo.) 43

Kiowa County 41, Minneola 38

Lakeside 70, Northern Valley 42

Larned 46, Dodge City 42

Lawrence 48, Olathe North 30

Leavenworth Immaculata 57, Wathena 20

Logan 44, Golden Plains 37

Manhattan 58, Shawnee Heights 55 (OT)

Marmaton Valley 27, Crest 25

Meade 41, Lakin 34

Marysville 64, Abilene 53

Nemaha Valley 43, Jefferson West 17

Neosho, Mo. 30, Pittsburg 29

Norton 50, Osborne 49

Oakley 43, Quinter 29

Oberlin 56, Rawlins County 42

Olathe East 53, Lawrence Free State 48

Olathe South 62, Olathe Northwest 54

Osage City 60, Northern Heights 38

Ottawa 49, Paola 45

Parsons 47, Chanute 41

Perry-Lecompton 34, Hiawatha 32

Plainville 56, WaKeeney 54

Pleasant Ridge 40, Jackson Heights 34

Prairie View 47, Wellsville 21

Riley County 44, Rossville 25

Riverton 54, Baxter Springs 41

Rock Hills 54, Pike Valley 49

Russell 45, Beloit 41

Sabetha 52, Royal Valley 44

SE_Saline 43, Minneapolis 37

Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 35

Smith Center 64, Thunder Ridge 48

SM West 54, SM Northwest 23

Spearville 64, Bucklin 38

Spring Hill 70, Atchison 44

St. John 49, Ness City 26

Sylvan-Lucas 64, Palco 27

Tescott 26, Flint Hills Christian 11

Valley Heights 45, Axtell 7

Wabaunsee 33, St. Marys 26

Wakefield 39, Elyria Christian 28

Washburn Rural 64, Topeka Seaman 53

Washington County 63, BV-Randolph 38

Waverly 35, Lebo 22

Wetmore 64, Linn 23

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Wallace County 42

Yates Center 48, Humboldt 8

