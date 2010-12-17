Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 17)

Boys
City League
East 72, North 40
Kapaun 56, Carroll 45
Southeast 68, South 56
Northwest 66, West 54
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 51, Valley Center 39
Buhler 42, Augusta 37
Circle 48, Andale 32
Collegiate 68, Clearwater 36
Derby 50, Campus 48
El Dorado 54, Mulvane 52
Goddard 48, Arkansas City 39
Maize 47, Hutchinson 45
McPherson 59, Andover Central 56
Rose Hill 61, Winfield 57
Salina Central 54, Salina South 39
Wellington 64, Maize South 32
Central Plains League
Chaparral 55, Belle Plaine 30
Cheney 58, Conway Springs 31
Independent at Bluestem
Medicine Lodge 52, Garden Plain 46 (OT)
Trinity Academy 56, Douglass 48
Other Area Games
Berean Academy 58, Peabody-Burns 19
Cedar Vale-Dexter 49, Oxford 38
Centre 62, Canton-Galva 34
Chase at Fairfield
Cherryvale at Eureka
Dillard, Fla. 62, Sunrise Christian 58
Fowler at Pratt Skyline
Goessel at Wakefield
Halstead 54, Lyons 40
Hesston 64, Haven 33
Inman 71, Hutchinson Central Christian 50
Kingman at Nickerson
Little River 42, Ell- Saline 35
Moundridge 46, Sedgwick 38
Norwich at Caldwell
Olpe 47, Madison 38
Pretty Prairie 63, Remington 54
Smoky Valley 62, Pratt 40
St. John 68, Cunningham 57
Sterling 48, Hillsboro 41
Udall 69, West Elk 58
Other games
Abilene 53, Concordia 40
Ashland 79, South Central 40
Atchison County 59, Rossville 49
Baxter Springs 70, Wyandotte, Okla. 34
Beloit 63, Ellsworth 55
Bucklin 49, Pawnee Heights 30
Burlingame 42, Lebo 37
Burlington 67, Humboldt 42
Caney Valley 44, Yates Center 35
Chapman 57, Marysville 36
Chase County 60, West Franklin 37
Clifton-Clyde 55, Bern 48
DeSoto 45, Ottawa 43
Dodge City 57, Ulysses 47
Eudora 45, Wellsville 28
Fort Scott 57, Louisburg 52
Gardner-Edgerton 56, BV Southwest 31
Hanover 67, Frankfort 57
Hartford 52, Marais des Cygnes 43
Herington 74, Osage City 45
Hiawatha 32, Royal Valley 29
Hoisington 63, Larned 49
Holton 64, Jefferson West 48
Hugoton 62, Colby 42
Independence 46, Iola 17
Jefferson North 79, Jackson Heights 47
KC Christian 52, Valley Falls 41
LaCrosse 44, Otis-Bison 36
Lansing 56, Bonner Springs 49
Leavenworth 73, Lawrence Free State 66
Leavenworth Immaculata 67, Doniphan West 57
Lyndon 51, Mission Valley 35
Macksville 69, Kiowa County 55
Manhattan 68, Junction City 47
Minneapolis 61, Salina Sacred Heart 44
Moscow 32, Deerfield 22
Nemaha Valley 45, Perry-Lecompton 24
Neodesha 44, Fredonia 28
Northern Valley 45, Rock Hills 36
Norton 62, Phillipsburg 36
Oberlin 80, St. Francis 67
Olathe East 60, SM East 42
Olathe Northwest 33, SM South 24
Olathe South 58, SM North 40
Osborne 54, Ellis 41
Oskaloosa 49, Horton 37
Oswego 50, Erie 36
Otis-Bison 54, LaCrosse 36
Paola 59, Spring Hill 42
Parsons 65, Girard 48
Pike Valley 67, Linn 51
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Carl Junction, Mo. 48
Plainville 70, Hill City 59
Quivira Heights 67, Sylvan-Lucas 46
Republic County 70, Russell 54
Rock Creek 46, Centralia 45
Sabetha 63, Santa Fe Trail 52
Savannah, Mo., 65, Atchison 38
Shawnee Mill Valley 69, KC Turner 39
Silver Lake 57, St. Mary’s 38
Smith Center 38, WaKeeney 37
SM West 54, Olathe North 49
Southern Coffey 53, Waverly 49
Sublette 46, Satanta 38
Syracuse 59, Southwestern Heights 37
Tescott 41, Natoma 38
Thomas More Prep 46, Ellinwood 33
Thunder Ridge 42, Logan 29
Tonganoxie 47, Anderson County 29
Topeka 45, Emporia 37
Topeka Hayden 61, Topeka Seaman 49
Topeka Highland Park 57, Topeka West 30
Troy 63, McLouth 42
Valley Heights 55, BV-Randolph 41
Wamego 39, Clay Center 30
Washburn Rural 71, Shawnee Heights 34
Wathena 53, Pleasant Ridge 41
