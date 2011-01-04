Heights boys hammer Carroll

The No. 1-ranked Heights boys basketball team still has some work to do before it is running at peak performance, but it is playing better than it has all season thanks to fresh legs and a more refined understanding of the game.

Evan Wessel and Dreamius Smith, who missed conditioning and practice time due to a Class 6A football title run, were able catch up to the rest of the team and it was evident in Heights’ 62-36 win over Bishop Carroll on Tuesday night.

Wessel had nine points and Smith added seven, but offensive stats were not what impressed coach Joe Auer.

“This is the first time Evan is completely healthy. He’s been playing hobbled basketball for the first five games,” Auer said. “Our whole team looked refreshed tonight, and it showed in our defensive effort. That’s when you really see if the kids have great legs. We battled Carroll on some long defensive possessions and held our ground.”

Heights limited Carroll to four first-quarter points and led 35-15 at the half.

Carroll coach Lonnie Lollar said his team would have had to play mistake-free basketball in order to stay competitive.

“It’s hard to beat a team like Heights, let alone come from behind,” Lollar said. “They played Heights basketball and would not let us play Carroll basketball.”

Heights forward Perry Ellis played a key role in defensive stands, forcing driving Carroll players to adjust their shots and miss their target. He also anchored the team offensively, scoring 21 points including a 7-of-9 night from the foul line. He did so in front of Oklahoma coach Jeff Capel and Kentucky coach John Calipari, who had front-row seats at Tuesday’s game.

“I saw them out there,” said Ellis, a junior who has made those two schools part of his final six choices. “I just tried to play hard and whatever happens happens.”

Heights (6-0, 5-0) 15 20 19 8 — 62

Carroll (4-2, 4-2) 4 9 11 12 — 36

HEIGHTS: Dobbins 2 2-3 7, Wessel 4 0-0 9, Smith 3 1-2 7, Moore 1 1-2 3, Degraffenread 3 0-0 6, Jefferson 2 0-0 5, Ellis 7 7-9 21, Cross 2 0-2 4. Totals 24 (3) 11-18 62.

CARROLL: Larkin 1 0-0 3, Palmore 1 0-0 2, Reazin 0 2-3 2, Bierberle 2 0-0 4, Dreiling 3 4-4 10, Sauber 0 1-4 1, Rohleder 6 2-2 14. Totals 16 (1) 9-10 36.