Varsity Basketball

December 17, 2010 6:09 PM

In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 17)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

    Boys

    Wichita East 72, Wichita North 40 (FINAL) -- At halftime it was East 46, North 27.

    Circle 48, Andale 32 (FINAL) -- Circle leads Andale 23-18 at the half. Jordan Phillips has 13 for Circle. Circle is leading Andale 38-25 with 5:38 to go.

    Maize 47, Hutchinson 45 (FINAL) -- Maize led 21-15 at halftime.

    Wichita Northwest 66, Wichita West 54 (FINAL) -- Northwest led 28-27 at halftime.

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Bishop Carroll 45 (FINAL) -- KMC led 24-17 at halftime. Michael Martin scored 17 for the Crusaders.

    Wichita Southeast 68, Wichita South 56 (FINAL) -- Southeast led 40-22 at halftime. Southeast 54 South 36 at the end of the 3rd

    McPherson 59, Andover Central 54 (FINAL) --

    Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

    Girls

    Wichita Heights 81, Webb City, Mo. 61 (FINAL) -- Heights and Webb City are tied at halftime of their game in the Hy-Vee Shootout in Kansas City. Heights girls up 63-52 over Webb City in the 4th. Heights hands Webb City its first loss of the season.

    Circle 59, Andale 24 (FINAL) -- Circle girls lead Andale 49-14 after three. Top scorers for Circle: Haley Barrett 14, Samantha Jernigan 13, Hanna Flaming 12, Kyrstie Ehm 10.

    Wichita East 56, Wichita North 48 (FINAL) --East and North were tied 28-28 at halftime.

    Wichita Southeast 59, Wichita South 24 (FINAL) -- : Southeast girls start the 2nd Q with a 10-0 run. SE 33 South 16. Southeast girls hold South to 5 points in the 3rd quarter. SE leads 41-21 . Southeast improves to 2-2 with a 59-24 win.

    Maize 50, Hutchinson 42 (FINAL) --

    Bishop Carroll 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 41 (FINAL) -- Cathy Brugman led Carroll with 18 points.

    Wichita Northwest 83, Wichita West 27 (FINAL) --

    McPherson 48, Andover Central 29 (FINAL) --

    Never miss a local story.

    Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

      Comments  

    Videos

    Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

    Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

    Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
    Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

    Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
    'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

    'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

    View More Video