East breezes past hobbled North

Ron Allen was in the zone. He was teaching — quick, to-the-point lessons that fit into the flow of the game.

When one of his East players made a mistake, they got pulled. Then they sat and listened. And then, just as quickly, Allen put them back in the game.

And rarely did they make the same mistake in the Aces' 72-40 win over a Conner Frankamp-less North on Friday night.

"That's strong basketball, when you're playing unselfish and everybody is getting involved," Allen said. "We're not a one-man team, we have to utilize what we have."

Jalen Love and Nathan Jackson led East (4-1, 3-1 City League) with 13 points each. Point guard Ja'ln Williams added 11 points.

Devoid of Frankamp's City League-leading 31-point average because of an injury sustained in Tuesday's loss to Bishop Carroll, North struggled to keep up with East's tempo early as the Aces led 9-0 to start the first quarter, including a three-pointer from Jackson to open the game.

North was also without starting guard Jacob Urban, who was out sick.

"We tried to push it early, to take it to them from the beginning," Jackson said. "We were coming off a disappointing loss so we felt like we needed to come out and redeem ourselves for how we played last time out."

East lost to Southeast on Tuesday.

North (1-4, 1-4) got within single digits for the last time early in the second quarter after two free throws from Darryl Hinojos made the score 24-17.

East's Kimron Burris scored the next seven points to push the lead to 31-17 and the rout was on.

"It makes our jobs a lot easier when we're pushing the ball up the floor right out of the gate," Love said. "That's just being a good teammate and doing your job."

North coach Gary Squires started two freshmen and said he hopes to have Frankamp and Urban back when the Redskins return from Christmas break against Southeast on Jan. 4.

"I was proud of our kids tonight because we had to have some people step up that haven't been playing," Squires said. "Everybody played hard. It's tough to win without your best player."

East (4-1, 3-1) 22 24 20 8 — 72 North (1-4, 1-4) 14 13 7 6 — 40

EAST: Love 6 0-0 13, Williams 5 0-0 11, King 2 0-0 6, Graham 2 0-0 5, Jackson 6 0-2 13, Burris 3 0-0 7, Melbert 4 0-0 8, McFann 2 1-2 5, Brandon 1 0-0 2, Nespor 0 0-0 0, Normore 1 0-0 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 (7) 2-4 72.

NORTH: Beard 0 0-0 0, Garcia 0 0-0 0, Williams 6 0-0 12, Kinder 1 0-0 2, Shockley 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 1-3 3, Bridges 4 0-0 8, Price 2 0-0 4, Hinojos 2 5-7 9. Totals 6-10 40.