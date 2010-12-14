Varsity Basketball

In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 14)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

    Boys

    Wichita Southeast 67, Wichita East 64 (FINAL) --East leads Southeast 22-15 after one. East time, leading Southeast 31-24 with 4:48 to go in the second. East boys lead Southeast 42-33 at the half.

    SE 60 East 54: 4:50 left in the 4th.

    Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita North 47 (FINAL) --Carroll boys lead North 32-25 (H). Conner Frankamp leads scorers w 9 points, but four Carroll players have at least 7.

    Carroll leads North 44-34 after three quarters. Frankamp still out with what is assumed to be a head injury after a hard foul in the first quarter.

    Wichita Northwest 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 50 (FINAL) -- Kapaun led 31-28 at halftime.

    Craig Nicholson scored 22 for Northwest.

    Wichita Heights 65, Wichita West 41 (FINAL) -- Heights led 29-27 at halftime.

    McPherson 80, Andover 64 (FINAL) -- McPherson led 39-28 at halftime.

    Girls

    Wichita Southeast 67, Wichita East 48 (FINAL) --Southeast time, trailing East 6-4 with 4:37 to go in the first. East took a 15-4 lead after SE did not score for nearly 5 minutes. East leads 15-10 after the first.

    Southeast is now leading 18-17, 5:22 to go in the second.

    Southeast leads East 30-24 at the half. That was a 26-9 run. Southeast leads East 40-34 after three.

    Southeast leads East 52-41 with 4:38 to go.

    Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita North 25 (FINAL) --Carroll girls lead North 28-6 after the first quarter. Carroll girls lead North 46-15 at half. Carroll girls lead North 56-17 after three quarters. Final from North: Carroll girls 59, North 25.

    Salina South 65, Maize 51 (FINAL) --

    Wichita Heights 81, Wichita West 13 (FINAL) --

    Wichita Collegiate 31, Maize South 13 (E3) --

    McPherson 50, Andover 45 (FINAL-OVERTIME) --Andover Girls lead Mcpherson 25-20 at the half . McPherson 44 Andover 44 end of regulation.

    Wichita Northwest 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 34 (FINAL) --Northwest leads Kapaun 21-12 at halftime. Northwest girls 43, kapaun 34 - Mac Millspaugh leads NW with 10 points

