Varsity Basketball

January 07, 2011 6:45 PM

In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 7)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

    Boys

    Andover Central 53, Goddard 40 (FINAL) --Goddard leads Andover Central boys 11-9 after the first quarter.

    Andover Central leads Goddard 34-27 after three. Andover Central, ranked fifth in Class 5A, beats host Goddard 53-40.

    Wichita East 48, Bishop Carroll 40 (FINAL) -- East leads Carroll 19-17 at halftime. Jalen Love with 5 pts. Brian Rohleder with 8 pts.

    After 3 quarters: Bishop Carroll 29, East 28.

    Circle 47, Wellington 29 (FINAL) --Circle 28, Wellington 21

    Trinity Academy 66, Independent 52 (FINAL) -- Trinity boys lead Independent 34-26 at half.

    Girls

    Goddard 49, Andover Central 46 (FINAL-OVERTIME) --Goddard leads Andover Central 23-22 at the half. Goddard leads Andover Central 36-29 after the third period.

    Goddard time with 57 seconds to go and tied with Central at 42-all.Andover Central with :17remaining in OT, trailing Goddard 49-46.

    Goddard girls defeat Andover Central 49-46 in overtime

    Buhler 51, Winfield 29 (FINAL) --Buhler led 33-17 at halftime

    Wellington 41, Circle 37 (FINAL) --Circle 18, Wellington 17 at halftime

    Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita East 37 (FINAL) --It's halftime here at Koch Arena and Bishop Carroll girls lead East 21-14.

    East girls still in this one. They trail Carroll 29-23 with 45 seconds left in the 3rd. Carroll girls win 50-37 over East. Final.

    Wichita West 44, Wichita North 42 (FINAL) -- The West girls snap a 36-game losing streak and win their first City League game in more than 4 years. Relief would be a good way to describe coach Barnwell.

