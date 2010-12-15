Frankamp injured in North's loss to Carroll

Lost in the hoopla surrounding Conner Frankamp's early-season scoring binge has been, well, pretty much every other aspect of North's basketball team.

In Tuesday's 56-47 loss to visiting Bishop Carroll, the Redskins got to see how they'd look without Frankamp, but not under ideal circumstances. As if there are any.

Frankamp, who set the City League single-game scoring record with 52 points last week, was fouled hard with 4:43 to go in the first quarter and hit the right side of his forehead on the hardwood floor. He walked around holding his head but stayed in the game initially.

Frankamp was the last out of the locker room after halftime. He started the third quarter but immediately waved to the bench for a substitute. He came out a minute into the quarter and didn't return.

North trainer Wes Bucher said he couldn't comment on health-related issues and advised Frankamp not to discuss his injury. But Frankamp said "Not really" when asked if the injury ever got better after the foul.

North coach Gary Squires said it was possible Frankamp suffered a mild concussion. His status for Friday's game against East is uncertain.

"I know he had a severe headache," Squires said. "I poured water over his head just to get him to wake up a little bit before the second half. He's a fighter. He doesn't want to quit and he's not a quitter."

Frankamp scored nine points, dropping his season average to 31. He made two long three-pointers after the injury but appeared sluggish. He sat on the bench for the game's final 15 minutes.

Frankamp's injury seemed to affect both teams. Carroll was ready for the challenge of containing Frankamp and, like most other teams, isolated a defender on him. He made 3 of 7 shots and appeared hesitant on offense at times after he was hurt.

"That kind of stunned us as much as it, of course, stunned their team," Carroll coach Lonnie Lollar said. "We put a lot into trying to do what we've got to do to be successful on him. I thought we did a pretty good job, really."

North started in a zone defense, allowing Carroll open three-point shots. The Golden Eagles made four of their first five long-range attempts and led by as many as seven in the first quarter.

When North switched defenses, Frankamp was guarding Brian Rohleder, who at 6-foot-4 is three inches taller than Frankamp and is much more physical in the paint. Rohleder had eight of his 14 points in the first half.

"We tried to isolate Conner," Lollar said. "We were a little surprised that Conner was guarding Brian."

Frankamp's injury gave more minutes to 6-foot-5 forward Darryl Hinojos, who offset Rohleder and allowed the Redskins to stay relatively close. But Carroll took control in the second quarter, outscoring North 18-10, and held off the Redskins.

"If Conner's scoring 30, 35 points, we're not going to win," Squires said. "You can't have two or three guys score and win. You've got to have three or four. But we'll get there."

Carroll (4-0, 4-0) 14 18 12 12 — 56 North (1-3, 1-3) 15 10 9 13 — 47

CARROLL: Darland 3 2-2 9, Palmore 1 2-2 4, Bieberle 5 0-0 13, Dreiling 7 0-2 16, Rohleder 5 4-6 14, Newell 0 0-0 0, Sueper 0 0-0 0, Haffner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 (6) 8-12 56.

NORTH: Williams 3 0-0 7, Urban 1 4-5 6, Kinder 2 0-2 4, Frankamp 3 1-2 9, Bridges 3 0-4 6, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Davis 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Hinojos 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 (5) 7-15 47.