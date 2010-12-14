Varsity Basketball

December 14, 2010 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 14)

Boys

City League

Carroll 56, North 47

Heights 65, West 41

Northwest 63, Kapaun 50

Southeast 67, East 64

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 32, Wellington 30

Andover Central at Arkansas City

Augusta 76, Winfield 44

Buhler 76, El Dorado 37

Campus 43, Newton 40

Circle 42, Clearwater 35

Collegiate 82, Maize South 30

Goddard 50, Valley Center 41

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Hutchinson 57, Salina Central 48

Maize 69, Salina South 52

McPherson 80, Andover 64

Mulvane 53, Rose Hill 42

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 48, Independent 44

Bluestem at Trinity Academy

Cheney 65, Chaparral 34

Conway Springs 49, Medicine Lodge 31

Douglass 61, Garden Plain 56

Other Area Games

Argonia at Oxford

Ashland 70, Attica 37

Canton-Galva 45, Ell-Saline 41

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Elk Valley

Centre 55, Elyria Christian 50

Cunningham at South Barber

Erie at Eureka

Haven 53, Nickerson 33

Hesston 57, Lyons 43

Hoisington 68, Sedgwick 39

Inman 72, Solomon 58

Kingman 53, Pratt 50

Kinsley 51, Pratt Skyline 32

Lebo 52, Madison 41

Little River 59, Hutchinson Central Christian 55

Moundridge 49, Goessel 31

Norwich at Flinthills

Peabody-Burns 49, Burrton 44

Sedan 64, Central-Burden 36

Smoky Valley 59, Hillsboro 44

South Barber 53, Cunningham 42

South Haven 45, Caldwell 37

Stafford at Fairfield

Sterling 50, Halstead 41

Sunrise 102, Wichita Defenders 36

Word of Life 58, St. Xavier 19

Other Games

Atchison County 70, Oskaloosa 47

Baileyville 47, Pawnee City, Neb., 46 (OT)

Baldwin 53, Paola 42

Basehor-Linwood 60, KC Piper 31

Beloit 66, SE-Saline 52

Bethune, Colo. 41, Triplains-Brewster 33

Bishop Ward 59, Tonganoxie 56

Blue Valley 42, BV West 38

Burlingame 61, Hartford 52

BV North 55, Lawrence Free State 53

Central Heights 51, Crest 26

Centralia 65, Axtell 32

Centre 55, Elyria 50

Chanute 57, Independence 55 (OT)

Claflin 54, St. John 46

Columbus 56, Baxter Springs 43

Concordia 42, Marysville 35

Council Grove 58, Misson Valley 49

Dodge City 65, Larned 15

Doniphan West 59, Jackson Heights 54

Ellis 61, Palco 46

Erie 59, Eureka 45

Gardner-Edgerton 52, Olathe North 44

Hanover 73, Clifton-Clyde 47

Hays 63, Junction City 61

Herington 55, Lyndon 45

Hill City 53, Oberlin 49

Hodgeman County 61, Pawnee Heights 32

Holcomb 58, Hugoton 46

Holton 78, Hiawatha 38

Hope 61, Bennington 37

Jefferson North 71, McLouth 35

Jefferson West 54, Royal Valley 44

KC Sumner 74, BV Southwest 50

KC Washington 65, SM Northwest 49

Kickapoo Nation 41, St. John's Military 27

Lansing 64, KC Turner 47

Leavenworth Immaculata 56, Independence (Mo.) St. Mary's 46

Maur Hill-Mt. Academy 40, Troy 24

Meade 51, Cimarron 39

Mill Valley 51, Bonner Springs 39

Minneapolis 72, Ellsworth 48

Nemaha Valley 43, Sabetha 38

Ness City 68, LaCrosse 40

Northern Heights 65, West Franklin 42

Olathe Northwest 66, Renaissance Academy 51

Olathe South 62, KC Wyandotte 40

Onaga 60, BV-Randolph 36

Osage City 62, Chase County 35

Osawatomie 43, KC Metro 33

Oswego 64, Chetopa 52

Pike Valley 73, Tescott 60

Plainville 45, Natoma 42

Quinter 60 Wheatland-Grinnell 30

Republic County 73, Valley Heights 51

Rock Creek 52, Wabaunsee 17

Rock Hills 47, Thunder Ridge 24

Rolla 44, Balko, Okla. 35

Rossville 47, Frankfort 39

Russell 53, Salina Sacred Heart 44

Shawnee Mill Valley 51, Bonner Springs 39

Silver Lake 66, Perry-Lecompton 34

SM East 62, SM North 53

South Central 53, Kiowa County 44

South Gray 64, Spearville 31

Southern Coffey 38, Marais des Cygnes 32

Southwestern Heights 66, Satanta 29

St. Francis 61, Rawlins County 50

Sublette 62, Lakin 59

Topeka Seaman 79, Shawnee Heights 39

Victoria 58, Western Plains 21

Wamego 50, Chapman 28

Wathena 69, Horton 41

Waverly 45, Olpe 38

White City 52, Wakefield 41

Wilson 59, Quivira Heights 55

Girls

City League

Carroll 59, North 25

Heights 81, West 13

Northwest 43, Kapaun 34

Southeast 67, East 48

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central at Arkansas City

Augusta 50, Winfield 34

Buhler 45, El Dorado 31

Circle 44, Clearwater 28

Collegiate 39, Maize South 24

Goddard 58, Valley Center 41

McPherson 50, Andover 45 (OT)

