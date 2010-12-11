Frankamp scores 34, leads North to first win

North's Conner Frankamp stepped to the free throw line on two occasions in the final minute and connected on all four attempts.

As it turned out, the points made a huge difference, increasing North’s lead at a crucial point in a 65-59 win over South on Friday.

Frankamp, following up his City League-record 52 points against Northwest on Tuesday, finished with 34 points in the Redskins’ first win.

"That's what I was thinking the whole week about æ.æ.æ. how we're going to stop him," first-year South coach Demarcco Owens said of preparing his team to face Frankamp. "I had young men who said ‘I want it. I want it. I want it,’ æ.æ.æ. it showed me they were ready to play.

"I'm just happy that my boys played with their heart."

In a run-and-gun type first half, no lead by either team exceeded three points. But it was far from just Frankamp keeping North (1-2 overall, 1-2 City League) in it.

Freshman guard Jacob Urban scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, while Jordan Kinder contributed with two early baskets. Aubreun Davis also gave the Redskins a lift from the perimeter.

"We just have to keep on track and keep getting (wins), just keep on winning," Urban said.

South countered North with a strong inside-outside game, going with guard Chris Johnson's outside shooting and the combination of Dionti Craig, Jeremy Wilson and Anthony Trice on the inside. The three post players combined for 28 points and 21 rebounds.

With 7:08 left in the game, Craig scored on a fast-break dunk that put the Titans up 56-55. It was South's first lead since the first half.

As North slowed the tempo in the final minutes, the Titans (0-3, 0-3) were unable to hit the shots they had earlier, and North pulled away in the final minute.

"Once we got down we just had to keep on rebounding," Frankamp said. "That was our main focus tonight, and we just got killed on the boards in the first half. We just had to finish in the end."

South outrebounded the Redskins 35-22. Frankamp led North with eight boards, and Craig and had eight for South.

North (1-2, 1-2) 21 12 21 11 — 65

South (0-3, 0-3) 18 13 22 6 —59

NORTH: Davis 4 0-0 9, Urban 5 0-1 12, Kinder 3 0-0 6, Frankamp 10 7-9 34, Bridges 1-2 0-0 2, Shockley 0 0-2 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 (8) 7-12 65.

SOUTH: Brown 4 1-2 9, Perkins 4 0-0 9, Johnson 4 0-0 11, Wilson 5 0-2 10, Craig 3 3-7 9, Wesley 1 0-0 2, Trice 4 1-2 9, Keiswetter 0 0-0 0, Cotton 0 0-0 0. Totals 25(4) 5-13 59.