Big finish propels Cheney to victory

CHENEY — The Cheney girls knew all about Collegiate senior Ashia Woods, a Kansas State signee. They knew about her versatility, her athleticism, her quickness and her ability to score.

Shutting down Woods, a two-time All-State selection is no easy task. And if that's what Cheney was going for on Friday night at home, then the Cardinals failed. She finished with a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds.

But Cheney's defense came through when it mattered, shutting down Collegiate in the final 2:50 to win 58-51. Cheney, Class 4A's top-ranked team, improved to 2-0. Collegiate, ranked second in 3A, is 1-1.

"Obviously our main goal was to shut Ashia down," said Cheney senior Merissa Quick, who had 20 points and 16 rebounds. "We knew she'd score points, and a lot of points. We wanted to limit the other players' points, and I thought we did that."

No other Collegiate player scored more than seven points.

Still, the Spartans had a chance late in the game after Woods scored seven straight points to get within 50-48 of Cheney.

Midway through the quarter, she split two defenders and hit a leaning jumper. Then she hit a three, with a hand in her face, from the right corner. She capped her mini-run with a basket inside.

But over the next 2:50, Collegiate committed four turnovers and missed two shots until Woods scored on a three-point play with 11.2 seconds to go and the game out of reach.

"We have people not used to being in that particular situation; we have a lot of youth out there," Collegiate coach Terrence Phox said. "We have four seniors, but at some point, we might have had two freshmen and a sophomore. Those types of things, you're rolling the dice. Either they'll grow up real fast or make mistakes that will make them better players in the long run."

Cheney played a zone defense all game, and it paid off. Collegiate was 5 of 19 from three-point range.

"They hit some big shots at the end," Cheney coach Rod Scheer said. "I felt fortunate that we were able to stay in the zone and it worked. We were being active on the perimeter, getting a hand in their face."

Cheney's balance and experience also was a factor. The Cardinals only played six, but five scored. Payton Scheer had 17 points, Kylie Patterson 10 and Carlea Holt nine.

"We're all able to play at a really high level of basketball, and we know that," Quick said. "We're not selfish, we want to pass it to the person who is open."

Collegiate (1-1) 14 13 11 13 — 51 Cheney (2-0) 11 16 13 18 — 58

COLLEGIATE: Lower 6, Dunn 7, Woods 29, Broberg 2, Courtney 4, Franklin 3. Totals 21 (5) 4-9 51.

CHENEY: Holt 9, Patterson 10, Quick 20, P. Scheer 17, Needham 2. Totals 25 (1) 7-24 58.

