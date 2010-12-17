Varsity Basketball

December 17, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 17)

Boys

City League

East 72, North 40

Kapaun 56, Carroll 45

Southeast 68, South 56

Northwest 66, West 54

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 51, Valley Center 39

Buhler 42, Augusta 37

Circle 48, Andale 32

Collegiate 68, Clearwater 36

Derby 50, Campus 48

El Dorado 54, Mulvane 52

Goddard 48, Arkansas City 39

Maize 47, Hutchinson 45

McPherson 59, Andover Central 56

Rose Hill 61, Winfield 57

Salina Central 54, Salina South 39

Wellington 64, Maize South 32

Central Plains League

Chaparral 55, Belle Plaine 30

Cheney 58, Conway Springs 31

Independent at Bluestem

Medicine Lodge 52, Garden Plain 46 (OT)

Trinity Academy 56, Douglass 48

Other Area Games

Berean Academy 58, Peabody-Burns 19

Cedar Vale-Dexter 49, Oxford 38

Centre 62, Canton-Galva 34

Chase at Fairfield

Cherryvale at Eureka

Dillard, Fla. 62, Sunrise Christian 58

Fowler at Pratt Skyline

Goessel at Wakefield

Halstead 54, Lyons 40

Hesston 64, Haven 33

Inman 71, Hutchinson Central Christian 50

Kingman at Nickerson

Little River 42, Ell- Saline 35

Moundridge 46, Sedgwick 38

Norwich at Caldwell

Olpe 47, Madison 38

Pretty Prairie 63, Remington 54

Smoky Valley 62, Pratt 40

St. John 68, Cunningham 57

Sterling 48, Hillsboro 41

Udall 69, West Elk 58

Other games

Abilene 53, Concordia 40

Ashland 79, South Central 40

Atchison County 59, Rossville 49

Baxter Springs 70, Wyandotte, Okla. 34

Beloit 63, Ellsworth 55

Bucklin 49, Pawnee Heights 30

Burlingame 42, Lebo 37

Burlington 67, Humboldt 42

Caney Valley 44, Yates Center 35

Chapman 57, Marysville 36

Chase County 60, West Franklin 37

Clifton-Clyde 55, Bern 48

DeSoto 45, Ottawa 43

Dodge City 57, Ulysses 47

Eudora 45, Wellsville 28

Fort Scott 57, Louisburg 52

Gardner-Edgerton 56, BV Southwest 31

Hanover 67, Frankfort 57

Hartford 52, Marais des Cygnes 43

Herington 74, Osage City 45

Hiawatha 32, Royal Valley 29

Hoisington 63, Larned 49

Holton 64, Jefferson West 48

Hugoton 62, Colby 42

Independence 46, Iola 17

Jefferson North 79, Jackson Heights 47

KC Christian 52, Valley Falls 41

LaCrosse 44, Otis-Bison 36

Lansing 56, Bonner Springs 49

Leavenworth 73, Lawrence Free State 66

Leavenworth Immaculata 67, Doniphan West 57

Lyndon 51, Mission Valley 35

Macksville 69, Kiowa County 55

Manhattan 68, Junction City 47

Minneapolis 61, Salina Sacred Heart 44

Moscow 32, Deerfield 22

Nemaha Valley 45, Perry-Lecompton 24

Neodesha 44, Fredonia 28

Northern Valley 45, Rock Hills 36

Norton 62, Phillipsburg 36

Oberlin 80, St. Francis 67

Olathe East 60, SM East 42

Olathe Northwest 33, SM South 24

Olathe South 58, SM North 40

Osborne 54, Ellis 41

Oskaloosa 49, Horton 37

Oswego 50, Erie 36

Otis-Bison 54, LaCrosse 36

Paola 59, Spring Hill 42

Parsons 65, Girard 48

Pike Valley 67, Linn 51

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Carl Junction, Mo. 48

Plainville 70, Hill City 59

Quivira Heights 67, Sylvan-Lucas 46

Republic County 70, Russell 54

Rock Creek 46, Centralia 45

Sabetha 63, Santa Fe Trail 52

Savannah, Mo., 65, Atchison 38

Shawnee Mill Valley 69, KC Turner 39

Silver Lake 57, St. Mary’s 38

Smith Center 38, WaKeeney 37

SM West 54, Olathe North 49

Southern Coffey 53, Waverly 49

Sublette 46, Satanta 38

Syracuse 59, Southwestern Heights 37

Tescott 41, Natoma 38

Thomas More Prep 46, Ellinwood 33

Thunder Ridge 42, Logan 29

Tonganoxie 47, Anderson County 29

Topeka 45, Emporia 37

Topeka Hayden 61, Topeka Seaman 49

Topeka Highland Park 57, Topeka West 30

Troy 63, McLouth 42

Valley Heights 55, BV-Randolph 41

Wamego 39, Clay Center 30

Washburn Rural 71, Shawnee Heights 34

