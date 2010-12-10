In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 10)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

Boys

Wichita Heights 76, Wichita Northwest 73 (FINAL) -- Northwest 30 Heights 28 2:14 left in 2nd

Halftime Heights 35 Northwest 32

Heights with run to open 3rd qtr. 42-35 heights

End of 3rd qtr Heights 52 Northwest 51

Heights 63 Northwest 53 3:59 left in the game.

Heights 73 NW 71 11 sec left

Wichita Collegiate 69, Cheney 51 (FINAL)-- 1:52 to go in the first, Collegiate boys lead Cheney 13-11.

4:31 to go in the second, Collegiate leads 30-24. Trace Clark has 7 in the third quarter. Sean Osler has 16 overall.

Collegiate leads Cheney 36-28 at the half.

3:12 to go in the third, Collegiate leads 49-39.

Collegiate leads Cheney 53-42 after three quarters.

Collegiate leads 65-46 midway through the final period. Cheney's Sean Osler has 20 points.

Collegiate wins 69-51

Wichita East 79, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46 (FINAL)-- East closes the quarter on a 13-0 run and leads Kapaun 21-14 after 1.

East boys lead Kapaun 41-27 at half.

East boys 58, Kapaun 44 after three.

Wichita North 65, Wichita South 59 (FINAL) -- North led 33-31 at halftime. North boys defeat South 65-59. Conner Frankamp scores 34

McPherson 69, Buhler 40 (FINAL) --Buhler 21, McPherson 17 (E1)

Maize 69, Campus 45 (FINAL) -- Maize led 21-11 after one quarter and 54-29 after 3.

Girls

Wichita Heights 73, Wichita Northwest 26 (FINAL) -- Heights 26 Northwest 9 end of the first quarter. Heights 42 Northwest 10 HT

Heights girls 67 northwest 22 end of 3rd qtr

Cheney 58, Wichita Collegiate 51 (FINAL) -- Time Collegiate, trailing Cheney girls 8-4 with 2:40 to go in the first quarter.

Collegiate leads 14-11 after the first quarter, but Collegiate's Ashia Woods has two fouls, Merissa Quick 0.

Collegiate and Cheney girls tied at 27-all at the half. Ashia Woods has 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 fouls. Cheney's Merissa Quick has 9 points, 6 rebounds, two blocked shots, and teammate Kylie Patterson has 8 points.

With 6:11 to go in the third, Cheney leads Collegiate 31-27.

It's an official timeout, 1:29 to go in the third. Payton Scheer is hobbling. She has 12 and has given Cheney a 38-33 lead.

Ashia Woods, moved from perimeter to inside, still facing Cheney's zone, now trailing 40-33, 53.7 seconds to go in the third.

Cheney leads Collegiate 40-38 after the third quarter.

With 2:47 to go, Cheney leads Collegiate 50-48. 5

Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 57 (FINAL) -- East girls scored first six points inside Kapaun's new gym, but KMC leads 15-8 after the first quarter.

Half: Kapaun girls 22, East 18.

East girls lead Kapaun 37-32 after three quarters. East girls beat Kapaun 62-57.

Maize 52, Campus 29 (FINAL) -- Mhs up 33-10 at half

Wichita South 62, Wichita North 49 (FINAL) -- Jessa Molina led South with 27 points and 16 rebounds. North's Maddie Northcutt had 16 points and 23 rebounds.

McPherson 50, Buhler 35 (FINAL) --

Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita West 11 (FINAL) --