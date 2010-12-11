Falcons’ pressure stops Northwest girls

Heights’ girls pushed Northwest to its limits, and the Grizzlies couldn’t handle the pressure in a 73-26 loss Friday night.

Northwest turned the ball over 15 times in the first half and trailed 42-10 at halftime. The Falcons limited the Grizzlies to a second-quarter free throw.

Heights coach Kip Pulliam said Northwest is a team that will compete in the City League, but his team was just too hot Friday.

“We played extremely well tonight,” Pulliam said. “And when we play like that, we’re going to be tough to beat. The hard part is making sure you do bring it every night. That’s a very good team that we played our best against, and I’m proud of all the girls.”

Heights made five three-pointers, three of which came from Katie Palmer, who was perfect from behind the arc. She finished the first half with nine points. Palmer didn’t score in the second half, but she didn’t need to.

Mary Sims, who usually takes the role of distributor, made two threes and scored seven of her 13 points in the third quarter.

“She’s a spark plug,” Pulliam said. “It’s great to have that type of player come off the bench. She would start for most of the teams in the state of Kansas, and she’s happy with coming off the bench and doing her role. That’s the great thing about this team. These girls don’t care if they score 20 points or 10 points as long as we win.”

Heights (3-0, 3-0) 26 16 25 6 — 73

Northwest (2-1, 2-1) 9 1 11 5 — 26

HEIGHTS: Chandler 2 4-4 8, Pope 2 2-4 7, Sims 5 1-3 13, Chishom 4 2-2 11, Bowen 4 3-5 11, Bowen 1 2-2 5, Palmer 3 0-0 9, Harding 0 0-2 0, Cyphers 1 0-0 2, Lynch 2 2-3 7. Totals 24 (9) 16-25 73.

NORTHWEST: Millspaugh 0 3-4 3, Nolen 1 0-0 2, Caldwell 3 0-0 7, Shine 4 2-2 10, Loganbill 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 (1) 5-8 26.