Wathena 53, Pleasant Ridge 41

Waverly 59, Southern Coffey County 35

Weskan 62, Dighton 40

Wheatland-Grinnell 40, Golden Plains 22

Wilson 57, Claflin 52

Girls

City League

Carroll 49, Kapaun 41

East 56, North 48

Heights 81, Webb City, Mo. 61

Northwest 83, West 27

Southeast 59, South 24

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 57, Valley Center 30

Buhler 43, Augusta 42

Campus 51, Derby 38

Circle 59, Andale 24

Collegiate 68, Clearwater 36

Goddard 39, Arkansas City 29

Maize 50, Hutchinson 42

McPherson 48, Andover Central 29

Mulvane 54, El Dorado 38

Rose Hill 43, Winfield 41

Salina South 43, Salina Central 32

Wellington 51, Maize South 22

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 32, Chaparral 26

Bluestem 49, Independent 30

Cheney 54, Conway Springs 34

Garden Plain 37, Medicine Lodge 34

Trinity Academy 41, Douglass 34

Other Area Games

Berean Academy 39, Peabody-Burns 22

Caldwell 37, Norwich 33

Centre 48, Canton-Galva 42

Chase at Fairfield

Eureka 48, Cherryvale 44

Fowler 30, Pratt Skyline 25

Goessel at Wakefield

Haven 42, Hesston 37

Hillsboro 54, Sterling 34

Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Inman 34

Little River 48, Ell-Saline 16

Lyons 52, Halstead 50

Moundridge 45, Sedgwick 37

Nickerson 37, Kingman 31

Olpe at Madison

Oxford 44, Cedar Vale-Dexter 40

Remington 48, Pretty Prairie 23

Smoky Valley 53, Pratt 46

St. John 39, Cunningham 18

Udall 47, West Elk 33

Wichita Defenders 57, Veritas Christian 35

Other games

Abilene 47, Concordia 35

Atchison County 52, Rossville 25

Baxter Springs 54, Wyandotte, Okla. 27

Beloit 49, Ellsworth 42

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 64, Palco 41

Bucklin 55, Pawnee Heights 34

Burlingame 59, Lebo 55

Burlington 78, Humboldt 6

Carl Junction, Mo. 60, Pittsburg Colgan 50

Centralia 46, Rock Creek 45 (OT)

Chase County 63, West Franklin 38

Claflin 61, Wilson 47

Clifton-Clyde 44, Bern 42

Colby 63, Hugoton 13

Deerfield 46, Moscow 31

Dighton 48, Weskan 36

Dodge City 67, Ulysses 32

Ellis 55, Osborne 49 (OT)

Emporia 33, Topeka 24

Erie 70, Oswego 60

Eureka 48, Cherryvale 44

Fort Scott 43, Louisburg 37

Fredonia 51, Neodesha 35

Girard 48, Parsons 37

Golden Plains 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 44

Hanover 62, Frankfort 45

Hill City 75, Plainville 54

Hoisington 36, Larned 24

Hoxie 57, Rawlins County 35

Iola 45, Independence 44

Jefferson North 67, Jackson Heights 23

LaCrosse 44, Otis-Bison 36

Lansing 57, Bonner Springs 31

Lawrence 44, SM Northwest 43

Lawrence Free State 61, Leavenworth 38

Leavenworth Immaculata 39, Doniphan West 24

Little River 48, Ell-Saline 16

Lyndon 34, Mission Valley 21

Macksville 43, Kiowa County 35

Manhattan 42, Junction City 30

Marysville 61, Chapman 43

Minneapolis 48, Salina Sacred Heart 31

Natoma 45, Tescott 23

Nemaha Valley 49, Perry-Lecompton 29

Northern Heights 54, Council Grove 48

Oberlin 66, St. Francis 54

Olathe Northwest 58, St. Teresa’s (Mo.) Academy 35

Olathe South 75, SM North 43

Osage City 53, Herington 21

Phillipsburg 42, Norton 37

Pike Valley 56, Linn 18

Rock Hills 43, Northern Valley 20

Royal Valley 37, Hiawatha 34

Russell 34, Republic County 33

Sabetha 48, Santa Fe Trail 36

Silver Lake 56, St. Marys 32

SM West 70, Platte County (Mo.) 46

Smith Center 68, Trego 37

South Central 55, Ashland 24

Southern Coffey County 53, Waverly 49 (OT)

Spring Hill 65, Paola 51

Sublette 46, Satanta 38

Sylvan-Lucas 62, Quivira Heights 46

Thomas More Prep 57, Ellinwood 26

Thunder Ridge 36, Logan 26

Tonganoxie 63, Anderson County 30

Topeka Highland Park 60, Topeka West 33

Topeka Seaman 53, Topeka Hayden 45

Troy 40, McLouth 36

Uniontown 45, Pleasanton 30

Valley Heights 45, BV-Randolph 30

Wabaunsee 35, Onaga 34

Washburn Rural 40, Shawnee Heights 33

