Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 4)

Boys
City League
East 65, West 44
Heights 62, Carroll 36
Southeast 83, North 59
South 82, Kapaun 74 (OT)
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 56, Clearwater 37
Andover Central 64, Andover 58 (OT)
Augusta 55, El Dorado 47
Buhler 42, Rose Hill 36
Circle 50, Maize South 23
Collegiate 71, Wellington 38
Derby 56, Newton 55
Hutchinson 64, Salina South 54
McPherson 75, Great Bend 43
Salina Central 67, Maize 56
Valley Center at Arkansas City
Central Plains League
Garden Plain 55, Cheney 48
Conway Springs 49, Chaparral 44
Douglass 57, Bluestem 44
Medicine Lodge 60, Independent 51 (OT)
Trinity Academy 67, Belle Plaine 36
Other Area Games
Berean Academy 55, Canton-Galva 24
Burlington, Okla., 72, Attica 30
Burrton at Fairfield
Centre 51, Peabody-Burns 37
Chase 76, Pratt Skyline 49
Cunningham at Macksville
Dodge City 49, Garden City 18
Elyria Christian 46, Little River 43
Eureka 64, Fredonia 37
Halstead 50, Hillsboro 18
Hesston 57, Kingman 44
Hoisington at Claflin
Hope 55, Goessel 44
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Ell-Saline 33
Inman 63, Sedgwick 57
Macksville 66, Cunningham 46
Madison 58, Marais des Cygnes 42
Moundridge 58, Bennington 44
Oxford 43, Central-Burden 42
Pratt 44, Hays 38
Pretty Prairie 87, Argonia 40
Remington 53, Marion 48
Sedan 72, Cedar Vale-Dexter 47
Smoky Valley 48, Lyons 35
South Barber 59, South Central 37
Sterling 53, Haven 51
South Haven 54, Udall 50
Other games
Abilene 61, Chapman 29
Anderson County 45, Iola 40
Atchison County 62, Leavenworth Immaculata 26
Axtell 57, Bern 48
Baileyville 56, BV-Randolph 31
Beloit 57, Osborne 48
Bishop Ward 47, KC Turner 40
Bonner Springs 75, Tonganoxie 66
Burlington 60, Neodesha 24
BV Northwest 57, Bishop Miege 45
Cair Paravel 69, Wabaunsee 40
Centralia 62, Wetmore 21
Clifton-Clyde 70, Valley Heights 69 (OT)
Coffeyville 63, Pittsburg 58
Council Grove 63, West Franklin 26
DeSoto 70, Paola 40
Ellinwood 43, Quivira Heights 40
Ellsworth 50, Russell 45
Fowler 63, Bucklin 38
Frontenac 43, Marmaton Valley 41
Golden Plains 66, St. Francis 53
Greeley County 50, Deerfield 35
Hanover 61, Onaga 56
Herington 48, Chase County 42
Holton 42, Sabetha 19
Hoxie 56, Triplains-Brewster 30
Humboldt 57, Caney Valley 45
Jackson Heights 53, Horton 42
KC Sumner 74, KC (Mo.) Afrikan 27
Labette County 41, Carl Junction, Mo. 40
Lawrence Free State 59, BV West 47
McCook, Neb. 94, Phillipsburg 33
McLouth 73, Oskaloosa 50
Minneapolis 62, Republic County 45
Ness City 66, Kinsley 33
Northern Heights 61, Mission Valley 33
Oakley 53, Dighton 26
Oberlin 43, Norton 41
Osage City 44, Lyndon 25
Oswego 55, Galena 44
Ottawa 43, Louisburg 35
Parsons 59, Fort Scott 49
Pike Valley 64, Smith Center 50
Pittsburg Colgan 53, Seneca, Mo. 26
Riley County 54, Rock Creek 44
Rock Hills 52, Red Cloud, Neb. 16
Rolla 59, Boise City, Okla. 23
Salina Sacred Heart 64, SE-Saline 61
Scott City 87, Hugoton 44
Shawnee Mill Valley 61, KC Piper 45
Silver Lake 62, Rossville 48
SM Northwest 54, SM East 43
Southern Coffey 40, Olpe 37
Spring Hill 45, Eudora 42
St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Blue Valley 37
Stockton 55, Northern Valley 28
Thomas More Prep 54, Larned 42
Topeka 61, Shawnee Heights 39
Topeka Highland Park 56, Topeka Hayden 55 (OT)
Topeka Seaman 74, Junction City 49
Valley Falls 50, Doniphan West 46
WaKeeney 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Washburn Rural 70, Topeka West 35
Washington County 71, Linn 42
Waverly 62, Burlingame 60
