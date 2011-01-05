Lower sparks Collegiate girls past Wellington

For the last three-plus seasons, many of the Collegiate girls basketball team's most important shots have been taken and made by Ashia Woods.

When the Spartans, No. 2 in Class 3A, needed a basket against Wellington on Tuesday, Woods was sitting on the bench because of leg cramps.

Woods' absence wasn't prolonged, but Collegiate's Sydney Lower made sure Woods had positive circumstances to come back to. She broke a tie with a basket with 1:47 to go, helping Collegiate win 41-33.

Spartans coach Terrence Phox said his team took an important step in learning how to survive and thrive without Woods.

"Ashia comes up hurt, so I'm thinking 'OK, what's the positive that comes out of this?' " Phox said. "I've got five girls out there that rely on Ashia. Now guess what — Ashia's not out there, so we're going to have to execute without her. That's going to make us a better basketball team."

Like most games, Collegiate was at its best when Woods was leading the offense. She scored Collegiate's first eight points of the second quarter to help the Spartans turn a 7-3 deficit into an 11-9 lead.

Only one other Collegiate player, Lower, scored more than one basket; but Lower's contributions were often more important than those of Woods, who finished with a game-high 18 points.

Lower kept Collegiate's second-quarter momentum alive by making three three-pointers. Her third capped an 8-0 run and sent the Spartans to the locker room with a 22-12 lead.

"I don't even know her name — No. 3 hit three big threes in that second quarter," Wellington coach Kevin Hackerott said. "A lot of people will look at this game and say it was lost late. It wasn't lost late, it was that stretch where she hit three big shots."

Wellington had a chance to win it late thanks to a strong third quarter, when it took the Crusaders less than five minutes to match their first-half output of 12 points.

The first five Wellington shots were three-pointers — all misses — and the Crusaders often settled for perimeter shots in the first half even though they had little success, making 1 of 13.

In the third, Wellington quickened the pace and got fast-break baskets in addition to occasionally slowing it down to involve its post players. Wellington closed the third on an 8-0 run to take a 30-29 lead. The Crusaders' latest lead was 33-32 with 6:15 to go.

" (We've) never been in a situation where a team comes out at halftime and just decides to hit (us) in the mouth," Phox said. "Now, how do we respond to that?"

The Spartans responded by holding Wellington scoreless for the final 6:15 and getting its biggest basket from a somewhat unlikely source.

Woods still made her mark on the end of the game, making four free throws in the final 42 seconds, but the Spartans showed Woods isn't their only hope.

"She is a fantastic player, but we also need to learn to play without her," Phox said. "That was our opportunity."

Wellington (5-2, 2-1) 7 5 17 4 — 33 Collegiate (5-1, 4-0) 3 19 8 11 — 41

WELLINGTON: Cornejo 3, Jenkins 6, Whaley 9, Barnes 1, Adams 2, Becker 2, Anderson 10. Totals 13 (4) 3-6 33.

COLLEGIATE: Massey 2, Lower 13, Dunn 2, Cole 3, Broberg 3, Woods 18. Totals 11 (5) 14-17 41.