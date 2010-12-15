Southeast girls blow by East

There were moments Tuesday night when the Southeast girls provided glimpses of the team coach LaToya Randle expected them to be before they opened the season with losses to Northwest and Bishop Carroll.

The Buffaloes rebounded well, especially offensively with 25 rebounds. They forced 34 turnovers and three players — Jamisha Bonner, Jamillah Bonner and Takoya Thompson — had at least six steals.

Southeast earned its first win, 67-48 at East.

"We were more coachable tonight," Randle said. "We're starting to listen, to believe in ourselves again. The first game took a lot out of us and took awhile to recover. Now we're starting to look like ourselves. We'll keep working and we'll get there. "

Jamillah Bonner had game-highs in rebounds (nine) and points (23). Thompson, who played in her first game, added 21 points.

"She has an energy on both ends, defensively and offensively," said Randle, who wouldn't comment on why Thompson didn't play until Tuesday.

While Southeast scored the game's first four points, East went on a 15-0 run, getting seven points from Ashley Malone and six from Relina Johnson.

East's run stalled out, though, as Southeast began one of its own. Jamisha Bonner got one of her seven steals and found Thompson for a fastbreak basket. Thompson had consecutive steals as the Buffaloes scored eight unanswered points and went on a 22-4 run. They had a 26-19 lead with 2:37 to go in the first half.

"I brought my team together and made sure they knew what they wanted to do," Jamillah Bonner said. "We wanted to be in it together and we had to step up as a team."

East got to within 45-40 with 5:44 remaining, but Southeast finished the game by outscoring the Aces 22-8.

"I don't feel that we played with the same defensive intensity that we played the first three games with," East coach James Cole said. "I felt we just kind of went through the motions and were happy we were hanging with one of the top teams (in the City League).

"We want to play 32 minutes and play hard and get the job done. I feel we took a step back from the first three games."

Malone led East with 19 points.

Southeast (1-2, 1-2) 10 20 10 27 — 67 East (2-1, 2-2) 15 9 10 14 — 48

SOUTHEAST: Jamillah Bonner 8 7-8 23, Maxwell 2 1-2 5, Jamisha Bonner 1 0-0 2, Thompson 9 3-7 21, Broadus 1 0-2 3, Raines 0 1-2 1, Brown 0 0-0 0, Plowden 0 0-0 0, Glover 1 0-0 3, Givens 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Turner 1 1-2 3, Banks 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 (2) 13-23 67.

EAST: Johnson 3 1-2 7, Malone 4 11-13 19, Reed 2 1-1 5, Hobbs 2 0-0 4, Spann 4 0-0 8, Washington 0 3-5 3, Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Manske 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2, Pendarvis 0 0-0 0, Clemons 0 0-0 0, Carson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 (0) 16-21 48.