Waverly 59, Southern Coffey County 35
Weskan 62, Dighton 40
Wheatland-Grinnell 40, Golden Plains 22
Wilson 57, Claflin 52
Girls
City League
Carroll 49, Kapaun 41
East 56, North 48
Heights 81, Webb City, Mo. 61
Northwest 83, West 27
Southeast 59, South 24
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 57, Valley Center 30
Buhler 43, Augusta 42
Campus 51, Derby 38
Circle 59, Andale 24
Collegiate 68, Clearwater 36
Goddard 39, Arkansas City 29
Maize 50, Hutchinson 42
McPherson 48, Andover Central 29
Mulvane 54, El Dorado 38
Rose Hill 43, Winfield 41
Salina South 43, Salina Central 32
Wellington 51, Maize South 22
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 32, Chaparral 26
Bluestem 49, Independent 30
Cheney 54, Conway Springs 34
Garden Plain 37, Medicine Lodge 34
Trinity Academy 41, Douglass 34
Other Area Games
Berean Academy 39, Peabody-Burns 22
Caldwell 37, Norwich 33
Centre 48, Canton-Galva 42
Chase at Fairfield
Eureka 48, Cherryvale 44
Fowler 30, Pratt Skyline 25
Goessel at Wakefield
Haven 42, Hesston 37
Hillsboro 54, Sterling 34
Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Inman 34
Little River 48, Ell-Saline 16
Lyons 52, Halstead 50
Moundridge 45, Sedgwick 37
Nickerson 37, Kingman 31
Olpe at Madison
Oxford 44, Cedar Vale-Dexter 40
Remington 48, Pretty Prairie 23
Smoky Valley 53, Pratt 46
St. John 39, Cunningham 18
Udall 47, West Elk 33
Wichita Defenders 57, Veritas Christian 35
Other games
Abilene 47, Concordia 35
Atchison County 52, Rossville 25
Baxter Springs 54, Wyandotte, Okla. 27
Beloit 49, Ellsworth 42
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 64, Palco 41
Bucklin 55, Pawnee Heights 34
Burlingame 59, Lebo 55
Burlington 78, Humboldt 6
Carl Junction, Mo. 60, Pittsburg Colgan 50
Centralia 46, Rock Creek 45 (OT)
Chase County 63, West Franklin 38
Claflin 61, Wilson 47
Clifton-Clyde 44, Bern 42
Colby 63, Hugoton 13
Deerfield 46, Moscow 31
Dighton 48, Weskan 36
Dodge City 67, Ulysses 32
Ellis 55, Osborne 49 (OT)
Emporia 33, Topeka 24
Erie 70, Oswego 60
Eureka 48, Cherryvale 44
Fort Scott 43, Louisburg 37
Fredonia 51, Neodesha 35
Girard 48, Parsons 37
Golden Plains 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 44
Hanover 62, Frankfort 45
Hill City 75, Plainville 54
Hoisington 36, Larned 24
Hoxie 57, Rawlins County 35
Iola 45, Independence 44
Jefferson North 67, Jackson Heights 23
LaCrosse 44, Otis-Bison 36
Lansing 57, Bonner Springs 31
Lawrence 44, SM Northwest 43
Lawrence Free State 61, Leavenworth 38
Leavenworth Immaculata 39, Doniphan West 24
Little River 48, Ell-Saline 16
Lyndon 34, Mission Valley 21
Macksville 43, Kiowa County 35
Manhattan 42, Junction City 30
Marysville 61, Chapman 43
Minneapolis 48, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Natoma 45, Tescott 23
Nemaha Valley 49, Perry-Lecompton 29
Northern Heights 54, Council Grove 48
Oberlin 66, St. Francis 54
Olathe Northwest 58, St. Teresa’s (Mo.) Academy 35
Olathe South 75, SM North 43
Osage City 53, Herington 21
Phillipsburg 42, Norton 37
Pike Valley 56, Linn 18
Rock Hills 43, Northern Valley 20
Royal Valley 37, Hiawatha 34
Russell 34, Republic County 33
Sabetha 48, Santa Fe Trail 36
Silver Lake 56, St. Marys 32
SM West 70, Platte County (Mo.) 46
Smith Center 68, Trego 37
South Central 55, Ashland 24
Southern Coffey County 53, Waverly 49 (OT)
Spring Hill 65, Paola 51
Sublette 46, Satanta 38
Sylvan-Lucas 62, Quivira Heights 46
Thomas More Prep 57, Ellinwood 26
Thunder Ridge 36, Logan 26
Tonganoxie 63, Anderson County 30
Topeka Highland Park 60, Topeka West 33
Topeka Seaman 53, Topeka Hayden 45
Troy 40, McLouth 36
Uniontown 45, Pleasanton 30
Valley Heights 45, BV-Randolph 30
Wabaunsee 35, Onaga 34
Washburn Rural 40, Shawnee Heights 33
