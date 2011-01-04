Varsity Basketball

January 04, 2011 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 4)

Boys

City League

East 65, West 44

Heights 62, Carroll 36

Southeast 83, North 59

South 82, Kapaun 74 (OT)

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 56, Clearwater 37

Andover Central 64, Andover 58 (OT)

Augusta 55, El Dorado 47

Buhler 42, Rose Hill 36

Circle 50, Maize South 23

Collegiate 71, Wellington 38

Derby 56, Newton 55

Hutchinson 64, Salina South 54

McPherson 75, Great Bend 43

Salina Central 67, Maize 56

Valley Center at Arkansas City

Central Plains League

Garden Plain 55, Cheney 48

Conway Springs 49, Chaparral 44

Douglass 57, Bluestem 44

Medicine Lodge 60, Independent 51 (OT)

Trinity Academy 67, Belle Plaine 36

Other Area Games

Berean Academy 55, Canton-Galva 24

Burlington, Okla., 72, Attica 30

Burrton at Fairfield

Centre 51, Peabody-Burns 37

Chase 76, Pratt Skyline 49

Cunningham at Macksville

Dodge City 49, Garden City 18

Elyria Christian 46, Little River 43

Eureka 64, Fredonia 37

Halstead 50, Hillsboro 18

Hesston 57, Kingman 44

Hoisington at Claflin

Hope 55, Goessel 44

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Ell-Saline 33

Inman 63, Sedgwick 57

Macksville 66, Cunningham 46

Madison 58, Marais des Cygnes 42

Moundridge 58, Bennington 44

Oxford 43, Central-Burden 42

Pratt 44, Hays 38

Pretty Prairie 87, Argonia 40

Remington 53, Marion 48

Sedan 72, Cedar Vale-Dexter 47

Smoky Valley 48, Lyons 35

South Barber 59, South Central 37

Sterling 53, Haven 51

South Haven 54, Udall 50

Other games

Abilene 61, Chapman 29

Anderson County 45, Iola 40

Atchison County 62, Leavenworth Immaculata 26

Axtell 57, Bern 48

Baileyville 56, BV-Randolph 31

Beloit 57, Osborne 48

Bishop Ward 47, KC Turner 40

Bonner Springs 75, Tonganoxie 66

Burlington 60, Neodesha 24

BV Northwest 57, Bishop Miege 45

Cair Paravel 69, Wabaunsee 40

Centralia 62, Wetmore 21

Clifton-Clyde 70, Valley Heights 69 (OT)

Coffeyville 63, Pittsburg 58

Council Grove 63, West Franklin 26

DeSoto 70, Paola 40

Ellinwood 43, Quivira Heights 40

Ellsworth 50, Russell 45

Fowler 63, Bucklin 38

Frontenac 43, Marmaton Valley 41

Golden Plains 66, St. Francis 53

Greeley County 50, Deerfield 35

Hanover 61, Onaga 56

Herington 48, Chase County 42

Holton 42, Sabetha 19

Hoxie 56, Triplains-Brewster 30

Humboldt 57, Caney Valley 45

Jackson Heights 53, Horton 42

KC Sumner 74, KC (Mo.) Afrikan 27

Labette County 41, Carl Junction, Mo. 40

Lawrence Free State 59, BV West 47

McCook, Neb. 94, Phillipsburg 33

McLouth 73, Oskaloosa 50

Minneapolis 62, Republic County 45

Ness City 66, Kinsley 33

Northern Heights 61, Mission Valley 33

Oakley 53, Dighton 26

Oberlin 43, Norton 41

Osage City 44, Lyndon 25

Oswego 55, Galena 44

Ottawa 43, Louisburg 35

Parsons 59, Fort Scott 49

Pike Valley 64, Smith Center 50

Pittsburg Colgan 53, Seneca, Mo. 26

Riley County 54, Rock Creek 44

Rock Hills 52, Red Cloud, Neb. 16

Rolla 59, Boise City, Okla. 23

Salina Sacred Heart 64, SE-Saline 61

Scott City 87, Hugoton 44

Shawnee Mill Valley 61, KC Piper 45

Silver Lake 62, Rossville 48

SM Northwest 54, SM East 43

Southern Coffey 40, Olpe 37

Spring Hill 45, Eudora 42

St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Blue Valley 37

Stockton 55, Northern Valley 28

Thomas More Prep 54, Larned 42

Topeka 61, Shawnee Heights 39

Topeka Highland Park 56, Topeka Hayden 55 (OT)

Topeka Seaman 74, Junction City 49

Valley Falls 50, Doniphan West 46

WaKeeney 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Washburn Rural 70, Topeka West 35