Newton 49, Campus 32

Rose Hill 52, Mulvane 38

Salina Central 53, Hutchinson 52

Salina South 65, Maize 51

Wellington 40, Andale 28

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 43, Independent 32

Cheney 65, Chaparral 23

Garden Plain 48, Douglass 19

Medicine Lodge 55, Conway Springs 35

Trinity Academy 47, Bluestem 43

Other Area Games

Argonia 64, Oxford 40

Ashland 50, Attica 45

Burrton 33, Peabody-Burns 24

Caldwell 44, South Haven 33

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Elk Valley

Central-Burden 40, Sedan 34

Centre 40, Elyria Christian 39

Ell-Saline 62, Canton-Galva 30

Erie at Eureka

Haven 43, Nickerson 34

Hesston 60, Lyons 36

Hillsboro 45, Smoky Valley 41

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Little River 50 (OT)

Inman 41, Solomon 31

Kinsley 53, Pratt Skyline 38

Lebo 38, Madison 26

Moundridge 52, Goessel 21

Norwich at Flinthills

Pratt 46, Kingman 29

Sedgwick 50, Hoisington 46

Shawnee Mill Valley 45, Bonner Springs 43

South Barber 26, Cunningham 19

Stafford at Fairfield

Sterling 38, Halstead 25

Sunrise Christian 62, Wichita Defenders 21

Word of Life 50, St. Xavier 19

Other Games

Atchison County 51, Oskaloosa 40

Baileyville 52, Pawnee City, Neb. 36

Baldwin 50, Paola 47

Basehor-Linwood 53, KC Piper 22

Baxter Springs 54, Columbus 31

Bennington 45, Hope 39 (OT)

Bethune, Colo. 56, Triplains-Brewster 45

Burlingame 52, Hartford 36

Central Heights 56, Crest 6

Centralia 62, Axtell 13

Chapman 60, Wamego 41

Cimarron 58, Meade 37

Council Grove 49, Mission Valley 40

Dodge City 59, Larned 25

Doniphan West 46, Jackson Heights 39

Ellis 60, Palco 21

Eureka 48, Erie 34

Frankfort 57, Rossville 55

Gardner-Edgerton 77, Olathe North 32

Golden Plains 52, Healy 35

Hanover 42, Clifton-Clyde 33

Herington 40, Lyndon 35

Hodgeman County 59, Pawnee Heights 25

Holcomb 42, Hugoton 20

Holton 58, Hiawatha 20

Horton 49, Wathena 35

Immaculata 60, Independence (Mo.) St. Mary's 24

Independence 54, Chanute 46

KC Christian 44, Pleasant Ridge 25

KC Metro 56, Osawatomie 40

Lansing 66, KC Turner 36

Marysville 44, Concordia 26

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 32, Troy 31 (OT)

McDonald County (Mo.) 62, Pittsburg Colgan 36

McLouth 67, Jefferson North 25

Minneapolis 42, Ellsworth 33

Neodesha 38, Yates Center 36

Northern Heights 64, West Franklin 21

Oberlin 62, Hill City 54 (OT)

Olpe 54, Waverly 28

Onaga 35, BV-Randolph 23

Osage City 53, Chase County 23

Oswego 74, Chetopa 37

Otis-Bison 54, Ellinwood 45

Pike Valley 72, Tescott 21

Plainville 56, Natoma 24

Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 38

Quivira Heights 56, Wilson 55

Rawlins County 47, St. Francis 37

Republic County 55, Valley Heights 26

Riley County 41, Clay Center 25

Rock Creek 55, Wabaunsee 41

Royal Valley 58, Jefferson West 24

Russell 47, Salina Sacred Heart 41

Sabetha 39, Marmaton Valley 28

SE-Saline 60, Beloit 43

Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka Seaman 36

Shawnee Mill Valley 45, Bonner Springs 43

Silver Lake 45, Perry-Lecompton 26

SM North 62, KC Wyandotte 20

South Central 40, Kiowa County 38

Southern Coffey County 45, Marais des Cygnes 20

Southwestern Heights 58, Satanta 50

St. John 39, Claflin 35

Sublette 44, Lakin 30

Sylvan-Lucas 53, Lakeside 36

Thomas More Prep 42, Phillipsburg 37

Thunder Ridge 36, Rock Hills 26

Tonganoxie 50, Bishop Ward 44

Topeka West 62, KC Schlagle 40

Tribune 52, Syracuse 23

Victoria 42, Western Plains 12

Wakefield 45, White City 36

Wetmore 52, Bern 34

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 0:17

JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

View More Video