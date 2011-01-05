Southeast defense tops North

Things will surely be difficult for North sophomore Conner Frankamp going forward in the City League.

After making a mockery of defenses foolish enough to leave him with a single defender, Frankamp was finally contained — not stopped — in Southeast's 83-59 home victory on Tuesday night.

Once again, Southeast coach Carl Taylor showcased why his teams are known as disciples of defense. Frankamp scored a game-high 23 points, but it came on 21 shots and included five turnovers.

"Yes, we did (execute the game plan)," Taylor said. "We did our jobs."

The job description was for 6-foot-1 senior Khaeem Ransom to chase Frankamp all over the floor. When Frankamp received the ball in the halfcourt, Southeast ran another player to double-team him and force the ball out of his hands.

When North's supporting cast couldn't make Southeast pay for leaving them open, the Buffaloes took off. Frankamp scored six points in the first half as Southeast sped to a 40-23 halftime advantage.

"We used our speed," Ransom said. "We were flying to the ball. There was a lot of pressure and we rotated really well."

Another problem for North was keeping Southeast off the glass. Southeast used a distinct height advantage to grab 20 offensive rebounds and out-rebound North 44-39.

"We should out-rebound them," Taylor said. "The athletic kids I got that can jump and run the floor."

Southeast (3-2, 3-2 CL) led 11-2 to begin the game and North (1-5, 1-5) never got within five points. The Buffaloes scoring balance with four players in double-digits, including Gavin Thurman (22 points, seven rebounds), Hayden Harris (19 points, 11 rebounds), Ransom (17 points, five assists) and Reggie Williams (12 points).

"We just went into attack mode," Thurman said. "When I put the ball on the floor, I (saw) them double me every time so I looked for my teammates for the easy baskets and that's how we got out to a big lead."

North had two new players — Franscisco Kemp and Torrance Henderson — eligible for the second semester. North coach Gary Squires offered up that as a possible reason for the sluggish performance. North finished with 23 turnovers.

"They've got to realize once (Frankamp) gets rid of it and they're open, they have to knock it down," Squires said. "We were a little hesitant tonight. We missed a lot of chip shots."

North (1-5, 1-5) 10 13 19 17 — 59 Southeast (3-2, 3-2) 20 20 24 19 — 83

NORTH: Williams 1 3-4 5, Frankamp 9 0-0 23, Kemp 2 0-1 4, Henderson 3 2-2 8, Hinojos 2 2-4 6, Howard 2 0-0 5, Kinder 2 0-0 4, Urban 1 0-0 2, Bridges 1 0-0 2, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 (6) 7-11 59.

SOUTHEAST: Williams 4 4-4 12, Ransom 7 0-0 17, Harris 7 3-3 19, Thurman 11 0-0 22, Gunter 1 0-0 2, Loggins 3 0-1 6, Garland 2 0-0 5, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 (6) 7-8 83.