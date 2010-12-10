Varsity Basketball

December 10, 2010 6:03 PM

In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 10)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

    Boys

    Wichita Heights 76, Wichita Northwest 73 (FINAL) -- Northwest 30 Heights 28 2:14 left in 2nd

    Halftime Heights 35 Northwest 32

    Heights with run to open 3rd qtr. 42-35 heights

    End of 3rd qtr Heights 52 Northwest 51

    Heights 63 Northwest 53 3:59 left in the game.

    Heights 73 NW 71 11 sec left

    Wichita Collegiate 69, Cheney 51 (FINAL)-- 1:52 to go in the first, Collegiate boys lead Cheney 13-11.

    4:31 to go in the second, Collegiate leads 30-24. Trace Clark has 7 in the third quarter. Sean Osler has 16 overall.

    Collegiate leads Cheney 36-28 at the half.

    3:12 to go in the third, Collegiate leads 49-39.

    Collegiate leads Cheney 53-42 after three quarters.

    Collegiate leads 65-46 midway through the final period. Cheney's Sean Osler has 20 points.

    Collegiate wins 69-51

    Wichita East 79, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46 (FINAL)-- East closes the quarter on a 13-0 run and leads Kapaun 21-14 after 1.

    East boys lead Kapaun 41-27 at half.

    East boys 58, Kapaun 44 after three.

    Wichita North 65, Wichita South 59 (FINAL) -- North led 33-31 at halftime. North boys defeat South 65-59. Conner Frankamp scores 34

    McPherson 69, Buhler 40 (FINAL) --Buhler 21, McPherson 17 (E1)

    Maize 69, Campus 45 (FINAL) -- Maize led 21-11 after one quarter and 54-29 after 3.

    Girls

    Wichita Heights 73, Wichita Northwest 26 (FINAL) -- Heights 26 Northwest 9 end of the first quarter. Heights 42 Northwest 10 HT

    Heights girls 67 northwest 22 end of 3rd qtr

    Cheney 58, Wichita Collegiate 51 (FINAL) -- Time Collegiate, trailing Cheney girls 8-4 with 2:40 to go in the first quarter.

    Collegiate leads 14-11 after the first quarter, but Collegiate's Ashia Woods has two fouls, Merissa Quick 0.

    Collegiate and Cheney girls tied at 27-all at the half. Ashia Woods has 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 fouls. Cheney's Merissa Quick has 9 points, 6 rebounds, two blocked shots, and teammate Kylie Patterson has 8 points.

    With 6:11 to go in the third, Cheney leads Collegiate 31-27.

    It's an official timeout, 1:29 to go in the third. Payton Scheer is hobbling. She has 12 and has given Cheney a 38-33 lead.

    Ashia Woods, moved from perimeter to inside, still facing Cheney's zone, now trailing 40-33, 53.7 seconds to go in the third.

    Cheney leads Collegiate 40-38 after the third quarter.

    With 2:47 to go, Cheney leads Collegiate 50-48. 5

    Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 57 (FINAL) -- East girls scored first six points inside Kapaun's new gym, but KMC leads 15-8 after the first quarter.

    Half: Kapaun girls 22, East 18.

    East girls lead Kapaun 37-32 after three quarters. East girls beat Kapaun 62-57.

    Maize 52, Campus 29 (FINAL) -- Mhs up 33-10 at half

    Wichita South 62, Wichita North 49 (FINAL) -- Jessa Molina led South with 27 points and 16 rebounds. North's Maddie Northcutt had 16 points and 23 rebounds.

    McPherson 50, Buhler 35 (FINAL) --

    Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita West 11 (FINAL) --