Washington County 71, Linn 42

Waverly 62, Burlingame 60

Wathena 50, Troy 43

Yates Center 46, Cherryvale 44

Girls

City League

East 55, West 23

Heights 68, Carroll 33

Kapaun 64, South 30

Southeast 64, North 28

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 34, Clearwater 32

Andover 49, Andover Central 36

Circle 62, Maize South 33

Collegiate 41, Wellington 33

El Dorado 40, Augusta 35

Maize 55, Salina Central 36

McPherson 67, Great Bend 42

Newton 44, Derby 29

Rose Hill 57, Buhler 48

Salina South 58, Hutchinson 35

Valley Center at Arkansas City

Central Plains League

Bluestem 47, Douglass 44 (OT)

Cheney 45, Garden Plain 39

Conway Springs 50, Chaparral 38

Medicine Lodge 53, Independent 22

Trinity Academy 38, Belle Plaine 26

Other Area Games

Argonia 63, Pretty Prairie 17

Berean Academy 54, Canton-Galva 14

Burlington, Okla., 64, Attica 35

Burrton 48, Fairfield 44

Cedar Vale-Dexter 65, Sedan 44

Centre 33, Peabody-Burns 30

Ell-Saline 65, Hutchinson Trinity 59

Eureka 53, Fredonia 35

Haven 48, Sterling 33

Hesston 50, Kingman 26

Hillsboro 61, Halstead 27

Hope 40, Goessel 37

Macksville 42, Cunningham 36

Moundridge 55, Bennington 19

Oxford 55, Central-Burden 20

Pratt at Hays

Pratt Skyline at Chase

Remington 44, Marion 31

Sedgwick 56, Inman 25

Smoky Valley 56, Lyons 41

South Central 41, South Barber 38

South Haven 49, Udall 45

Sunrise Christian 57, Wichita Defenders 25

Other games

Abilene 39, Chapman 29

Atchison County 44, Leavenworth Immaculata 27

Baileyville 38, BV-Randolph 33

Basehor-Linwood 45, KC Sumner 42

Beloit 58, Osborne 37

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 70, Lakeside 46

Bern 50, Axtell 18

Bishop Ward 58, KC Turner 23

Boise City, Okla. 51, Rolla 36

Bonner Springs 59, Tonganoxie 45

BV North 53, Gardner-Edgerton 49 (OT)

Bucklin 37, Fowler 18

Burlington 58, Neodesha 23

Caney Valley 81, Humboldt 17

Chase County 53, Herington 28

Cherryvale 47, Yates Center 44

Claflin 59, Hoisington 29

Colby 45, Goodland 32

Deerfield 45, Greeley County 39

Emporia 39, Manhattan 29

Fort Scott 37, Parsons 32

Hanover 39, Onaga 37 (OT)

Holcomb 50, Spearville 48

Holton 43, Sabetha 35

Horton 52, Jackson Heights 47 (OT)

Hoxie 79, Triplains-Brewster 35

Iola 39, Anderson County 15

Kinsley 48, Ness City 34

Lenexa St. James 62, KC (Mo.) O’Hara 36

Liberal 56, Ulysses 42

Little River 42, Elyria Christian 8

Lyndon 43, Osage City 31

Natoma 35, Logan 26

Northern Heights 52, Mission Valley 23

Norton 59, Oberlin 35

Oakley 47, Dighton 39

Olathe Northwest 58, SM South 37

Olathe South 58, Lincoln Prep (Mo.) 42

Olpe 70, Southern Coffey County 33

Oskaloosa 56, McLouth 34

Oswego 54, Galena 34

Phillipsburg 44, McCook, Neb. 37

Plainville 58, Victoria 42

Pleasant Ridge 43, West Platte, Mo. 34

Quivira Heights 59, Ellinwood 40

Republic County 41, Minneapolis 26

Riley County 54, Rock Creek 46

Rock Hills 39, Red Cloud, Neb. 35

Russell 46, Ellsworth 30

Seneca, Mo. 43, Pittsburg Colgan 27

SE-Saline 45, Salina Sacred Heart 36

Scott City 43, Hugoton 35

Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka 33

Shawnee Mill Valley 48, KC Piper 20

Silver Lake 44, Rossville 16

Smith Center 58, Pike Valley 46

Solomon 37, White City 35

South Gray 43, Ingalls 31 (OT)

St. Francis 57, Golden Plains 49

Spring Hill 48, Eudora 32

Stockton 41, Northern Valley 36

Thomas More Prep 54, Larned 42

Topeka Highland Park 50, Topeka Hayden 38

Topeka Seaman 38, Junction City 30

Troy 42, Wathena 32

Valley Heights 49, Clifton-Clyde 40

Washburn Rural 63, Topeka West 31

Wathena 42, Troy 32 (OT)

Waverly 44, Burlingame 32

Wilson 61, Southern Cloud 44

