In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 7)

Boys

Andover Central 53, Goddard 40 (FINAL) --Goddard leads Andover Central boys 11-9 after the first quarter.

Andover Central leads Goddard 34-27 after three. Andover Central, ranked fifth in Class 5A, beats host Goddard 53-40.

Wichita East 48, Bishop Carroll 40 (FINAL) -- East leads Carroll 19-17 at halftime. Jalen Love with 5 pts. Brian Rohleder with 8 pts.

After 3 quarters: Bishop Carroll 29, East 28.

Circle 47, Wellington 29 (FINAL) --Circle 28, Wellington 21

Trinity Academy 66, Independent 52 (FINAL) -- Trinity boys lead Independent 34-26 at half.

Girls

Goddard 49, Andover Central 46 (FINAL-OVERTIME) --Goddard leads Andover Central 23-22 at the half. Goddard leads Andover Central 36-29 after the third period.

Goddard time with 57 seconds to go and tied with Central at 42-all.Andover Central with :17remaining in OT, trailing Goddard 49-46.

Goddard girls defeat Andover Central 49-46 in overtime

Buhler 51, Winfield 29 (FINAL) --Buhler led 33-17 at halftime

Wellington 41, Circle 37 (FINAL) --Circle 18, Wellington 17 at halftime

Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita East 37 (FINAL) --It's halftime here at Koch Arena and Bishop Carroll girls lead East 21-14.

East girls still in this one. They trail Carroll 29-23 with 45 seconds left in the 3rd. Carroll girls win 50-37 over East. Final.

Wichita West 44, Wichita North 42 (FINAL) -- The West girls snap a 36-game losing streak and win their first City League game in more than 4 years. Relief would be a good way to describe coach Barnwell.