Wathena 50, Troy 43
Yates Center 46, Cherryvale 44
Girls
City League
East 55, West 23
Heights 68, Carroll 33
Kapaun 64, South 30
Southeast 64, North 28
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 34, Clearwater 32
Andover 49, Andover Central 36
Circle 62, Maize South 33
Collegiate 41, Wellington 33
El Dorado 40, Augusta 35
Maize 55, Salina Central 36
McPherson 67, Great Bend 42
Newton 44, Derby 29
Rose Hill 57, Buhler 48
Salina South 58, Hutchinson 35
Valley Center at Arkansas City
Central Plains League
Bluestem 47, Douglass 44 (OT)
Cheney 45, Garden Plain 39
Conway Springs 50, Chaparral 38
Medicine Lodge 53, Independent 22
Trinity Academy 38, Belle Plaine 26
Other Area Games
Argonia 63, Pretty Prairie 17
Berean Academy 54, Canton-Galva 14
Burlington, Okla., 64, Attica 35
Burrton 48, Fairfield 44
Cedar Vale-Dexter 65, Sedan 44
Centre 33, Peabody-Burns 30
Ell-Saline 65, Hutchinson Trinity 59
Eureka 53, Fredonia 35
Haven 48, Sterling 33
Hesston 50, Kingman 26
Hillsboro 61, Halstead 27
Hope 40, Goessel 37
Macksville 42, Cunningham 36
Moundridge 55, Bennington 19
Oxford 55, Central-Burden 20
Pratt at Hays
Pratt Skyline at Chase
Remington 44, Marion 31
Sedgwick 56, Inman 25
Smoky Valley 56, Lyons 41
South Central 41, South Barber 38
South Haven 49, Udall 45
Sunrise Christian 57, Wichita Defenders 25
Other games
Abilene 39, Chapman 29
Atchison County 44, Leavenworth Immaculata 27
Baileyville 38, BV-Randolph 33
Basehor-Linwood 45, KC Sumner 42
Beloit 58, Osborne 37
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 70, Lakeside 46
Bern 50, Axtell 18
Bishop Ward 58, KC Turner 23
Boise City, Okla. 51, Rolla 36
Bonner Springs 59, Tonganoxie 45
BV North 53, Gardner-Edgerton 49 (OT)
Bucklin 37, Fowler 18
Burlington 58, Neodesha 23
Caney Valley 81, Humboldt 17
Chase County 53, Herington 28
Cherryvale 47, Yates Center 44
Claflin 59, Hoisington 29
Colby 45, Goodland 32
Deerfield 45, Greeley County 39
Emporia 39, Manhattan 29
Fort Scott 37, Parsons 32
Hanover 39, Onaga 37 (OT)
Holcomb 50, Spearville 48
Holton 43, Sabetha 35
Horton 52, Jackson Heights 47 (OT)
Hoxie 79, Triplains-Brewster 35
Iola 39, Anderson County 15
Kinsley 48, Ness City 34
Lenexa St. James 62, KC (Mo.) O’Hara 36
Liberal 56, Ulysses 42
Little River 42, Elyria Christian 8
Lyndon 43, Osage City 31
Natoma 35, Logan 26
Northern Heights 52, Mission Valley 23
Norton 59, Oberlin 35
Oakley 47, Dighton 39
Olathe Northwest 58, SM South 37
Olathe South 58, Lincoln Prep (Mo.) 42
Olpe 70, Southern Coffey County 33
Oskaloosa 56, McLouth 34
Oswego 54, Galena 34
Phillipsburg 44, McCook, Neb. 37
Plainville 58, Victoria 42
Pleasant Ridge 43, West Platte, Mo. 34
Quivira Heights 59, Ellinwood 40
Republic County 41, Minneapolis 26
Riley County 54, Rock Creek 46
Rock Hills 39, Red Cloud, Neb. 35
Russell 46, Ellsworth 30
Seneca, Mo. 43, Pittsburg Colgan 27
SE-Saline 45, Salina Sacred Heart 36
Scott City 43, Hugoton 35
Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka 33
Shawnee Mill Valley 48, KC Piper 20
Silver Lake 44, Rossville 16
Smith Center 58, Pike Valley 46
Solomon 37, White City 35
South Gray 43, Ingalls 31 (OT)
St. Francis 57, Golden Plains 49
Spring Hill 48, Eudora 32
Stockton 41, Northern Valley 36
Thomas More Prep 54, Larned 42
Topeka Highland Park 50, Topeka Hayden 38
Topeka Seaman 38, Junction City 30
Troy 42, Wathena 32
Valley Heights 49, Clifton-Clyde 40
Washburn Rural 63, Topeka West 31
Wathena 42, Troy 32 (OT)
Waverly 44, Burlingame 32
Wilson 61, Southern Cloud 44
Comments