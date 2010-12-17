In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 17)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

TWITTER UPDATES

Boys

Wichita East 72, Wichita North 40 (FINAL) -- At halftime it was East 46, North 27.

Circle 48, Andale 32 (FINAL) -- Circle leads Andale 23-18 at the half. Jordan Phillips has 13 for Circle. Circle is leading Andale 38-25 with 5:38 to go.

Maize 47, Hutchinson 45 (FINAL) -- Maize led 21-15 at halftime.

Wichita Northwest 66, Wichita West 54 (FINAL) -- Northwest led 28-27 at halftime.

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Bishop Carroll 45 (FINAL) -- KMC led 24-17 at halftime. Michael Martin scored 17 for the Crusaders.

Wichita Southeast 68, Wichita South 56 (FINAL) -- Southeast led 40-22 at halftime. Southeast 54 South 36 at the end of the 3rd

McPherson 59, Andover Central 54 (FINAL) --

Girls

Wichita Heights 81, Webb City, Mo. 61 (FINAL) -- Heights and Webb City are tied at halftime of their game in the Hy-Vee Shootout in Kansas City. Heights girls up 63-52 over Webb City in the 4th. Heights hands Webb City its first loss of the season.

Circle 59, Andale 24 (FINAL) -- Circle girls lead Andale 49-14 after three. Top scorers for Circle: Haley Barrett 14, Samantha Jernigan 13, Hanna Flaming 12, Kyrstie Ehm 10.

Wichita East 56, Wichita North 48 (FINAL) --East and North were tied 28-28 at halftime.

Wichita Southeast 59, Wichita South 24 (FINAL) -- : Southeast girls start the 2nd Q with a 10-0 run. SE 33 South 16. Southeast girls hold South to 5 points in the 3rd quarter. SE leads 41-21 . Southeast improves to 2-2 with a 59-24 win.

Maize 50, Hutchinson 42 (FINAL) --

Bishop Carroll 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 41 (FINAL) -- Cathy Brugman led Carroll with 18 points.

Wichita Northwest 83, Wichita West 27 (FINAL) --

McPherson 48, Andover Central 29 (FINAL) --