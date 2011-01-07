Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 7)

Boys
City League
East 48, Carroll 40
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 60, Arkansas City 33
Andover Central 53, Goddard 40
Buhler 52, Winfield 43
Circle 47, Wellington 29
Clearwater 43, Maize South 30
Collegiate 67, Andale 58
Hutchinson 50, Newton 42
Rose Hill 46, El Dorado 44
McPherson 79, Valley Center 34
Mulvane 66, Augusta 59
Salina Central 69, Derby 55
Salina South 66, Campus 34
Central Plains League
Douglass 60, Belle Plaine 45
Cheney 63, Bluestem 54
Conway Springs 46, Garden Plain 35
Medicine Lodge 54, Chaparral 44
Trinity Academy 66, Independent 52
Other Area Games
Berean Academy 43, Bennington 23
Caldwell 54, Udall 45
Cunningham 51, Fairfield 36
Derby Invasion 62, Manhattan Chief 49
Elyria Christian 62, Wakefield 41
Goessel 43, Solomon 38
Halstead 53, Hesston 49
Haven 52, Lyons 31
Hillsboro 65, Pratt 50
Hope 56, Peabody-Burns 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 68, Attica 45
Hutchinson Trinity 51, Canton-Galva 31
Moundridge 63, Marion 42
Neodesha 37, Eureka 27
Olpe 59, Flinthills 20
Pretty Prairie 47, South Barber 34
Remington 71, Inman 67
Sedan 69, Argonia 23
Sedgwick 52, Ell-Saline 28
Smoky Valley 60, Kingman 49
South Central 63, Norwich 49
South Haven at Oxford
Sterling 42, Nickerson 32
West Elk 56, Cedar Vale-Dexter 51
West Elk at Central-Burden
White City at Centre
Wichita Defenders 63, KC East 50
Other games
Abilene 74, Marysville 52
Atchison County 39, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 31
Basehor-Linwood 71, Bishop Ward 23
Baxter Springs 61, Riverton 46
Beloit 63, Russell 39
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 47
Bucklin 37, Spearville 27
Burlington 63, Caney Valley 40
BV North 61, Bishop Miege 45
BV Northwest 67, Blue Valley 53
BV West 41, Gardner-Edgerton 25
Central Heights 61, Anderson County 42
Burlingame 56, Marais des Cygnes 30
Centralia 47, Frankfort 31
Chanute 60, Parsons 54
Crest 50, Marmaton Valley 29
Council Grove 55, Lyndon 54 (OT)
DeSoto 39, Eudora 27
Dodge City 52, Larned 22
Ellinwood 53, Little River 42
Ellis 55, Stockton 20
Erie 59, Uniontown 52
Fowler 70, Rolla 43
Girard 41, Iola 39
Golden Plains 67, Logan 59
Goodland 50, Hugoton 43
Great Bend 42, Garden City 37
Greeley County 59, Triplains-Brewster 19
Hays 47, Liberal 45
Highland Park 51, Topeka 36
Hodgeman County 41, Minneola 39
Holcomb 77, Colby 44
Holton 60, Santa Fe Trail 34
Hoxie 67, St. Francis 50
Independence 37, Labette County 26
Jackson Heights 53, Pleasant Ridge 47
Jefferson North 46, Valley Falls 28
KC Christian 41, Troy 37
KC Piper 53, KC Turner 50
KC Sumner 76, Lincoln Prep (Mo.) 63
Kiowa County 41, Minneola 39
Lakeside 63, Northern Valley 45
Leavenworth 51, SM East 44
Leavenworth Immaculata 54, Wathena 42
Louisburg 46, Baldwin 37
Macksville 60, Claflin 46
Manhattan 47, Shawnee Heights 38
McLouth 46, Horton 42
Meade 60, Lakin 52
Minneapolis 58, SE-Saline 43
Nemaha Valley 58, Jefferson West 51
Olathe East 66, Lawrence Free State 61
Olathe Northwest 45, Olathe South 38 (OT)
Onaga 57, Clifton-Clyde 39
Osage City 54, Northern Heights 53
Osawatomie 66, Jayhawk-Linn 29
Osborne 51, Norton 43
Ottawa 66, Paola 42
Otis-Bison 38, Victoria 30
Perry-Lecompton 32, Hiawatha 30
Phillipsburg 55, Hill City 40
Pittsburg 52, Neosho, Mo., 38
Pittsburg Colgan 59, Columbus 39
Plainville 74, WaKeeney 29
Quinter 63, Oakley 50
Riley County 64, Rossville 42
Rock Hills 54, Pike Valley 47
Sabetha 55, Royal Valley 54
Shawnee Mill Valley 63, Tonganoxie 55
Silver Lake 45, Rock Creek 41
Smith Center 46, Thunder Ridge 40 (OT)
SM South 64, SM North 44
SM West 49, SM Northwest 48
South Central 63, Norwich 49
Southern Coffey 41, Hartford 39
Spring Hill 92, Atchison 71
St. John 49, Ness City 47
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, BV Southwest 49
Stanton County 47, Cimmaron 39
Stockton 78, Ellis 59
Sublette 55, Elkhart 51
Sylvan-Lucas 41, Palco 39
Tescott 43, Flint Hills Christian 36
Topeka Hayden 60, Emporia 48
Topeka West 49, Junction City 44
Valley Heights 60, Axtell 50
Wamego 47, Concordia 41
