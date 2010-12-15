Grizzlies rally by Kapaun boys

The concern Northwest coach Chris Collins had was whether his boys basketball team had gotten over its close loss against No. 1 Heights on Friday. Add to that his unsatisfied feeling about Monday's practice and Tuesday night's league game at Kapaun Mount Carmel had him worried.

As June Johnson put in a wide-open layup with 1:41 left, putting the Grizzlies ahead by 13, Collins' worries disappeared. Northwest won 63-50.

"We were a little lethargic in the first half," Collins said. "It just had to do with not having a good practice (Monday). I was telling the guys you have to get over Heights, because they were disappointed about that. "

Whatever sour taste Northwest (3-1, 3-1 City League) may have had from Friday, it was gone on Tuesday's second half. The Grizzlies trailed by three at halftime, but followed the lead of point guard Craig Nicholson in the second half.

The 5-foot-9 junior spearheaded Northwest's charge on his way to a game- high 22 points. He converted a three-point play with a free throw that tied the score at 37 in the third quarter, then made a three- pointer that gave the Grizzlies a 51-46 lead at the 6:20 mark in the final quarter.

"We just had to come out with more energy," Nicholson said of the second half. "In the first half we were just flat. That's all it was."

Nicholson had plenty of help in the low post as Spenser Gales and Kendrick Miller scored a combined 25 points. Gales had 15 boards.

Kapaun (1-3, 1-3), which was led by Nick Cook off the bench with 13 points, cooled off in the second half. Before halftime the Crusaders were 4 of 7 from the three-point line. In the second half they missed all eight attempts.

"It felt good that we didn't have to worry about having to come back," Nicholson said. "We got that lead and we were able to have it stay that way."

Northwest (3-1, 3-1) 13 15 16 19 — 63 Kapaun (1-3, 1-3) 16 15 13 6 — 50

NORTHWEST: Nicholson 8 4-5 22, Landenberger 5 0-0 10, Miller 6 5-6 17, Gales 4 0-0 8, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kramer 1 0-0 2, Tuggle 0 0-0 0, Fizer 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 (2) 9-11 63.

KAPAUN: Martin 3 1-2 8, Lewis 2 0-1 4, Reynolds 1 2-2 4, Baxter 1 0-1 2, Floyd 4 1-3 9, Cook 5 0-0 13, Washington 2 0-0 4, Griffith 1 0-0 2, Sheets 2 0-0 4, Hagan 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 (4) 4-9 50.