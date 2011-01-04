In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 4)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

Boys

Wichita Heights 62, Bishop Carroll 36 (FINAL) --Heights boys lead carroll 35-13 at half

Andover Central 64, Andover 58 (FINAL-OVERTIME) -- Andover Central 32 Andover 23. HT Both teams hit halfcourt shots at the first and second quarter buzzer.

The teams were tied at 51 after regulation.

Wichita Southeast 83, Wichita North 59 (FINAL) --It's halftime here and Southeast boys hold comfortable 40-23 lead over North. Gavin Thurman has 8 pts. Conner Frankamp has 6 pts.

Southeast up 71-42 now with 6:38 left in 4th. Hayden Harris is going off. 19 points.

Final: Southeast 83, North 59. Hayden Harris with 19 points, 11 rebounds. Conner Frankamp with 23 points.

Buhler 42, Rose Hill 36 (FINAL) --

Wichita South 82, Kapaun Mount Carmel 74 (FINAL-OVERTIME)-- South ties the score at the half at Kapaun, 35-35.

South has a 39-37 lead over KMC early in the third. Kapaun has 66-62 lead with 3:59 to go. KMC is 4 of 5 shooting in the period.

KMC time, score tied at 74-74 with 1:48 to go in overtime.

South beats Kapaun 82-74 in overtime.

Wichita Collegiate 71, Wellington 38 (FINAL)-- Collegiate boys lead Wellington 38-22 at halftime. Wellington had 13 turnovers in the second quarter. Collegiate boys beat Wellington 71-38.

Collegiate scoring: Richardson 22, Phox 12, Kemmer 11, Taylor 10, Burton 8, Atnip 3, Adams 3, Sullivan 2. Trace Clark DNP (strep)

Girls

Kapaun Mount Carmel 64, Wichita South 30 (FINAL) --KMC leads South girls 9-6 with 3:09 to go in the first. Good battle of inside players - Sydney Kuhn and Jessa Molina.

KMC leads South 11-10 after the first quarter. KMC girls lead South 33-13 at the half.

Wichita Heights 68, Bishop Carroll 33 (FINAL)--Heights girls lead Carroll 17-6 after one quarter. Heights girls lead Carroll 29-15 at the half.

Wichita Collegiate 41, Wellington 33 (FINAL) --Wellington girls lead Collegiate 7-3 after the first quarter. Collegiate girls lead Wellington 22-12 at half. Wellington girls closed 3rd on 8-0 run, but Collegiate leads 30-29 to start the fourth. Collegiate girls beat Wellington 41-33, ending the game on a 9-0 run.

Rose Hill 57, Buhler 48 (FINAL) --Rose Hill led 36-19 at halftime.

Wichita Southeast 64, Wichita North 28 (FINAL) -- It's halftime here and the Southeast girls lead North 33-13. Southeast's Jamillah Bonner has 14 points. North's Maddie Northcutt has 5. Southeast girls score 25 points in 3rd quarter to take control of game over North 58-22 at the end of 3.

SE's Jamillah Bonner leads all scorers with 21 points. WN's Maddie Northcutt with 10.

Maize 55, Salina Central 36 (FINAL) --Maize girls up 34-16 at half over Salina Central

Andover 49, Andover Central 36 (FINAL) --The game was tied 15-all at halftime.

Circle 62, Maize South 33 (FINAL) -- Circle led 27-17 at halftime