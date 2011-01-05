South overcomes early deficit for second win

The South boys' chances of winning their second straight basketball game looked rather bleak early in the second quarter. Host Kapaun Mount Carmel had a 14-point lead and starter Dionti Craig had picked up his second foul.

Yet that's when the Titans started playing like first-year coach Demarcco Owens has told them they can.

They used their athleticism to increase the game's pace, to drive the lane, to force turnovers.

South defeated Kapaun 82-74 in overtime.

"It's a great win because not only did we fight up out of the hole, but we went into overtime and won," said Owens, whose team is 2-4 overall, 1-4 in the City League.

"Now we know how to play down and come back. Now we're learning how to win."

South has had its share of difficulties. Owens is the Titans' fourth coach in four seasons, and they won five games in the past two seasons.

But now the Titans have confidence.

"We have some of the best athletes," said Craig, whose team won at Arkansas City on Dec. 18. "We can compete with anybody in the (City League). It took us a while to understand that and come together as one, but I think we're starting to do that."

South was led by Craig's 22 points and eight rebounds, and Pat Parker's 22 points and five rebounds. Dequane Brown added nine rebounds, eight points, and Anthony Trice had three steals, a blocked shot and 10 points.

The game's first nine minutes favored Kapaun, though. The Crusaders hit 8 of 14 shots in the first quarter and were 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for a 24-14 lead. Keaton Lewis and Taylor Floyd had eight points apiece in the first period.

Floyd finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, while Lewis had 11 points, nine rebounds.

After Kapaun (2-4, 2-4) opened the second quarter with four straight points, South finally responded. Seven of the Titans' 10 field goals were in the lane.

With nine seconds remaining in the half, South's Jeremy Wilson blocked Michael Reynolds' shot, got the rebound and found Parker, who scored on the fastbreak. That tied the score 35-all heading into halftime.

While South appears to be jelling, Kapaun failed to handle tight situations well.

There were moments where the Crusaders looked strong. In the third quarter's final minute, they forced three straight turnovers and scored six points on fastbreak baskets to tie the score.

But they gave up a four-point lead in the fourth quarter.

In overtime, Kapaun junior Michael Martin, who had a team-high 19 points, scored off the opening tip. The Crusaders rebounded a Craig miss, but they threw up two quick shots and turned the ball over on a five-second call.

Parker drove the lane for an easy basket as South finished the game with a 14-2 run.

"We didn't get any defensive stops when we needed it," Kapaun coach Bernie Pearson said. "They hit big shots, they're athletic. We have to rely on our system.

"We're not making the plays we need to make. We're not playing very well as a team."

South (2-4, 1-4) 14 21 20 15 12 — 82 Kapaun (2-4, 2-4) 24 11 20 15 4 — 74

SOUTH: Wilson 3 0-0 7, Craig 10 2-7 22, Trice 5 0-0 10, Perkins 0 0-0 0, Brown 4 0-0 8, Parker 10 1-2 22, Wesley 3 2-2 8, Richards 0 0-0 0, Keiswetter 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 0-2 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 (3) 5-13 82.

KAPAUN: Martin 8 2-2 19, Floyd 4 6-10 14, Griffith 1 0-0 2, Sheets 1 2-2 5, Lewis 4 1-3 11, Washington 1 3-4 5, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Hullings 3 2-3 9, Akao 0 0-0 0, Edward 0 0-0 0, Young 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 (6) 16-24 74.