Washburn Rural 49, Topeka Seaman 47
Washington County 53, BV-Randolph 33
Waverly 69, Lebo 67
Wellsville 51, Prairie View 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Sharon Springs 45
Yates Center 52, Humboldt 43
Girls
City League
West 44, North 42
Carroll 50, East 37
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 51, Collegiate 39
Andover 61, Arkansas City 24
Buhler 51, Winfield 29
Clearwater 48, Maize South 31
Derby at Salina Central
Goddard 49, Andover Central 46 (OT)
McPherson 53, Valley Center 19
Mulvane 37, Augusta 32
Newton 44, Hutchinson 37
Rose Hill 67, El Dorado 31
Salina Central 54, Derby 32
Salina South 61, Campus 29
Wellington 41, Circle 37
Central Plains League
Cheney 59, Bluestem 28
Chaparral at Medicine Lodge
Douglass 51, Belle Plaine 50 (OT)
Garden Plain 32, Conway Springs 23
Independent at Trinity Academy
Other Area Games
Argonia 75, Sedan 26
Berean Academy 65, Bennington 25
Caldwell 40, Udall 33
Cedar Vale-Dexter at West Elk
Centre 32, White City 25 (OT)
Cunningham 33, Fairfield 20
Ell-Saline 52, Sedgwick 49
Eureka 52, Neodesha 34
Goessel 39, Solomon 37
Haven 59, Lyons 38
Hesston 55, Halstead 15
Hope 39, Peabody-Burns 34
Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Attica 40
Hutchinson Trinity 56, Canton-Galva 43
Kingman 49, Smoky Valley 44
Little River 51, Ellinwood 19
Moundridge 53, Marion 24
Nickerson 40, Sterling 34 (OT)
Norwich 53, South Central 38
Olpe 77, Flinthills 11
Oxford 45, South Haven 31
Pratt 36, Hillsboro 31
Remington 68, Inman 32
South Barber 26, Pretty Prairie 24
West Elk at Central-Burden
Other games
Atchison County 52, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 19
Baldwin 56, Louisburg 44
Basehor-Linwood 59, Bishop Ward 32
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 64, Southern Cloud 46
Burlingame 68, Marais des Cygnes 40
Burlington 54, Caney Valley 37
Central Heights 41, Anderson County 20
Chapman 54, Clay Center 51
Chase County 43, Misson Valley 24
Cimarron 57, Stanton County 39
Claflin 59, Macksville 34
Colby 51, Holcomb 38
Columbus 38, Pittsburg Colgan 31
Concordia 43, Wamego 39
Council Grove 60, Lyndon 36
DeSoto 49, Eudora 25
Ellis 55, Stockton 20
Elkhart 46, Sublette 45
Erie 52, Uniontown 40
Frankfort 64, Centralia 60
Fredonia 58, Cherryvale 49
Gardner-Edgerton 36, BV West 32
Girard 48, Iola 38
Goodland 44, Hugoton 25
Greeley County 63, Triplains-Brewster 38
Herington 41, West Franklin 26
Hill City 70, Phillipsburg 37
Holton 57, Santa Fe Trail 21
Hoxie 63, St. Francis 23
Independence 40, Labette County 33
Jefferson, Mo. 60, Elwood 22
Jefferson North 63, Valley Falls 48
KC Christian 34, Troy 30
KC (Mo.) University Academy 50, KC Schlagle 24
KC Piper 54, KC Turner 43
KC Sumner 45, Lincoln Prep (Mo.) 43
Kiowa County 41, Minneola 38
Lakeside 70, Northern Valley 42
Larned 46, Dodge City 42
Lawrence 48, Olathe North 30
Leavenworth Immaculata 57, Wathena 20
Logan 44, Golden Plains 37
Manhattan 58, Shawnee Heights 55 (OT)
Marmaton Valley 27, Crest 25
Meade 41, Lakin 34
Marysville 64, Abilene 53
Nemaha Valley 43, Jefferson West 17
Neosho, Mo. 30, Pittsburg 29
Norton 50, Osborne 49
Oakley 43, Quinter 29
Oberlin 56, Rawlins County 42
Olathe East 53, Lawrence Free State 48
Olathe South 62, Olathe Northwest 54
Osage City 60, Northern Heights 38
Ottawa 49, Paola 45
Parsons 47, Chanute 41
Perry-Lecompton 34, Hiawatha 32
Plainville 56, WaKeeney 54
Pleasant Ridge 40, Jackson Heights 34
Prairie View 47, Wellsville 21
Riley County 44, Rossville 25
Riverton 54, Baxter Springs 41
Rock Hills 54, Pike Valley 49
Russell 45, Beloit 41
Sabetha 52, Royal Valley 44
SE_Saline 43, Minneapolis 37
Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 35
Smith Center 64, Thunder Ridge 48
SM West 54, SM Northwest 23
Spearville 64, Bucklin 38
Spring Hill 70, Atchison 44
St. John 49, Ness City 26
Sylvan-Lucas 64, Palco 27
Tescott 26, Flint Hills Christian 11
Valley Heights 45, Axtell 7
Wabaunsee 33, St. Marys 26
Wakefield 39, Elyria Christian 28
Washburn Rural 64, Topeka Seaman 53
Washington County 63, BV-Randolph 38
Waverly 35, Lebo 22
Wetmore 64, Linn 23
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Wallace County 42
Yates Center 48, Humboldt 8
